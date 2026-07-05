15.3 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Good line and length again. Sanderson moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive, but is caught by Kohler-Cadmore down the ground.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from Shaw. Scrimshaw rocks back and drives for 1 run on the on side.

15.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. McManus gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Goldsworthy behind point on the off side.

14.6 1 Good line and length. McManus gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.5 1 On a good line and length again. Sanderson gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

14.4 W OUT! Five wicket haul for Thomas! Good line and length from Thomas. Sales gets forward and edges, and is caught by Goldsworthy back behind point.

14.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. Sales gets on the back foot and edges back behind point.

14.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sales moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point.

14.1 1 On a good line and length again. McManus moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back through point.

13.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Sales gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

13.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg. McManus backs away and cuts for one run.

13.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Sales advances down the pitch and drives for a single run on the off side.

13.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. McManus gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Harrison pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Harrison gets forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

10.6 1 Good line and length once again. McManus gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through point.

10.5 W OUT! Thomas breaks through! Good line and length from Thomas once more. Kimber moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kimber moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square.

10.3 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Harrison pushes forward and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

9.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Harrison moves onto the back foot and defends

8.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Kimber pushes forward and drives for 2 runs.

8.4 1 Good length from Sams, pitching outside leg and angled across. Harrison steps away and plays a ramp for a single run behind square on the leg side.

8.3 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Sams, pitching on a good line. Kimber rocks back and pulls for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

8.2 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kimber rocks back but allows that one to go through to the keeper

7.4 W OUT! Goldsworthy gets the wicket! Back of a length, on line. Willey goes back and plays a pull, but is caught by Thomas back behind square.

7.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Goldsworthy again. Vasconcelos pushes forward and lofts a reverse sweep, but is caught by Ball behind point.

6.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Harrison goes back and cuts back behind point for a pair of runs.

5.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Harrison moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for one run.

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Harrison pushes forward and defends

4.5 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. SOMERSET appeal, the umpire agrees, and McSweeney has to depart

4.4 . Good length from Overton, pitching outside off stump once again. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field.

4.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. McSweeney gets forward and drives through the off side field.

4.2 . Good length from Overton, outside off. McSweeney goes back but misses while trying to play a scoop

4.1 . Good line and length. McSweeney goes back and plays a wild ramp behind square on the on side.

3.6 4 And another! Good line and length from Shaw once again. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Shaw comes around the wicket to Vasconcelos. Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Vasconcelos steps away and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

3.4 1 On a good line and length from Shaw once again. McSweeney rocks back and lifts a pull back behind square for 1 run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shaw, on a good line once again. McSweeney pushes forward and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

3.2 . Good length from Shaw, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1lb On a good line and length from Shaw. McSweeney pushes forward and drives back behind point for 1 leg bye.

2.6 1lb Overton now coming around the wicket to McSweeney. Good line and length. McSweeney gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive behind square on the on side, resulting in 1 leg bye.

2.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

2.4 . Overton comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

2.3 1lb Good length from Overton, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos goes back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull behind point, resulting in a leg bye.

2.2 2 On a good line and length from Overton. Vasconcelos rocks back and late cuts back behind point for 2 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

1.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Vasconcelos backs away and cuts back behind point for a single run.

1.3 4 And another! Back of a length from Meredith, outside off. Vasconcelos rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

1.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Meredith, on line. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

0.6 . Good line and length from Overton. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side.

19.6 2 DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Sams moves onto the front foot and edges for a pair of runs back behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sanderson.

19.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Sams gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the leg side field.

19.4 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump again. Sams pushes forward and drives for six runs over the on side field.

19.3 . On a good length, outside off. Sams rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

19.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Sams gets on the front foot and drives for two runs on the leg side.

19.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Sams rocks back and slices a cut for a pair of runs behind point.

19.1 5w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Sams moves onto the front foot and misses while trying to play a glance, however it beats the keeper and runs to the boundary for 5 wides.

19.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Sams goes back but misses while trying a cut

18.6 . Yorker, on a good line. Goldsworthy gets on the back foot and cuts

18.5 4 FOUR! Sanderson now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Goldsworthy gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the leg side field.

18.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sams gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the leg side field.

18.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Sanderson, pitching outside off stump once again. Sams gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

18.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sams gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive behind point.

18.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sanderson. Sams pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

17.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Sams gets forward and drives for a single run.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off. Sams rocks back and lifts a drive for six runs behind point on the off side.

17.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Sams moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Willey, pitching outside leg and angled across. Sams moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs behind square.

17.2 1 Good length from Willey, pitching outside leg and angling across. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot and drives for a run behind square.

17.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Goldsworthy goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

16.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Sams goes back but lets that one go through to the keeper without playing a shot

16.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sanderson, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Sams moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

16.4 W OUT! Sanderson breaks through! Around the wicket to Rew, good length from Sanderson, pitching outside off once more. He pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Harrison on the leg side.

16.3 1 Good length from Sanderson, outside off. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Rew moves onto the back foot and ramps shakily for 1 run.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Goldsworthy advances down the pitch and drives on the on side for a single run.

