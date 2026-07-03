Results Score Worcestershire vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

142

KEN
KEN

59

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Crawley Zakbatsman13142092.86
Denly Joebatsman10111090.91
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Mir Usamabowler401423.510
Raza Sikandarall rounder30822.6710

Latest Highlights

13.6
1

Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Dudgeon pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

13.5
.

On a good length, outside off. Dudgeon gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4
.

Good line and length. Dudgeon goes back and plays a defensive stroke

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