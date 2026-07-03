Results Score Worcestershire vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Crawley Zakbatsman
|13
|14
|2
|0
|92.86
|Denly Joebatsman
|10
|11
|1
|0
|90.91
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Mir Usamabowler
|4
|0
|14
|2
|3.5
|1
|0
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|3
|0
|8
|2
|2.67
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.6
1
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Dudgeon pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.
13.5
.
On a good length, outside off. Dudgeon gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
13.4
.
Good line and length. Dudgeon goes back and plays a defensive stroke