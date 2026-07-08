14.6 4 FOUR! Hull pitches one up, outside off again. Ackermann goes back and guides a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

14.5 . Good length from Hull, pitching outside off once again. Ackermann gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 . Good length from Hull, outside off. Ackermann gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull

14.2 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Ackermann pushes forward and skies a poor drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

14.1 1 Good length from Hull, pitching near leg stump and angling across McKinney. He gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

13.6 1 Good length from Hull, pitching outside off once again. Ackermann gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 4 FOUR! Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, outside off stump. McKinney gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. McKinney rocks back and pulls for 6 runs down the ground.

13.3 . Good length from Rehan Ahmed, on leg stump. McKinney gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Ackermann gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

13.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ackermann rocks back and flicks behind square.

12.6 1 On a good line and length but angled across Ackermann. He gets forward and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

12.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. McKinney gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

12.4 . On a good line and length from de Swardt once more. McKinney moves onto the front foot and defends

12.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line but angling across. Ackermann pushes forward and flicks for one run behind square.

12.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Ackermann gets forward and defends

12.1 1 Pitched up, on line. McKinney gets forward and drives for a run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ackermann gets forward and drives on the off side.

11.4 1 Length ball, outside off again. McKinney gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

11.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Ackermann gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

11.2 W OUT! Rehan Ahmed gets one through! Full, on line. Lees goes back but misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Lees is bowled

11.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Lees rocks back and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

10.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.5 2 Good line and length. Lees gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs on the leg side.

10.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Lees gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. McKinney pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

10.2 1 Good length from Turner, pitching outside leg stump. Lees goes back and flicks a leg glance behind square for a run.

10.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Lees pushes forward and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

9.6 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off again. G Clark rocks back and plays a pull, but is caught by Trevaskis

9.5 1 Back of a length from Davey, outside leg and angling across Lees. He goes back and pulls for 1 run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Davey pitches one up, outside off. Lees gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

9.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. G Clark gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

9.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and punches a drive through point on the off side for one run.

9.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.6 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Lees pushes forward and plays a drive for 1 run.

8.5 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Lees rocks back and guides a cut behind point.

8.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. G Clark gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.3 1 Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lees rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

8.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Lees gets on the back foot and cuts

8.1 1 Full, outside off. G Clark moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

7.6 1 Full ball, on a good line but angled across G Clark. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

7.4 . Pitched up, outside leg. Lees moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

7.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. G Clark pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

7.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. G Clark gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

7.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. G Clark moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

7.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for one run.

7.1 1 On a good line and length but angled across. G Clark pushes forward and flicks behind square for a run.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. G Clark moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.5 . Good length, outside off stump. G Clark gets on the front foot and drives

6.4 1 Good length from Rehan Ahmed, pitching outside off. Lees goes back and drives on the off side for a run.

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Lees gets on the back foot and plays a pull down the ground for 4 runs.

6.2 1 Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off stump. G Clark gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

6.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. G Clark rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. G Clark gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

5.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. G Clark gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

5.5 1 Trevaskis pitches one up, outside off stump. Lees moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the leg side field.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Lees gets forward and drives for four runs over the off side.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and punches a bad drive

5.2 6 SIX MORE! Lees brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lees rocks back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Lees gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Lees gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs behind square.

4.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Lees gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

4.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump again. Lees pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

4.3 6 SIX! Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Lees moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

4.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Lees moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through point on the off side.

4.1 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Lees gets on the back foot and lifts a scoop back behind square for a half dozen runs.

3.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Lees pushes forward and drives on the leg side for one run.

3.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. G Clark gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

3.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Lees moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Lees gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off but angling across. G Clark gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

2.6 1 On a good line and length from de Swardt. G Clark pushes forward and flicks for one run.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from de Swardt, pitching outside off again. G Clark gets forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once again. G Clark pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Lees. He pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

2.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Lees. He gets forward and skies a flick for a couple of runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Hull, pitching outside off stump once more. Lees gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

1.6 1lb Length ball, outside leg and angled across Lees. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

1.5 . Good length, outside leg. Lees gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

1.4 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Lees steps back and scoops shakily

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Lees pushes forward and leg glances behind square.

1.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. Lees steps back and plays a scoop for 4 runs back behind square.

1.1 1 Good length from Green, pitching outside off stump. G Clark moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

0.6 . Hull pitches one up, outside off. Lees gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

0.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Lees gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. G Clark gets forward and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

0.2 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

0.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. G Clark pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

19.6 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Davey gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for two runs.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Davey gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

19.4 4 FOUR! Potts pitches one up, pitching on leg. Davey moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

19.3 1 Potts pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hull gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

19.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Hull gets on the front foot and drives

19.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Davey gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run.

18.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Davey gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Davey moves onto the back foot and ramps for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

18.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Hull gets on the front foot and tucks a glance back behind point for a run.

18.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Davey moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for one run.

18.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Hull gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

18.1 1 Carse pitches one up, outside off stump. Davey pushes forward and punches a drive for one run straight down the ground.

17.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hull gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

17.5 . Potts pitches one up, outside off stump again. Hull moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

17.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Davey goes back and plays a pull for a run.

17.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Davey pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive through the off side field.

17.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Davey gets forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

17.1 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Hull gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

16.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Davey gets on the back foot and defends

16.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Davey pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

16.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Davey gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

16.3 1 Carse pitches one up, outside off. Hull pushes forward and drives for a single run.

16.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hull pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

16.1 1 Carse pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across. Davey moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

15.6 . Ackermann pitches one up, on line. Hull pushes forward and defends

15.5 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Hull gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

15.4 1 On a good length, outside off again. Davey gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

15.3 . Good length, outside off. Davey gets forward and defends

15.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Hull gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

15.1 W OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length. Ben Cox pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive. DURHAM appeal, the umpire agrees, and Ben Cox has to depart

14.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Davey pushes forward and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

14.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

14.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a couple of runs.

14.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Davey shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.

14.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

14.1 1 Good line and length. Davey gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run on the off side.

13.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Davey gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

13.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Davey moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

13.3 1 Full ball, on line. Ben Cox advances down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.

13.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Davey gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a run.

12.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

12.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ben Cox pushes forward and defends

12.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field.

12.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Davey goes back and cuts for one run.

12.2 W OUT! Sowter traps Trevaskis in front! Full, on a good line. Trevaskis gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. The umpire's finger goes up, and Trevaskis has to depart

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

11.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Trevaskis pushes forward and defends

11.5 . Good line and length from Parkinson. Trevaskis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 W OUT! Parkinson breaks through! Full, outside off. De Swardt gets forward and drives averagely, and is caught by McKinney down the ground.

11.1 2 Good length, outside off once again. Turner moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run back behind point.

10.5 1 Full, on line. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ben Cox rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Turner gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

10.2 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

10.1 . Good length from Aldridge, outside off stump once again. Ben Cox rocks back and tucks a glance back behind point.

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Ben Cox pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

9.5 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Turner gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

9.2 2 Good length from Sowter, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox pushes forward and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

9.1 W OUT! Sowter gets the wicket! On a good line and length once more. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught by G Clark

8.6 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Turner moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

8.5 4 FOUR! Robinson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Turner advances and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

8.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Robinson, pitching outside off stump but angling across Turner. He rocks back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

8.3 1 Yorker, outside off. Rishi Patel gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

8.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Rishi Patel. He rocks back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

8.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

7.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Turner goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

7.5 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Turner gets forward and drives through the off side.

7.4 1 DROPPED! Good length from Sowter, outside off stump again. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and drives sloppily on the off side for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

7.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Turner rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off but angled across Rishi Patel. He moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

7.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

6.6 1 Full toss, on a good line again. Turner gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

6.5 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run past the bowler.

6.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Turner moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.3 1 Parkinson pitches one up, outside off stump. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

6.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel gets forward and drives through the off side field.

6.1 . On a good length, outside off. Rishi Patel pushes forward and punches a drive

5.6 2 Good line and length from Potts. Turner gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

5.5 W OUT! Potts breaks through! Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Green pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Green has to go

5.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Green gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

5.3 . Good length from Potts, outside off stump. Green goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull back behind point.

5.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Green goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

5.1 2 DROPPED! Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off stump once again. Green gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a couple of runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sowter.

4.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

4.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a single run.

4.4 3 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel pushes forward and drives for three runs on the off side.

4.3 4 And again! Pitching on a good line and length. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

4.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off again. Rishi Patel gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Rishi Patel rocks back and late cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

3.6 . Good line and length from Potts. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run back behind point.

3.3 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump again. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by G Clark

3.2 . Good length from Potts, outside off stump once again. Rehan Ahmed backs away but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward and defends

2.6 . On a good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and plays a flick

2.5 2 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for 2 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sowter. Not an easy chance for Sowter.

2.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Green moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

2.2 2 Full ball, outside off stump again. Green gets forward and plays a flick down the ground for two runs.

2.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run back behind point.

1.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

1.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

1.4 . On a good line and length. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and plays a flick

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Rehan Ahmed goes back and cuts back through point.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off once again. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward and plays a sweep for six runs.

0.6 . Back of a length, outside off again. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run back behind point.

0.4 . Good length from Carse, pitching outside off stump once again. Rehan Ahmed gets on the front foot but opts to let it through to OG Robinson