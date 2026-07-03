Squads Worcestershire vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

142

KEN
KEN

59

Playing

WOR
WOR
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Kashif

all rounder

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Hose Adam

batsman

Billings Sam

wicket keeper

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Denly Joe

batsman

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Stewart Grant

all rounder

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Mir Usama

bowler

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Bench

WOR
WOR
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Evison Joey

all rounder

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Libby Jake

batsman