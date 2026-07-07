Match details Leicestershire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026

T20

LEI
LEI
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 08, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersBudinger SG, Cox Ben, Davey Josh, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Mike Ben, Patel Rishi, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Drissell George, Kohli Virat, Lees Alex, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet