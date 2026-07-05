Results Score Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Vasconcelos Ricardowicket keeper
|40
|23
|8
|0
|173.91
|Harrison Calvinbowler
|18
|17
|1
|0
|105.88
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Overton Craigbowler
|4
|1
|20
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Goldsworthy Lewisall rounder
|4
|0
|32
|3
|8
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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15.3
W
OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Good line and length again. Sanderson moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive, but is caught by Kohler-Cadmore down the ground.
15.2
1
On a good line and length from Shaw. Scrimshaw rocks back and drives for 1 run on the on side.
15.1
W
OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. McManus gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Goldsworthy behind point on the off side.