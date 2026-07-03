Match details Worcestershire vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026

T20

County Ground

WOR
WOR

142

KEN
KEN

59

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 04:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Kashif, Mohammed Isaac, Roderick Gareth, Hose Adam, Raza Sikandar, D Oliveira Brett, Cullen Henry James, Waite Matthew, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Allison Ben
BenchBrookes Ethan, Finch Adam, Home Jack, Libby Jake

Kent Squad

PlayersFinch Harry, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Stewart Grant, Rogers Tom, Dudgeon Keith, Lintott Jacob, Milnes Matt
BenchEvison Joey, Foreman Bertie, Klaassen Fred, Muyeye Tawanda, Parkinson Matt

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet