Match details Northamptonshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

County Ground

NOR
NOR

118

SOM
SOM

223

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, McSweeney Nathan, Harrison Calvin, Willey David, Zaib Saif, James Kimber Louis Philip, McManus Lewis, Bartlett George, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Broad Justin
BenchLynn Chris, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Weatherall Raphael A

Somerset Squad

PlayersThomas Joshua F, Smeed Will, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Goldsworthy Lewis, Sams Daniel, Overton Craig, Shaw Josh, Meredith Riley, Ball Jake
BenchAbell Tom, Banton Tom, Gregory Lewis, Lammonby Tom, Pretorius Migael

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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