Results Score Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 28.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ahmed Rehanall rounder
|45
|23
|6
|2
|195.65
|Mike Benall rounder
|39
|24
|1
|3
|162.5
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ali Mohammadbowler
|3.5
|0
|20
|3
|5.22
|0
|0
|Howell Bennyall rounder
|3
|0
|27
|1
|9
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.5
W
OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Green pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
17.3
.
Yorker, outside leg and angled across the batter. Wood rocks back but misses while trying a drive
17.2
.
DROPPED! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, on a good line again. Wood gets on the back foot and drives shakily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.