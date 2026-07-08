Highlights Surrey vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Lawrence pushes forward and flicks for a single run behind square.
Full toss, outside off stump again. Roy gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
Good length, outside off once again. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.
Mills pitches one up, outside off stump. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and drives
On a good line and length from Mills once again. Roy gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Mills, pitching on a good line once more. Roy gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.
FOUR! Good line and length from Mills. Roy gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Lawrence advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs over the off side.
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Lawrence. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance
SIX! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Lawrence. He shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.
On a good line and length from Coles but angled across the batter. Lawrence steps away and cuts poorly
On a good line and length from Coles. Roy moves down the pitch and drives for a single run.
Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside off stump. Roy rocks back and edges for a run behind point.
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lawrence goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a paddle behind square, resulting in a leg bye.
Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside leg and angling across. Lawrence steps away, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a cut. SUSSEX appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
Back of a length from Mills, outside off once more. Roy gets on the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for a single run.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Roy moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Price, on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on leg. Roy rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.
Back of a length, on line once more. Roy goes back and plays a pull for two runs.
MAXIMUM! Price drops one in short, on a good line again. Roy rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.
Good line and length from Price. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.
On a good length, outside off stump. Lawrence gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 2 runs down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Roy moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Roy moves down the pitch and skies a flick for six runs.
Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run through the on side field.
Good line and length. Lawrence gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.
Good length, outside off. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and drives for two runs through the off side field.
Back of a length from Briggs, on line. Roy rocks back and drives for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Lawrence gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Lawrence gets forward and flicks for four runs back behind square.
Short of a length, on line. Roy steps back and cuts back through point for a single run.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Philippe gets forward and eases a drive for one run.
Pitched up, on line again. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for a single run.
Good line and length once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and punches a drive
And another! Full toss, on a good line once more. Philippe pushes forward and plays a sweep for six runs.
Length ball, outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.
DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for six runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Roy pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep
Length ball, pitching outside off. Philippe shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.
Roy brings up his fifty! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs through point.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Roy pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Philippe goes back and cuts sloppily for a single run.
On a good line and length once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a couple of runs.
Short of a length, on a good line again. Roy moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.
Good line and length once again. Philippe gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.
And again! On a good line and length. Roy advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 6 runs.
SIX! On a good line and length. Roy advances and drives for six runs.
Back of a length from Briggs, outside leg. Philippe steps away, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye.
Good length, outside off stump again. Roy moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a sweep for 1 run. SUSSEX appeal, however the umpire gives Roy not out.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Roy gets forward and reverse sweeps
Back of a length, on line. Philippe creates room and guides a cut for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Roy gets on the back foot and guides a cut
Good line and length. Philippe gets forward and glances for one run.
Free hit. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Roy moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a pull for a single run.
No ball. Full toss, on a good line. Roy moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a scoop
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Roy creates room and cuts
Price pitches one up, pitching outside off. Philippe moves onto the front foot and drives for one run back through point.
Back of a length from Price, pitching on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point for one run.
Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Philippe advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Roy gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Roy gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs over the off side field.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Roy pushes forward and drives
Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Philippe. He pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.
Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Roy pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Philippe moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for four runs.
Back of a length, outside off again. Philippe gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 2 runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Philippe goes back and plays a cut for four runs.
Full, on line. Roy moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.
On a good length, outside off. Roy pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a reverse sweep. SUSSEX appeal, however Roy is given not out.
On a good line and length from Briggs. Philippe gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for a single run.
Mills comes over the wicket to Roy. Short of a length, on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull
SIX! Mills comes around the wicket to Roy. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.
DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Philippe gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hunt.
Good length, outside leg and angling across. Roy gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick behind square for one run.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Roy moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.
Wide. Full toss, pitching well outside off stump. Roy moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Short, outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
On a good line and length. Roy gets forward and defends through point for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Philippe. He gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick for a run. SUSSEX appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Roy goes back and leg glances behind square for a run.
On a good line and length. Roy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
And again! Back of a length from Hunt, on leg stump and angling across. Roy gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.
Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Roy. He gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.
SIX! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Roy gets forward and plays a flick behind square for six runs.
On a good line and length. Roy moves onto the front foot and defends
Back of a length from Mills, outside leg and angled across the batter. Evans goes back and guides a leg glance behind square for a run.
Mills drops one in short, on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.
Mills drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Roy rocks back but lets the ball through to the keeper
Short of a length, outside off. Evans goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut
And again! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Evans rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Roy. He rocks back and pulls for 1 run behind square.
Back of a length from Hunt, pitching near leg stump and angling across Roy. He rocks back and flicks a glance
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Roy moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull
Full ball, on a good line. Roy pushes forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Evans gets forward and lofts a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Full, pitching on a good line. Evans moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.
Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Evans creates room and drives
Good line and length once again. Evans moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Roy gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Briggs goes back and cuts back through point for a single run.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Coles gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for one run.
FOUR! Short, on a good line but angled across the batter. Coles goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a pull for four runs behind square.
CHANCE! Back of a length from Jordan, outside off again. Coles goes back and slices a cut for one run. A huge run out chance but SUSSEX survive the attempt from Lawrence's throw. The missed run out attempt allows Coles and Briggs to scamper through for a overthrow.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Coles moves onto the back foot and drives
DROPPED! Short ball, outside off. Briggs goes back and edges back behind point for a couple of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Pope. Not an easy chance for Pope.
FOUR! Short, pitching near leg stump and angled across Briggs. He moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for four runs back behind point.
Back of a length from Topley, on a good line. Coles moves onto the back foot and guides a glance on the on side for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Briggs moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
OUT! Topley gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off again. Carson gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Evans behind square.
FOUR! Back of a length from Topley, pitching outside off stump once more. Carson pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Abbott, outside off stump. Coles goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut
Carson plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off once more. Coles moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Coles gets on the front foot and glances for 2 runs.
Good line and length. Coles pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend
SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Coles rocks back and lifts a pull down the ground for six runs.
Good line and length from Jordan. Carson gets on the back foot and leg glances
OUT! Jordan breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Price goes back and lofts a shaky pull, and is caught by Lawrence
Back of a length from Jordan, pitching outside off stump once again. Price moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Good length from Jordan, outside off. Coles pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Back of a length from Jordan, on line. Price gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
0 runs
OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tear gets forward and sweeps for a run behind square. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Pope is fantastic. SURREY appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Tear is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart
Dropped in short by Abbott, on line. Tear shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a pull
Short ball, pitching on leg and angling across Tear. He goes back but misses while attempting a cut
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tear goes back and punches a drive through the off side.
Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off. Tear goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tear rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Coles gets on the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for 2 runs.
Good length from Jordan, pitching outside off stump. Tear gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.
On a good line and length from Jordan. Tear pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend
OUT! Jordan gets the wicket! Back of a length, on line. Alsop shuffles down the pitch and inside edges, and is caught by Pope
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Alsop moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Short, outside off. Coles rocks back and pulls shakily for a run.
Back of a length from Lawrence, on a good line. Alsop moves onto the back foot and eases a drive
Lawrence pitches one up, on line. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 2 runs.
Good line and length from Lawrence. Alsop shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for two runs on the on side.
On a good line and length. Alsop gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick
Short of a length, on a good line. Coles gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Coles rocks back and plays a pull for a run down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Coles gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 2 runs.
SIX! Back of a length from Lawes, outside off. Coles moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.
Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Alsop goes back and plays a pull for one run.
Good length, outside off. Coles goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.
Good length from Lawes, outside off stump. Alsop gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.
Pitching on a good line and length. Alsop pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Coles pushes forward and drives for one run on the off side.
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Coles moves onto the back foot and glances for two runs.
On a good line and length. Alsop rocks back and drives on the leg side for a single run.
On a good line and length from Lawrence. Coles moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Alsop rocks back and cuts for one run.
Alsop plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Back of a length from Lawes, outside off stump. Coles rocks back and pulls for a single run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Alsop rocks back and glances on the on side for a single run.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Alsop gets on the front foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Coles moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.
Short of a length, outside off again. Coles rocks back and cuts for one run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Thomas gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Thomas goes back and plays a pull for four runs.
Good line and length from Lawrence again. Coles moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.
Good line and length again. Thomas pushes forward and edges for a single run back through point.
MAXIMUM! Fifty comes up for Thomas by clearing the rope! Good line and length from Lawrence again. Thomas gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.
DROPPED! On a good line and length. Coles moves onto the front foot and drives. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Lawes.
OUT! Caught. Lawes drops one in short, on a good line again. Ward moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Topley behind square.
Dropped in short by Lawes, on a good line. Thomas goes back and plays a late cut for a single run.
Back of a length from Lawes, pitching outside off stump. Ward moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.
SIX! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Ward. He gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Thomas moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.
Back of a length from Lawrence, pitching on a good line. Ward moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying a drive
Good length, pitching outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and drives
Good length from Lawrence, outside off stump. Ward pushes forward and skies a drive for a couple of runs over the off side field.
Good line and length from Lawrence. Ward gets forward and drives
On a good length, outside off stump. Ward moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 2 runs over the off side.
Good length from Lawrence, on leg stump and angling across Thomas. He gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.
Good length, outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run. An error in the field allows the batters to complete one overthrow.
Short of a length, on line again. Thomas rocks back and drives for a run.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Thomas gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for 2 runs through the on side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ward rocks back and pulls for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Thomas rocks back and cuts for one run.
Short of a length, outside off. Thomas goes back and cuts shakily
Clark comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Ward gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull
Back of a length from Clark, outside off. Thomas moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.
FOUR MORE! Short, pitching outside off stump. Thomas shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.
FOUR! Clark comes over the wicket to Thomas. Good line and length. Thomas gets forward and drives for 4 runs.
Full, pitching outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
And again! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ward gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.
Short of a length, outside off. Thomas rocks back and pulls for two runs.
SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Thomas pushes forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs.
Abbott pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Ward gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for 1 run.
Good line and length from Abbott. Ward pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs back behind square.
Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off again. Thomas gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Thomas advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.
Short of a length, outside off. Ward gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull
FOUR! Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off again. Ward moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
Clark comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Thomas gets on the front foot and eases a drive through point for a run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Ward gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye.
Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off. Ward goes back and pulls
Back of a length, outside off stump. Ward moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut
SIX! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Thomas rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.
Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Topley, pitching on a good line. Thomas rocks back and edges behind point for 4 runs.
Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off again. Thomas goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs.
Pitched up, on line. Thomas pushes forward and drives
Free hit. Dropped in short by Topley, pitching outside off. Thomas moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor pull for 2 runs.
No ball. Short of a length, on line. Thomas moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a pull
Good length from Topley, outside off. Ward moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.
Clark comes over the wicket. Good length from Clark, outside off. Thomas gets forward but misses while attempting to defend
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Hughes gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.
Good length from Clark, pitching outside off. Hughes gets forward and drives
FOUR! Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off stump. Hughes goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.
Short of a length, outside off. Hughes gets on the back foot and defends
Good length, outside off. Ward gets forward but misses while attempting to defend
Back of a length from Topley, outside off. Ward gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
On a good length, outside off. Hughes pushes forward and edges behind square for a single run.
Good length from Topley, outside off. Ward gets forward and defends for one run back behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ward rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Good length from Topley, pitching outside off. Ward pushes forward and drives