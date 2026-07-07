Match details Leicestershire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Leicestershire Squad
|Players
|Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Davey Josh, Eskinazi Stevie, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Mike Ben, Patel Rishi, Tattersall Jonathan, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Durham Squad
|Players
|Ackermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Drissell George, Kohli Virat, Lees Alex, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet