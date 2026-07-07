Match details Hampshire vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hampshire Squad
|Players
|Albert Toby Edward, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris
|Bench
|no information yet
Middlesex Squad
|Players
|Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Bosch Eathan, Boyle Matt, Caires Joshua Michael De, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Gohar Zafar, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Rossington Adam
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet