Squads Leicestershire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Budinger SG
batsman
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Cox Ben
wicket keeper
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Davey Josh
all rounder
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Eskinazi Stevie
batsman
Clark Graham
batsman
Green Alex M
no information yet
Drissell George
bowler
Green Ben
all rounder
Kohli Virat
batsman
Holland Ian
all rounder
Lees Alex
batsman
Hull Josh
bowler
Minto James
no information yet
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Mustard Haydon Samuel
no information yet
Mike Ben
all rounder
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Patel Rishi
batsman
Potts Matty
bowler
Tattersall Jonathan
wicket keeper
Raine Ben
all rounder
Trevaskis Liam
bowler
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Turner Ashton
batsman
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Match has not started yet