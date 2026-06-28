Squads Derbyshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

Queen's Park

DER
DER

215

YOR
YOR

215

Playing

DER
DER
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Lyth Adam

batsman

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Whiteman Sam

wicket keeper

Naeem Muhammed

no information yet

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Ashraf Faheem

all rounder

Ali Hasan

bowler

Hill George

all rounder

Bench

DER
DER
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Came Harry

batsman

Bess Dom

bowler

Chohan Jafer

all rounder