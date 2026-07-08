17.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Lawrence pushes forward and flicks for a single run behind square.

16.6 . Full toss, outside off stump again. Roy gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

16.5 1 Good length, outside off once again. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

16.4 . Mills pitches one up, outside off stump. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and drives

16.3 1 On a good line and length from Mills once again. Roy gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Mills, pitching on a good line once more. Roy gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Mills. Roy gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

15.6 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Lawrence advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs over the off side.

15.5 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Lawrence. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance

15.4 6 SIX! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Lawrence. He shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

15.2 . On a good line and length from Coles but angled across the batter. Lawrence steps away and cuts poorly

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Coles. Roy moves down the pitch and drives for a single run.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside off stump. Roy rocks back and edges for a run behind point.

14.5 1lb Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lawrence goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a paddle behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

14.4 . Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside leg and angling across. Lawrence steps away, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a cut. SUSSEX appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Mills, outside off once more. Roy gets on the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for a single run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Roy moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Back of a length from Price, on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on leg. Roy rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

13.4 2 Back of a length, on line once more. Roy goes back and plays a pull for two runs.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Price drops one in short, on a good line again. Roy rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

13.2 1 Good line and length from Price. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

13.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Lawrence gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 2 runs down the ground.

12.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Roy moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

12.5 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Roy moves down the pitch and skies a flick for six runs.

12.4 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run through the on side field.

12.3 . Good line and length. Lawrence gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

12.2 2 Good length, outside off. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and drives for two runs through the off side field.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Briggs, on line. Roy rocks back and drives for a single run.

11.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Lawrence gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Lawrence gets forward and flicks for four runs back behind square.

11.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Roy steps back and cuts back through point for a single run.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Philippe gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

11.1 1 Pitched up, on line again. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for a single run.

10.6 . Good line and length once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and punches a drive

10.5 6 And another! Full toss, on a good line once more. Philippe pushes forward and plays a sweep for six runs.

10.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

10.3 6 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for six runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Roy pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Philippe shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

9.6 2 Roy brings up his fifty! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs through point.

9.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Roy pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

9.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Philippe goes back and cuts sloppily for a single run.

9.3 2 On a good line and length once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a couple of runs.

9.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

9.1 1 Good line and length once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.

8.6 6 And again! On a good line and length. Roy advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

8.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Roy advances and drives for six runs.

8.4 1lb Back of a length from Briggs, outside leg. Philippe steps away, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye.

8.3 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Roy moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a sweep for 1 run. SUSSEX appeal, however the umpire gives Roy not out.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Roy gets forward and reverse sweeps

8.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Philippe creates room and guides a cut for 1 run.

7.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Roy gets on the back foot and guides a cut

7.5 1 Good line and length. Philippe gets forward and glances for one run.

7.4 1 Free hit. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Roy moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a pull for a single run.

7.4 nb No ball. Full toss, on a good line. Roy moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a scoop

7.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Roy creates room and cuts

7.2 1 Price pitches one up, pitching outside off. Philippe moves onto the front foot and drives for one run back through point.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Price, pitching on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point for one run.

6.6 2 Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Philippe advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

6.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Roy gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.4 2 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Roy gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs over the off side field.

6.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Roy pushes forward and drives

6.2 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Philippe. He pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

6.1 1lb Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Roy pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Philippe moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for four runs.

5.5 2 Back of a length, outside off again. Philippe gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 2 runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Philippe goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

5.3 1 Full, on line. Roy moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off. Roy pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a reverse sweep. SUSSEX appeal, however Roy is given not out.

5.1 1 On a good line and length from Briggs. Philippe gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for a single run.

4.6 . Mills comes over the wicket to Roy. Short of a length, on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

4.5 6 SIX! Mills comes around the wicket to Roy. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

4.4 1 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Philippe gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hunt.

4.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across. Roy gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick behind square for one run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Roy moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

4.2 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well outside off stump. Roy moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

4.1 . Short, outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

3.6 1 On a good line and length. Roy gets forward and defends through point for one run.

3.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Philippe. He gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick for a run. SUSSEX appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

3.3 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Roy goes back and leg glances behind square for a run.

