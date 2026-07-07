Match details Hampshire vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026

T20

HAM
HAM
MID
MID

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 08, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersBo Cornwell Noah Bo, Bosch Eathan, Boyle Matt, Caires Joshua Michael De, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Gohar Zafar, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Rossington Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet