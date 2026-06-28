Match details Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

135

NOT
NOT

209

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Ahmed Rehan, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Evison Joey, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Mike Ben, Wood Sam, Green Alex M
BenchBudinger SG, Davey Josh, Eskinazi Stevie, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Tattersall Jonathan

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersClarke Joe, Munsey George, Haynes Jack, McCann Freddie, Moores Tom, Linde George, Howell Benny, Patterson-White Liam, Stone Olly, Amir Mohammad, Ali Mohammad
BenchAhmed Farhan, Duckett Ben, Henry Hayes James Philip, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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