3.2 . On a good line and length. Roy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

3.1 4 And again! Back of a length from Hunt, on leg stump and angling across. Roy gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

2.6 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Roy. He gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.

2.5 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Roy gets forward and plays a flick behind square for six runs.

2.4 . On a good line and length. Roy moves onto the front foot and defends

2.3 1 Back of a length from Mills, outside leg and angled across the batter. Evans goes back and guides a leg glance behind square for a run.

2.2 1 Mills drops one in short, on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.

2.1 . Mills drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Roy rocks back but lets the ball through to the keeper

1.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Evans goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.5 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Evans rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Roy. He rocks back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

1.2 . Back of a length from Hunt, pitching near leg stump and angling across Roy. He rocks back and flicks a glance

1.1 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Roy moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

0.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Roy pushes forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

0.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Evans gets forward and lofts a drive for 1 run down the ground.

0.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Evans moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

0.3 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Evans creates room and drives

0.2 . Good line and length once again. Evans moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Roy gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

19.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Briggs goes back and cuts back through point for a single run.

19.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Coles gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for one run.

19.3 4 FOUR! Short, on a good line but angled across the batter. Coles goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a pull for four runs behind square.

19.2 2 CHANCE! Back of a length from Jordan, outside off again. Coles goes back and slices a cut for one run. A huge run out chance but SUSSEX survive the attempt from Lawrence's throw. The missed run out attempt allows Coles and Briggs to scamper through for a overthrow.

19.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Coles moves onto the back foot and drives

18.6 2 DROPPED! Short ball, outside off. Briggs goes back and edges back behind point for a couple of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Pope. Not an easy chance for Pope.

18.5 4 FOUR! Short, pitching near leg stump and angled across Briggs. He moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for four runs back behind point.

18.4 1 Back of a length from Topley, on a good line. Coles moves onto the back foot and guides a glance on the on side for a single run.

18.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Briggs moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

18.2 W OUT! Topley gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off again. Carson gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Evans behind square.

18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Topley, pitching outside off stump once more. Carson pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.6 . Back of a length from Abbott, outside off stump. Coles goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

17.5 1 Carson plays a defensive stroke for one run.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off once more. Coles moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a run.

17.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Coles gets on the front foot and glances for 2 runs.

17.2 . Good line and length. Coles pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

17.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Coles rocks back and lifts a pull down the ground for six runs.

16.6 . Good line and length from Jordan. Carson gets on the back foot and leg glances

16.5 W OUT! Jordan breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Price goes back and lofts a shaky pull, and is caught by Lawrence

16.4 1 Back of a length from Jordan, pitching outside off stump once again. Price moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

16.3 1 Good length from Jordan, outside off. Coles pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Jordan, on line. Price gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

16.1 . 0 runs

15.6 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tear gets forward and sweeps for a run behind square. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Pope is fantastic. SURREY appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Tear is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

15.5 . Dropped in short by Abbott, on line. Tear shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a pull

15.4 . Short ball, pitching on leg and angling across Tear. He goes back but misses while attempting a cut

15.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tear goes back and punches a drive through the off side.

15.2 . Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off. Tear goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

15.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tear rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull

14.6 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Coles gets on the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for 2 runs.

14.5 1 Good length from Jordan, pitching outside off stump. Tear gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

14.4 . On a good line and length from Jordan. Tear pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

14.3 W OUT! Jordan gets the wicket! Back of a length, on line. Alsop shuffles down the pitch and inside edges, and is caught by Pope

14.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Alsop moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

14.1 1 Short, outside off. Coles rocks back and pulls shakily for a run.

13.6 . Back of a length from Lawrence, on a good line. Alsop moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

13.5 2 Lawrence pitches one up, on line. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

13.4 2 Good line and length from Lawrence. Alsop shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for two runs on the on side.

13.3 . On a good line and length. Alsop gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

13.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Coles gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

12.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Coles rocks back and plays a pull for a run down the ground.

12.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Coles gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 2 runs.

12.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Lawes, outside off. Coles moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Alsop goes back and plays a pull for one run.

12.2 1 Good length, outside off. Coles goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

12.1 1 Good length from Lawes, outside off stump. Alsop gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

11.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Alsop pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

11.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Coles pushes forward and drives for one run on the off side.

11.4 2 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Coles moves onto the back foot and glances for two runs.

11.3 1 On a good line and length. Alsop rocks back and drives on the leg side for a single run.

11.2 1 On a good line and length from Lawrence. Coles moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

11.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Alsop rocks back and cuts for one run.

10.6 1 Alsop plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.5 1 Back of a length from Lawes, outside off stump. Coles rocks back and pulls for a single run.

10.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Alsop rocks back and glances on the on side for a single run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Alsop gets on the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

10.1 1 Good line and length. Coles moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

9.6 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Coles rocks back and cuts for one run.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Thomas gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Thomas goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

9.3 1 Good line and length from Lawrence again. Coles moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

9.2 1 Good line and length again. Thomas pushes forward and edges for a single run back through point.

9.1 6 MAXIMUM! Fifty comes up for Thomas by clearing the rope! Good line and length from Lawrence again. Thomas gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

8.6 . DROPPED! On a good line and length. Coles moves onto the front foot and drives. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Lawes.

8.5 W OUT! Caught. Lawes drops one in short, on a good line again. Ward moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Topley behind square.

8.4 1 Dropped in short by Lawes, on a good line. Thomas goes back and plays a late cut for a single run.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Lawes, pitching outside off stump. Ward moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

8.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Ward. He gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

8.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Thomas moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

7.6 . Back of a length from Lawrence, pitching on a good line. Ward moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying a drive

7.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and drives

7.4 2 Good length from Lawrence, outside off stump. Ward pushes forward and skies a drive for a couple of runs over the off side field.

7.3 . Good line and length from Lawrence. Ward gets forward and drives

7.2 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Ward moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 2 runs over the off side.

7.1 1 Good length from Lawrence, on leg stump and angling across Thomas. He gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

6.6 2 Good length, outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run. An error in the field allows the batters to complete one overthrow.

6.5 1 Short of a length, on line again. Thomas rocks back and drives for a run.

6.4 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Thomas gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for 2 runs through the on side field.

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ward rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Thomas rocks back and cuts for one run.

6.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Thomas goes back and cuts shakily

5.6 . Clark comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Ward gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

5.5 1 Back of a length from Clark, outside off. Thomas moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.

5.4 4 FOUR MORE! Short, pitching outside off stump. Thomas shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

5.3 4 FOUR! Clark comes over the wicket to Thomas. Good line and length. Thomas gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

5.1 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ward gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

4.6 2 Short of a length, outside off. Thomas rocks back and pulls for two runs.

4.5 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Thomas pushes forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

4.4 1 Abbott pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Ward gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

4.3 2 Good line and length from Abbott. Ward pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs back behind square.

4.2 1lb Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off again. Thomas gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Thomas advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Ward gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off again. Ward moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Clark comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Thomas gets on the front foot and eases a drive through point for a run.

3.3 1lb Short of a length, outside off stump. Ward gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

3.2 . Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off. Ward goes back and pulls

3.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Ward moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

2.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Thomas rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.

2.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Topley, pitching on a good line. Thomas rocks back and edges behind point for 4 runs.

2.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off again. Thomas goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

2.3 . Pitched up, on line. Thomas pushes forward and drives

2.2 2 Free hit. Dropped in short by Topley, pitching outside off. Thomas moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor pull for 2 runs.

2.2 nb No ball. Short of a length, on line. Thomas moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a pull

2.1 1 Good length from Topley, outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

1.6 . Clark comes over the wicket. Good length from Clark, outside off. Thomas gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Hughes gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

1.3 . Good length from Clark, pitching outside off. Hughes gets forward and drives

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off stump. Hughes goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Hughes gets on the back foot and defends

0.6 . Good length, outside off. Ward gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

0.5 . Back of a length from Topley, outside off. Ward gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

0.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Hughes pushes forward and edges behind square for a single run.

0.3 1 Good length from Topley, outside off. Ward gets forward and defends for one run back behind point.

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ward rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut