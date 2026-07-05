Match details Yorkshire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

Headingley

YOR
YOR

207

LEI
LEI

166

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Bairstow Jonny, Luxton William, Whiteman Sam, Ali Moeen, Revis Matthew L, Ashraf Faheem, Ali Hasan, Tye Andrew, Chohan Jafer, Moriarty Daniel
BenchBess Dom, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Hill George, Milnes Matt, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wharton James Henry

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Eskinazi Stevie, Ahmed Rehan, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Green Ben, Cox Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Davey Josh, Hull Josh, Green Alex M
BenchBudinger SG, Holland Ian, Mike Ben, Tattersall Jonathan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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