18.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Cracknell shuffles down the pitch and inside edges for four runs behind square on the leg side.

18.5 W OUT! Wood breaks through! Short, outside off. Hollman moves onto the back foot and cuts, but is caught by Mayes behind point.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off again. Hollman gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

18.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Geddes pushes forward and drives for one run over the off side.

18.2 1 Wood pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hollman pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

18.1 1 Back of a length from Wood, on line once again. Geddes moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

17.6 1 Good line and length again. Geddes gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.5 1 Good line and length. Hollman rocks back and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for 1 run.

17.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Geddes. He moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

17.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hollman rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

17.2 . Good line and length. Hollman rocks back and drives through the on side field.

17.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Geddes goes back and plays a cut for a run.

16.6 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Holden moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Fuller behind square.

16.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Holden gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Holden moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

16.3 1w Wide. On leg stump and angled loosely across the batter. Holden gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

16.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Holden pushes forward and drives for one run through the on side field.

15.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Fuller, outside off stump. Geddes moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

15.5 1 Back of a length from Fuller, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Holden gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 1 run back behind point.

15.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Fuller, pitching on a good line again. Holden gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

15.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Geddes gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

15.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Fuller once more. Geddes rocks back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

15.1 . Good line and length from Fuller again. Geddes pushes forward and inside edges behind square.

14.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Holden moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

14.3 1lb Short of a length, on leg stump. Geddes rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive, resulting in a single leg bye behind point on the off side.

14.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Geddes moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for six runs.

13.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Holden goes back and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

13.5 . Stubbs now coming around the wicket to Holden. Good length, outside off again. Holden moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

13.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Geddes gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Geddes moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend

13.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

13.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Holden gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

13.1 1 Good line and length from Stubbs once more. Geddes pushes forward and drives for one run.

12.6 1 Good line and length from Neal. Geddes gets forward and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

12.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Geddes pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

12.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Holden moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.

11.6 1 Good line and length. Holden gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

11.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Geddes moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Stubbs once again. Holden gets forward and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

11.2 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Holden moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Geddes rocks back and drives down the ground for a single run.

10.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Holden pushes forward and inside edges behind square on the leg side.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Geddes moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

10.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Geddes gets on the back foot and drives behind point on the off side for a single run.

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Geddes gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

9.6 1 Good line and length once more. Geddes rocks back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

9.5 1 Good line and length from Stubbs again. Holden gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for one run.

9.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Geddes gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Stubbs, pitching on a good line. Holden gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Stubbs, outside off stump. Geddes moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Stubbs. Holden moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

8.6 . Good length from Neal, outside off once more. Geddes moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

8.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Geddes gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

8.4 W OUT! LBW. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across du Plooy. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and du Plooy is on his way

8.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Holden pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

8.2 1 Good line and length from Neal again. Du Plooy gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

8.1 W OUT! Neal gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Boyle moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Boyle has to go

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Holden moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for four runs.

7.5 1 Good length from Fuller, pitching near leg stump and angled across Boyle. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Holden rocks back and glances for one run behind square on the on side.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Fuller, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Boyle rocks back and cuts for one run.

7.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Boyle goes back and flicks for 6 runs behind square.

7.1 . On a good length, outside off. Boyle moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field.

6.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Stubbs, pitching outside off stump. Holden moves onto the back foot and skies a cut for four runs.

6.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Holden rocks back and plays a cut

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Boyle pushes forward and drives for a single run.

6.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Boyle pushes forward and drives through the on side field for two runs.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Holden gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

6.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Boyle pushes forward and drives for a single run.

5.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Boyle moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for one run back behind square.

5.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Holden gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.4 . Short of a length, on line. Holden rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

5.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Boyle pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

5.2 2 On a good line and length from SW Currie. Boyle goes back and eases a drive for 2 runs.

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Holden rocks back and plays a reverse sweep

4.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Boyle goes back and plays a pull

4.5 . Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside off. Boyle rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

4.4 1 On a good line and length. Holden goes back and cuts for a single run.

4.3 . On a good length, outside off. Holden gets on the back foot and defends down the ground.

4.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Boyle moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive for one run through point on the off side.

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Holden gets forward and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Boyle pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the leg side field.

3.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Boyle rocks back and pulls for six runs.

3.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Holden goes back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Holden rocks back and lifts a pull behind square for 6 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Holden moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Holden pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive

2.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Holden gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

2.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Boyle moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

2.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off but angled across. Holden gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for a single run.

2.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Holden creates room and plays a shaky scoop

2.2 . Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside off. Holden gets on the back foot and inside edges

2.1 1 Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside off. Boyle moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for a run.

1.6 . Jack pitches one up, on a good line. Holden moves onto the front foot and defends

1.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Holden. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . On a good line and length from Jack. Holden gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Jack, pitching outside off stump. De Caires rocks back and plays a pull, but is caught by Fuller

1.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. De Caires rocks back and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Jack, pitching outside off stump. De Caires pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Boyle pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field.

0.5 . Good length from Wood, pitching outside off stump. Boyle moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Boyle gets forward and drives

0.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Boyle gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for a couple of runs.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Boyle gets on the front foot and defends

0.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. De Caires gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

6.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off once again. Vince gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep, but is caught by de Caires

5.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Vince goes back and drives for one run through the on side field.

5.3 6 And another! Good length, on leg stump and angling across Albert. He pushes forward and flicks behind square for six runs.

5.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length once more. Albert moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

4.6 . Free hit. Yorker, on a good line again. Vince goes back and plays a cut behind point.

4.6 nb No ball. On a good line and length from Morgan. Albert gets forward and inside edges for one run behind square on the on side.

4.4 4 0 runs

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Albert gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for four runs.

4.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Vince rocks back and guides a cut for a run behind point.

4.1 1 Yorker, on line. Albert gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off. Vince moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

3.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Albert rocks back and flicks for one run back behind point.

3.2 . Short of a length, on line. Vince goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.