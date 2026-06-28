17.5 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Green pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.3 . Yorker, outside leg and angled across the batter. Wood rocks back but misses while trying a drive

17.2 . DROPPED! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, on a good line again. Wood gets on the back foot and drives shakily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

17.1 . Mohammad Ali drops one in short, on a good line again. Wood rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

16.6 W OUT! Amir finds a way through! Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Mike gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Mike is bowled

16.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Wood steps back and eases a drive for a run on the leg side.

16.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Mike. He gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

16.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Mike. He pushes forward and punches a drive for six runs on the leg side.

16.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Wood creates space and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

16.1 1 On a good line and length from Amir once again. Mike gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Howell, on a good line. Mike rocks back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

15.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Wood goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through point.

15.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Wood pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

15.3 1lb Back of a length from Howell, pitching on a good line. Mike gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

15.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump. Mike gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

15.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Wood. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

14.6 1 Yorker, outside leg and angling across. Wood moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

14.5 . Short ball, on a good line. Wood gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull

14.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Wood gets forward and eases a drive

14.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Mike moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

14.2 1 Mohammad Ali drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Wood gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

14.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Mike moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

13.6 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Wood goes back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

13.5 1 On a good line and length from Stone. Mike gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

13.4 1 Good length from Stone, pitching outside off. Wood goes back and drives for a run through the off side field.

13.3 . Short, on a good line once more. Wood goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 W OUT! Stone breaks through! Full, on line once more. Green pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.1 1 Dropped in short by Stone, pitching on a good line but angling across Mike. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind square for one run.

12.6 1 Good length from Patterson-White, outside off stump. Mike rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching on leg. Mike moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for six runs.

12.4 2 Good length from Patterson-White, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mike gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

12.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Mike advances and drives for four runs.

12.2 2 Good length from Patterson-White, pitching outside off stump. Mike gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

12.1 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Mike. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 1 On a good line and length from Linde. Mike goes back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

11.5 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Mike. He goes back and eases a drive

11.4 1 Good line and length again. Green moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

11.3 1 On a good line and length. Mike goes back and drives for a single run.

11.2 2 Good length from Linde, pitching outside off stump. Mike gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

11.1 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across Green. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.6 . Patterson-White pitches one up, on a good line. Mike gets on the back foot and defends

10.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Green. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run on the leg side.

10.4 1 Good line and length from Patterson-White once again. Mike gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

10.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Mike gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 W OUT! Patterson-White gets the wicket! Good length from Patterson-White, outside off. Trevaskis advances down the pitch and drives, but is caught by McCann down the ground.

10.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Trevaskis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 4 And again! Short of a length, on line. Green rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs behind point.

9.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

9.4 2 On a good length, outside off once again. Green pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs through the off side field.

9.3 W OUT! Howell gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward and punches a drive, but is caught by Linde on the off side.

9.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rehan Ahmed goes back and cuts

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Trevaskis moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

8.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Trevaskis goes back and drives for one run.

8.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Trevaskis shuffles down the pitch and drives through the on side field for two runs.

8.4 1 Good length from Linde, pitching on leg and angled across Rehan Ahmed. He moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Trevaskis gets forward and plays a sweep for a run.

8.2 . Good length from Linde, outside off stump. Trevaskis pushes forward and reverse sweeps shakily

8.1 W OUT! Linde gets the wicket! Good length from Linde, outside off stump. Evison shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by McCann on the on side.

7.6 1 Good line and length from Howell. Evison advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

7.5 . Full ball, outside leg and angled across Evison. He rocks back and flicks

7.4 2 On a good line and length. Evison advances down the pitch and eases a drive for two runs through the leg side field.

7.3 . Back of a length from Howell, pitching on leg and angling across. Evison gets on the back foot and defends

7.2 . Good length from Howell, pitching outside off. Evison shuffles down the pitch and defends

7.1 . Good line and length. Evison gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Rehan Ahmed rocks back and drives for 2 runs on the off side.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

6.4 . Yorker, on line. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives

6.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Rehan Ahmed goes back and cuts

6.2 1 Linde pitches one up, outside off stump. Evison moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through point on the off side for a single run.

6.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Evison advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Evison goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run on the off side.

5.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Evison gets on the back foot and flicks for 2 runs.

5.4 . Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside leg. Evison moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

5.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through point on the off side for 1 run.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off once again. Rehan Ahmed steps back and guides a cut behind point for 6 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rehan Ahmed advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

4.6 . Good length from Stone, outside leg and angling across Evison. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke. Nottinghamshire Outlaws appeal, but the umpire gives Evison not out.

4.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Rehan Ahmed rocks back and drives sloppily for a run.

4.4 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Rehan Ahmed goes back and flicks for six runs behind square.

4.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Rehan Ahmed steps back and drives

4.2 4 And another! Short of a length, outside off again. Rehan Ahmed steps back and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

4.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Rehan Ahmed gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

3.6 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off. Turner goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Moores

3.5 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and plays a scoop, but is caught by Amir back behind square.

3.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rehan Ahmed steps away and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.3 1lb Good length, pitching on leg. Ben Cox advances down the pitch, and is hit on the body while attempting a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

3.2 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox goes back and defends

3.1 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Ben Cox goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Amir once more. Rehan Ahmed gets on the back foot and drives on the on side for four runs.

2.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Amir pitches one up, outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Stone, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ben Cox rocks back and flicks behind square for four runs.

1.5 . Back of a length from Stone, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 W OUT! Stone gets one through! Good line and length from Stone. Kelly shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Kelly has to go

1.3 . Back of a length from Stone, pitching on a good line again. Kelly goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Rehan Ahmed rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point.

1.1 . Good line and length from Stone. Rehan Ahmed goes back and defends

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly goes back and defends

0.5 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length. Rishi Patel gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.4 . On a good line and length once again. Rishi Patel gets forward and defends

0.3 1 Back of a length, on line again. Rehan Ahmed goes back and flicks for a run behind square.

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

0.1 . Good length, outside off. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

19.6 2 Full ball, outside leg again. Munsey rocks back and flicks behind square for 2 runs.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, outside off again. Linde moves onto the back foot and defends. He is then run out at the striker's end, following some good fielding by Mike.

19.4 4 FOUR! Bouncer, outside leg and angled across. Linde creates room and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

19.3 1 Free hit. Mike drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Munsey. He goes back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

19.3 nb FOUR! No ball. Yorker, pitching outside off. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs back behind point.

19.2 1lb Yorker, pitching outside off. Linde rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a scoop, resulting in one leg bye.

19.1 1 Back of a length from Mike, pitching near leg stump. Munsey goes back and pulls behind square for one run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Linde with a boundary! Full toss, outside off stump. Linde moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

18.5 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Linde gets forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs behind point on the off side.

18.4 4 And again! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Linde gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

18.3 4 FOUR! Very short ball, on line. Linde rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

18.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off stump. Linde goes back and drives for six runs down the ground.

18.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Munsey pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

17.6 6 SIX! Good line and length. Linde goes back and plays a pull for six runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Trevaskis. Linde rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.4 2 On a good length, outside off. Linde goes back and punches a drive for two runs behind point.

17.3 1 On a good line and length again. Munsey goes back and flicks for a run behind square.

17.2 1 Good line and length from Trevaskis. Linde moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

17.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Linde moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

16.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Linde goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

16.5 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Linde gets on the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Munsey rocks back and drives for a run down the ground.

16.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Linde gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

16.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Munsey moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

16.1 . Yorker, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

15.5 1 Good length from Rehan Ahmed, outside off. Linde gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.

15.4 1 Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Linde moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

15.2 . On a good length, outside off. Linde pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a reverse sweep. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, however Linde is given not out.

15.1 . Good length, outside off. Linde gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Green drops one in short, outside off. Linde rocks back and cuts behind point for a single run.

14.5 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Munsey gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

14.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angled across Linde. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

14.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Moores goes back and drives poorly, and is caught by Turner on the on side.

14.2 . Back of a length from Green, pitching on a good line. Moores goes back and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 1 Back of a length from Green, on leg stump once again. Munsey gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

13.6 . Trevaskis pitches one up, on a good line again. Moores pushes forward and defends

13.5 1 On a good line and length. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

13.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Moores gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.3 . Good length, outside off. Moores goes back and plays a flick

13.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Munsey gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

13.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and flicks for two runs.

12.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Moores moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

12.5 . Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off stump. Moores goes back and inside edges

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Moores gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets forward and drives for a run.

12.1 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Munsey rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 1 On a good line and length again. Munsey moves onto the back foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for a single run.

11.5 1lb On a good line and length from Rehan Ahmed but angled across. Moores gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

11.4 1 On a good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Munsey moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Moores goes back and flicks for a run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Moores pushes forward and drives back behind point for four runs.

11.1 1lb Full ball, on line but angling across Munsey. He gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

10.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Moores goes back and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

10.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Munsey moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Moores rocks back and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

10.3 1 Munsey brings up his fifty! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and defends for a run on the on side.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Green, outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and drives for six runs on the leg side.

10.1 1 Yorker, outside off. Moores gets forward and drives for 1 run.

10.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

9.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Munsey gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

9.5 . On a good line and length. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

9.4 1 Good length, outside off. Moores moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

9.3 . Good length, outside off. Moores goes back and defends

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

9.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across Munsey. He gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep for a run back through point.

8.6 1 Good length from Mike, outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and drives back behind point for a run.

8.5 1 Good length from Mike, outside off. Moores gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point for a single run.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run behind point.

8.3 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Moores gets forward and drives for one run.

8.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across Munsey. He rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

8.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot and drives

8.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

7.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.5 1 Good line and length from Green. Moores gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.4 W OUT! Green breaks through! On a good length, outside off again. Haynes gets forward and punches a drive, but is caught by Turner down the ground.

7.3 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Munsey gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in a single leg bye.

7.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

7.1 1 Good length from Green, outside leg and angling across Haynes. He gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Munsey gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 6 runs.

6.5 . On a good length, outside off. Munsey rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Haynes gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

6.3 1 Good length from Rehan Ahmed, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Munsey goes back and plays a flick behind square for a run.

6.2 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Munsey gets forward and plays a sweep for six runs.

6.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets forward and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

6.1 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

5.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Munsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

5.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg.

5.5 1 Back of a length from Green, outside off again. Haynes rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Haynes pushes forward and drives

5.2 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Clarke gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Clarke is bowled

5.1 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Munsey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

4.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Clarke moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Trevaskis. Munsey gets forward and defends for a single run.

4.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Clarke gets on the front foot and drives sloppily over the off side for a run.

4.3 . Back of a length from Trevaskis, on leg stump and angling across. Clarke goes back and drives

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Trevaskis, outside off stump once more. Clarke gets forward and eases a drive for six runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Clarke gets forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

3.6 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Clarke moves onto the back foot and defends for a run through the on side field.

3.5 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Clarke gets on the front foot and drives for six runs past the bowler.

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Clarke. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Clarke. He moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

3.2 1lb Free hit. Good length from Mike, on leg stump and angling across. Munsey goes back and defends for 1 leg bye behind square on the leg side.

3.2 nb No ball. Pitching on a good line and length once more. Clarke gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Clarke gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 . On a good line and length. Munsey gets forward and defends

2.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Munsey goes back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

2.4 3 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Clarke gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 3 runs.

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside off stump once again. Clarke rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Wood, pitching outside off stump. Clarke gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

1.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Munsey pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Good length from Green, pitching outside off. Munsey gets on the front foot and defends

1.4 2 On a good line and length. Munsey gets on the back foot and flicks for two runs.

1.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Munsey moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Green pitches one up, outside off. Munsey moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump again. Munsey gets forward and inside edges behind square for 4 runs.

0.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Clarke goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

0.5 . Good line and length from Mike. Clarke gets on the front foot and drives

0.4 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Clarke gets on the back foot and cuts

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Clarke advances but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Clarke moves onto the front foot and defends