Match details Yorkshire vs Leicestershire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, July 05, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
Leicestershire Squad
|Players
|Patel Rishi, Eskinazi Stevie, Ahmed Rehan, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Green Ben, Cox Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Davey Josh, Hull Josh, Green Alex M
|Bench
|Budinger SG, Holland Ian, Mike Ben, Tattersall Jonathan
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet