Results Score Yorkshire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

Headingley

YOR
YOR

207

LEI
LEI

166

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Cox Benwicket keeper473441138.24
Patel Rishibatsman341424242.86
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Tye Andrewbowler401543.7500
Ali Hasanbowler412546.2510

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Full ball, on line. Davey pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

19.5
1

Full toss, on line. Hull pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

19.4
1

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Davey moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

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