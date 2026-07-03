13.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Dudgeon pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

13.5 . On a good length, outside off. Dudgeon gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 . Good line and length. Dudgeon goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Dudgeon rocks back and defends

13.1 . Length ball, outside leg. Dudgeon advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

12.6 1 On a good line and length from D'Oliveira again. Dudgeon gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length from D'Oliveira. Milnes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Dudgeon advances and drives down the ground for a single run.

12.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Milnes rocks back and pulls for a run.

12.1 . Good length from D'Oliveira, outside off stump. Stewart goes back and outside edges

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Stewart moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dudgeon gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

11.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dudgeon gets on the front foot and defends

11.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

11.3 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Benjamin rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Benjamin is on his way

11.2 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Stewart pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

11.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Stewart gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

10.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Stewart gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Stewart moves onto the back foot and cuts

10.4 1 Full toss, on line. Benjamin moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.3 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Stewart moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

10.2 . On a good length, outside off once more. Stewart goes back and eases a drive

10.1 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. Stewart gets on the back foot and cuts

9.6 . Good length, pitching on leg. Benjamin goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 1 On a good line and length. Stewart pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Stewart rocks back and edges for four runs behind point.

9.3 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Lintott advances down the pitch and flicks back behind square. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Waite and Roderick.

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Lintott pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

9.1 . Good length, outside off once again. Lintott goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

8.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Lintott pushes forward and reverse sweeps back through point for 1 run.

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Lintott gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep. WORCESTERSHIRE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

8.4 1 On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Benjamin goes back and pulls for a single run.

8.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lintott pushes forward and reverse sweeps sloppily

7.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Benjamin rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . Good length, outside off. Benjamin moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

7.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Benjamin moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

7.3 . Good line and length from Usama Mir. Benjamin moves onto the back foot and defends

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Benjamin moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

7.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Crawley gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Roderick

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rogers pushes forward and drives

6.5 . On a good line and length again. Rogers rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Denly gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Denly goes back and flicks for 1 run behind square.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Crawley goes back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

5.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Denly pushes forward and defends for a run.

5.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Crawley pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

5.4 . Good length from Allison, outside off stump once more. Crawley pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

5.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Crawley gets forward and edges behind point for 4 runs.

5.2 . Good line and length from Allison. Crawley pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Denly. He rocks back and flicks for a single run.

4.6 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Denly moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

4.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Crawley goes back and pulls for 1 run.

4.4 1 Dropped in short by Taylor, pitching outside off stump once more. Denly moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

4.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Denly moves onto the front foot and defends

4.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Taylor, on a good line again. Denly gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

4.1 . Good line and length from Taylor. Denly gets forward and defends

3.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Crawley gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

3.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Crawley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Denly. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

3.3 W OUT! Allison gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Allison. Billings gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Billings has to go

3.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Billings rocks back but misses while attempting to defend

3.1 W OUT! Caught. Allison drops one in short, on a good line once again. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Waite back behind square.

2.5 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives

2.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Crawley moves onto the back foot and defends

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives

2.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

2.2 2 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Crawley. He gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs back behind square.

2.1 W OUT! Taylor finds a way through! Full ball, on line. Finch moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a scoop, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.5 1 Good length from Waite, pitching outside off. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for 1 run.

1.4 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Finch. He goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

1.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Finch moves onto the back foot and eases a drive behind point on the off side for two runs.

1.2 . On a good line and length from Waite once more. Finch gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Finch moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Finch gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

0.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

0.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Taylor pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and eases a drive

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bell-Drummond rocks back and defends

0.1 1 Good line and length. Finch goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the on side field.

0.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

19.6 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Short ball, on line. Usama Mir rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Dudgeon

19.5 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Rogers, outside off stump once more. Hose moves onto the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Dudgeon

19.4 1 Short, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

19.3 1 Dropped in short by Rogers, pitching on a good line. Hose rocks back and pulls for a single run.

19.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rogers, pitching outside off once more. Hose goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

19.1 1 Good length from Rogers, pitching outside off again. D'Oliveira goes back and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.6 . Good length from Milnes, pitching outside off. Hose moves onto the back foot and drives shakily

18.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hose moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

18.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angling across the batter. D'Oliveira goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Waite gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

18.1 . On a good length, outside off. Waite gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

17.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Rogers, pitching outside off. Hose gets on the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

17.5 1 Dropped in short by Rogers, on a good line once again. Waite rocks back and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

17.4 2 Dropped in short by Rogers, on a good line. Waite moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

17.3 2 Short, pitching outside off once again. Waite rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

17.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hose gets on the back foot and defends through the off side field for 1 run.

17.1 1 Short, on leg stump and angled across Waite. He goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

16.6 1 Milnes drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across Waite. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

16.5 2 Good length from Milnes, pitching outside off. Waite goes back and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

16.4 4 FOUR! Milnes drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Waite goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

16.3 . Good length from Milnes, outside off. Waite moves onto the front foot and defends

16.2 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Sikandar Raza goes back but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

15.6 1 Good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

15.5 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

15.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward and defends

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sikandar Raza. He advances down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Lintott pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Hose gets forward and drives for four runs.

14.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

14.4 2 Good line and length. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and sweeps for two runs.

14.2 . Good length, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

14.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza goes back and cuts

13.6 1 On a good line and length from Dudgeon once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and drives for one run down the ground.

13.5 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Hose goes back and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a pull for 1 run.

13.4 1 Dudgeon drops one in short, pitching on leg and angled across Sikandar Raza. He rocks back and pulls back behind square for one run.

13.3 1 Back of a length from Dudgeon, pitching on a good line. Hose moves down the pitch and drives for one run.

13.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza advances and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

13.1 1 Good line and length from Dudgeon. Hose pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

12.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Hose goes back and drives for a run through the leg side field.

12.5 2 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Hose gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

12.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza goes back and defends for one run.

12.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza goes back and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 1 Back of a length from Stewart, outside off stump once more. Hose rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point.

12.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hose gets on the back foot and defends

11.6 1 Good line and length again. Hose creates room and drives on the off side for one run.

11.5 1 Dropped in short by Rogers, on a good line once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.4 1 On a good line and length from Rogers. Hose rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

11.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Hose rocks back and cuts for a single run.

10.6 1 Good length from Lintott, outside off stump. Hose gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run back through point.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Hose rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind square on the on side.

10.4 2w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. The ball beats Billings and runs away for a pair of wides.

10.4 3w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and flicks, however the ball beats Billings and runs away for 3 wides for 3 wides.

10.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Sikandar Raza goes back and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Sikandar Raza. He gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.

10.1 1lb Yorker, outside off. Hose gets on the front foot and plays a bad sweep for a leg bye.

9.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Sikandar Raza rocks back and plays a flick

9.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Sikandar Raza. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 1 Good line and length from Stewart once again. Hose rocks back and defends for a single run.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Stewart. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the off side.

8.6 . Good length from Lintott, outside off stump once again. Hose moves onto the back foot and cuts

8.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Hose gets forward and drives for two runs through the leg side field.

8.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

8.3 . Good length from Lintott, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 . On a good line and length from Lintott once again. Roderick moves onto the front foot and defends

7.6 1 Good line and length from Denly. Roderick pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

7.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Hose moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Hose gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

7.3 1 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

7.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Hose shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Roderick rocks back and slices a cut for a run back through point.

6.6 1 Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off stump. Roderick moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good length from Lintott, outside off again. Hose goes back and plays a pull for a run.

6.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

6.4 . On a good line and length from Lintott. Hose gets on the back foot and defends

6.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

6.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hose moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 . Good length from Lintott, pitching outside off once more. Hose gets on the back foot and defends

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Hose gets forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

5.6 1 Back of a length from Milnes, on line but angled across. Hose goes back and flicks for 1 run behind square.

5.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Roderick pushes forward and plays a shaky scoop for one run back behind square.

5.4 1 Half-tracker, pitching on a good line. Hose gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

5.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Hose moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hose. He moves down the pitch and defends

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Hose shuffles down the pitch and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Dudgeon, pitching on a good line. Hose goes back and flicks for a single run.

4.5 . Dropped in short by Dudgeon, outside off stump once more. Hose goes back and cuts

4.4 . Back of a length from Dudgeon, pitching outside off stump once more. Hose moves onto the back foot and defends

4.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Hose rocks back and defends

4.2 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Roderick. He rocks back and flicks for a run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Roderick rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.6 W OUT! Milnes gets the wicket! Milnes drops one in short, outside off. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Stewart

3.5 . Short, pitching outside off. Mohammed moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

3.4 . Back of a length from Milnes, pitching on a good line. Mohammed gets on the back foot and pulls

3.3 1 Good length, outside off. Roderick moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

3.2 . Good length from Milnes, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the front foot and drives

3.1 1lb Length ball, outside leg. Mohammed gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square.

2.6 1 Good line and length. Mohammed moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

2.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed gets forward and punches a drive

2.4 1 Short ball, on a good line. Roderick goes back and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

2.3 W OUT! Dudgeon gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Benjamin down the ground.

2.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

2.1 . On a good length, outside off. Mohammed pushes forward and drives

1.5 1 Back of a length from Rogers, on line. Mohammed gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammed moves onto the front foot and drives

1.3 1 Rogers drops one in short, on line. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

1.2 . On a good length, outside off. Kashif Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . On a good length, outside off. Mohammed rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

0.5 . Back of a length, on line. Mohammed gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 Back of a length from Dudgeon, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Dudgeon, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

0.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke