Results Score Yorkshire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Cox Benwicket keeper
|47
|34
|4
|1
|138.24
|Patel Rishibatsman
|34
|14
|2
|4
|242.86
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Tye Andrewbowler
|4
|0
|15
|4
|3.75
|0
|0
|Ali Hasanbowler
|4
|1
|25
|4
|6.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Full ball, on line. Davey pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.
19.5
1
Full toss, on line. Hull pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.
19.4
1
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Davey moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.