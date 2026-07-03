Squads Worcestershire vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Finch Harry
batsman
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Crawley Zak
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Denly Joe
batsman
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Rogers Tom
bowler
Mir Usama
bowler
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Lintott Jacob
bowler
Allison Ben
bowler
Milnes Matt
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Evison Joey
all rounder
Finch Adam
bowler
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Home Jack
no information yet
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Libby Jake
batsman
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman