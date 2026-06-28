Match details Derbyshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

Queen's Park

DER
DER

215

YOR
YOR

215

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersDonald Aneurin, Andersson Martin, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Naeem Muhammed, Whiteley Ross, Singh Basra Amrit, Potts Nicholas James, Aitchison Benjamin William, Muqeem Sufiyan, Javed Akif
BenchCame Harry, Jewell Caleb Paul, Morley Jack, Wagstaff Mitchell David

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Bairstow Jonny, Luxton William, Whiteman Sam, Ali Moeen, Revis Matthew L, Ashraf Faheem, Ali Hasan, Tye Andrew, Hill George, Moriarty Daniel
BenchBess Dom, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Milnes Matt, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wharton James Henry

Venue Guide

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