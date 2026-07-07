Match details Surrey vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 08.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 08, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Surrey Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Clark Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Evans Laurie, Lawrence Dan, Majid Yousef, Pope Ollie, Roy Jason, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece, Worrall Daniel
|Bench
|no information yet
Sussex Squad
|Players
|Alsop Tom, Briggs Danny, Carson Jack, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Foreman Bertie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Lamb Danny, Leaning Jack, Mills Tymal, Simpson John, Ward Harrison
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet