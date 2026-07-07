Squads Leicestershire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026

T20

LEI
LEI
DUR
DUR

Playing

LEI
LEI
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Cox Ben

wicket keeper

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Davey Josh

all rounder

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Green Alex M

no information yet

Green Ben

all rounder

Holland Ian

all rounder

Lees Alex

batsman

Hull Josh

bowler

Minto James

no information yet

Mustard Haydon Samuel

no information yet

Mike Ben

all rounder

Tattersall Jonathan

wicket keeper

Raine Ben

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Bench

LEI
LEI
DUR
DUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet