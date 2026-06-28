Results Score Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026

T20

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

135

NOT
NOT

209

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ahmed Rehanall rounder452362195.65
Mike Benall rounder392413162.5
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ali Mohammadbowler3.502035.2200
Howell Bennyall rounder30271900

Latest Highlights

17.5
W

OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Green pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.3
.

Yorker, outside leg and angled across the batter. Wood rocks back but misses while trying a drive

17.2
.

DROPPED! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, on a good line again. Wood gets on the back foot and drives shakily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

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