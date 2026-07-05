19.6 1 Full ball, on line. Davey pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

19.5 1 Full toss, on line. Hull pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

19.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Davey moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

19.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Hull moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for one run.

19.2 . DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Hull. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Revis.

19.1 1 Full ball, on line. Davey gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

18.6 . Hasan Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hull gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

18.5 . Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump. Hull creates space but misses while attempting a drive

18.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Hull moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

18.3 . Good line and length. Hull moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

18.2 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals! Hasan Ali pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Green gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.1 W OUT! And that's five for Hasan Ali! Hasan Ali pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Trevaskis gets forward and plays a flick, but is caught by Luxton behind square.

17.6 1 Back of a length from Tye, on line once more. Trevaskis moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

17.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Davey pushes forward and glances on the leg side for a single run.

17.4 W OUT! Five-for for Tye! Tye pitches one up, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and eases a sloppy drive, and is caught by Hasan Ali down the ground.

17.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Green moves down the pitch but decides to allow that one to through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

16.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Trevaskis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

16.5 . Hasan Ali comes around the wicket. Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off again. Trevaskis pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

16.4 W OUT! Hasan Ali gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Ali down the ground.

16.3 1lb Full ball, on line. Green gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in a single leg bye.

16.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Green gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

16.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and edges for one run.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

15.6 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Green pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying a flick back behind square for one run.

15.5 1 On a good line and length. Ben Cox steps away and drives through the off side for a run.

15.4 . Tye pitches one up, outside off once again. Ben Cox advances but lets it go through to the wicketkeeper

15.3 1lb Back of a length from Tye, outside off once more. Green gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

15.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Green steps back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

15.1 1 Tye pitches one up, on line. Ben Cox gets forward and glances behind square for 1 run.

14.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Ben Cox goes back and plays a pull for a run.

14.5 4 And another! Full toss, outside off stump again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! Chohan pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

14.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ben Cox pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

14.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and eases a shaky drive down the ground for 1 run.

14.1 . Good length from Chohan, outside off. Green gets on the back foot but opts to let the ball travel through to Bairstow without playing a shot

14.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

14.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

13.6 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Green steps away and pulls for a single run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Revis pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Green creates room and drives for four runs.

13.4 1 Back of a length from Revis, on a good line once again. Ben Cox goes back and outside edges behind square for a run.

13.3 2 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Ben Cox advances down the pitch and inside edges for two runs behind square on the on side.

13.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Ben Cox pushes forward and plays a scoop back behind point for 4 runs.

13.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Green moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

12.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

12.6 2w Wide. Moriarty pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, but it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a couple of wides.

12.5 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Green gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

12.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Ben Cox goes back and pulls for a run.

12.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and edges

12.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

12.1 . Good length from Moriarty, outside off stump. Green goes back but misses while attempting a drive

11.6 1 Back of a length from Revis, pitching on a good line once more. Green rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.5 1 Good line and length. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for one run behind square.

11.4 1 Good length from Revis, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and guides a glance for one run.

11.3 W OUT! Revis gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and eases a drive, but is caught by Tye down the ground.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Revis, on a good line. Ben Cox advances down the pitch and plays a pull for one run.

11.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

11.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for four runs.

10.6 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward and drives on the off side for a couple of runs.

10.5 1 Good length from Chohan, outside off stump again. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for one run back behind square.

10.4 1 Chohan pitches one up, outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

10.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ben Cox gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for 6 runs.

10.1 1 Chohan pitches one up, on a good line. Rehan Ahmed gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

9.6 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Ben Cox advances down the pitch and drives poorly for two runs down the ground.

9.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Ben Cox pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a scoop

9.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, on a good line but angled wildly across Ben Cox. He shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a pull

9.4 2 Faheem Ashraf pitches one up, on line. Ben Cox pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

9.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

9.2 2 Good line and length once more. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward and eases a bad drive down the ground for 2 runs.

9.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Ben Cox rocks back and pulls for a single run.

8.6 1 Good length from Chohan, pitching outside off. Ben Cox pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off again. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

8.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Ben Cox moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

8.4 2w Wide. Pitching far outside off. It beats Bairstow and trickles away for a couple of wides. The ball is misfielded by Bairstow.

8.3 . Chohan pitches one up, outside off again. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and punches a drive

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

8.1 . Chohan pitches one up, outside off stump again. Rehan Ahmed pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for four runs.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side field for six runs.

7.3 1 Moriarty pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Ben Cox pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

7.2 . Full ball, on line once again. Ben Cox moves down the pitch and drives

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and defends

6.6 1 Good length from Chohan, outside off again. Ben Cox rocks back and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

6.5 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

6.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rehan Ahmed rocks back and plays a sloppy cut

6.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Ben Cox gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

6.2 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and lifts a mediocre drive for one run on the off side.