15.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Goldsworthy pushes forward and drives for one run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Goldsworthy gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

15.4 . Good length from Sales, outside leg. Goldsworthy gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Sales. Goldsworthy gets forward and edges behind point for a run.

14.6 1 Good length from Scrimshaw, outside off stump. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.

14.5 . On a good line and length from Scrimshaw. Goldsworthy gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

14.4 2 Good length from Scrimshaw, outside leg and angled across the batter. Goldsworthy rocks back and guides a glance behind square for a couple of runs.

14.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Goldsworthy advances but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

14.2 1 On a good line and length from Scrimshaw. Rew gets forward and drives on the on side for a run.

14.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Rew moves onto the front foot and defends

13.6 1 On a good line and length from Zaib. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.5 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rew rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Rew gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for four runs.

13.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Goldsworthy shuffles down the pitch and cuts back through point for a single run.

13.2 1 On a good line and length again. Rew moves onto the back foot and plays a drive over the off side for a single run.

13.1 1 Good line and length. Goldsworthy moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

12.6 4 Length ball, outside off stump. Rew gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 leg byes behind point.

12.5 2 Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Rew pushes forward and lifts a sweep behind square for a couple of runs.

12.4 4 FOUR! Harrison now coming around the wicket to Rew. On a good line and length from Harrison. Rew gets forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

12.3 1 Good length from Harrison, outside off. Goldsworthy rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

12.2 W OUT! Harrison gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Kohler-Cadmore, good length, outside off stump. He gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Bartlett on the leg side.

12.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rew gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.

11.2 2 Good length, on leg stump and angling across Kohler-Cadmore. He pushes forward and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side.

11.1 1 Good length from Zaib, outside off stump again. Rew rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

10.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

10.5 . Good line and length from Harrison once more. Kohler-Cadmore moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Harrison! On a good line and length once again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Kimber on the on side.

10.3 . Good line and length once again. Smeed moves down the pitch and defends

10.2 2 Fifty up for Smeed! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Smeed rocks back and plays a pull for 2 runs behind square.

10.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Harrison, on a good line once more. Smeed pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

9.6 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Rew. He rocks back and defends

9.5 2 Good length, outside off. Rew goes back and pulls for 2 runs.

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Smeed goes back and guides a cut back behind point for a run.

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Rew moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for a single run.

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Rew goes back and lifts a pull, but is caught by Harrison behind square.

9.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Rew rocks back and slices a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

8.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Smeed goes back and cuts down the ground.

8.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Rew gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

8.4 4 FOUR! Rew brings up his 50 with a boundary! Short of a length, on leg stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and glances back behind square for four runs.

8.3 1 On a good line and length. Smeed gets on the back foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

8.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Smeed goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

8.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

8.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rew moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

8.1 . Good length from Sales, pitching outside off stump. Rew goes back and outside edges

7.6 1 On a good line and length. Rew pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Rew advances down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

7.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Smeed goes back and eases a drive back behind square for one run.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Rew. He rocks back and drives for a run through the on side field.

7.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Rew goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

7.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Rew gets on the front foot but misses while trying a glance

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off. Rew goes back and late cuts back behind point for four runs.

6.6 2 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Smeed gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs.

6.5 1 On a good line and length again. Rew gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

6.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Rew shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs over the off side field.

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across Rew. He moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

6.2 3 On a good line and length from Harrison once again. Smeed goes back and punches a drive for 3 runs.

6.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Rew rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

5.6 2 Back of a length, on line again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for a couple of runs. Good work in the field by Willey saves a certain boundary.

5.5 1lb Good line and length but angling across Rew. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Rew rocks back and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Good line and length once more. Smeed gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

5.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Sanderson once again. Smeed gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

5.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Rew gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

4.6 1 On a good line and length from Willey. Rew pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

4.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside off. Rew goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.

4.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Rew goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

4.3 . Good line and length. Rew backs away and plays a mediocre scoop

4.2 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Smeed rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

4.1 2 Length ball, outside leg. Smeed gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs.

3.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives

3.5 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Rew moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side.

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Rew moves down the pitch and drives on the leg side for four runs.

3.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Rew moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

3.2 2 Back of a length from Sales, on line. Rew advances down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs behind square on the on side.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sales, on a good line. Rew gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Smeed pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

2.5 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Rew gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run back behind point.

2.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Smeed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smeed moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs back behind point.

2.2 . Back of a length from Willey, pitching outside leg and angled across Smeed. He gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

2.1 . Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Smeed. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a drive

1.6 . Good line and length from Sanderson but angled across Rew. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE appeal, but Rew is given not out.

1.5 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Smeed gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

1.4 . On a good line and length from Sanderson. Smeed goes back and inside edges behind square on the leg side.

1.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Smeed gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs over the leg side field.

1.2 . Back of a length from Sanderson, pitching outside off stump. Smeed rocks back but opts to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

1.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Smeed moves onto the back foot and skies a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

0.6 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Smeed gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

0.5 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Smeed moves onto the back foot and defends down the ground.

0.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Smeed. He moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

0.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Smeed goes back but decides to just let the ball travel through to the keeper unchallenged

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Smeed gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.