Results Score Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

County Ground

NOR
NOR

118

SOM
SOM

223

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Vasconcelos Ricardowicket keeper402380173.91
Harrison Calvinbowler181710105.88
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Overton Craigbowler41201500
Goldsworthy Lewisall rounder40323800

Latest Highlights

15.3
W

OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Good line and length again. Sanderson moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive, but is caught by Kohler-Cadmore down the ground.

15.2
1

On a good line and length from Shaw. Scrimshaw rocks back and drives for 1 run on the on side.

15.1
W

OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. McManus gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Goldsworthy behind point on the off side.

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