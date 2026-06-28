Squads Derbyshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Lyth Adam
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Luxton William
batsman
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Whiteman Sam
wicket keeper
Naeem Muhammed
no information yet
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Ashraf Faheem
all rounder
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Tye Andrew
bowler
Muqeem Sufiyan
bowler
Hill George
all rounder
Javed Akif
bowler
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Came Harry
batsman
Bess Dom
bowler
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Morley Jack
bowler
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Milnes Matt
bowler