6.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Ben Cox gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

5.6 1 Back of a length from Tye, pitching on a good line. Ben Cox moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run back behind square.

5.5 1 On a good line and length from Tye once again. Rehan Ahmed gets on the front foot and glances for a single run behind square.

5.4 1 On a good line and length from Tye. Ben Cox pushes forward and glances back behind square for one run.

5.3 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Length ball, outside off stump. Turner gets forward and edges, and is caught by Bairstow

5.2 W OUT! Tye gets the wicket! Tye pitches one up, outside off stump. Kelly gets forward and eases a drive, but is caught by Faheem Ashraf on the off side.

5.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

4.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Hasan Ali pitches one up, on line once more. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind square.

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rehan Ahmed rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

4.4 . Full, on line. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

4.2 1 Full, on line once again. Kelly gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

4.1 W OUT! Hasan Ali finds a way through! Full, on line. Eskinazi gets forward but plays and misses while attempting a unknown, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Rehan Ahmed rocks back and eases a wild drive

3.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.4 . Back of a length from Tye, pitching on a good line. Rehan Ahmed goes back and guides a glance

3.3 . DROPPED! Back of a length from Tye, outside off stump. Rehan Ahmed goes back and edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

3.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Tye, pitching on a good line again. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Hasan Ali down the ground.

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Eskinazi goes back and flicks a glance for 1 run behind square.

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind square.

2.5 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump again. Rishi Patel advances down the pitch and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rishi Patel goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off again. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

2.2 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Eskinazi gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

2.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Rishi Patel gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for a run.

1.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Eskinazi rocks back and guides a cut back through point for 4 runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Eskinazi gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

1.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

1.3 4 Back of a length from Moriarty, on line. Rishi Patel goes back but misses while trying to play a pull, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

1.2 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

1.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Eskinazi pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

0.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

0.5 . Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and glances

0.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off once more. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and drives

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rishi Patel gets forward and drives

0.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Eskinazi gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for one run.

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

19.5 2 Back of a length, outside off. Lyth goes back and plays a pull down the ground for a pair of runs.

19.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Lyth. He pushes forward and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

19.3 2 Short of a length, outside off. Lyth moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

19.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Lyth moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

19.1 6 SIX! Yorker, outside leg and angled across. Lyth gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

18.6 4 Davey pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Tye pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for four byes. The ball is misfielded by Ben Cox.

18.5 . Full, outside off stump. Tye pushes forward and drives

18.4 . Davey pitches one up, outside off stump again. Tye gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

18.3 2 Davey pitches one up, outside off stump. Tye pushes forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

18.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Tye pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.1 W OUT! Davey gets the wicket! Davey pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Revis moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by Green on the off side.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg. Lyth gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for 4 runs.

17.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Lyth pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

17.4 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off. Lyth pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

17.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Revis pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

17.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Lyth pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

17.1 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Lyth gets forward and eases a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off. Revis moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

16.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Revis gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

16.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lyth gets forward and reverse sweeps through point for 1 run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Lyth. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Revis rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

16.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

16.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

16.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Revis moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

15.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Revis goes back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

15.5 1 Back of a length from Davey, on a good line. Lyth goes back and plays a pull for a run.

15.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside off. Lyth gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for two runs.

15.3 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Lyth gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

15.2 1 Free hit. Full, on a good line. Revis pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

15.2 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a single run.

15.1 . Full toss, outside off stump. Lyth gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

14.5 . Rehan Ahmed now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Revis pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

14.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Ali. He steps away and plays a pull, but is caught by Kelly

14.2 6 MAXIMUM! Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Ali creates room and lofts a drive on the leg side for six runs.

14.1 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Ali pushes forward and eases a drive

13.6 1lb Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Ali gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

13.5 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Lyth pushes forward and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

13.4 6 SIX! Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Lyth pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a half dozen runs.

13.3 . Green pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lyth moves onto the front foot and defends

13.2 1 Full, on line. Ali gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Lyth pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

12.6 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Lyth goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

12.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lyth gets forward and flicks for two runs.

12.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ali rocks back and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Lyth moves onto the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Ali rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance behind square.

12.1 . Back of a length from Green, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ali rocks back and defends

11.6 6 Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, on line. Lyth gets on the front foot and drives

11.5 . SIX! Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Lyth gets on the back foot and skies a pull behind square for 6 runs.

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Lyth gets on the front foot and defends

11.3 4 0 runs

11.2 1 Good length from Rehan Ahmed, pitching outside off stump once more. Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

11.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Luxton shuffles down the pitch and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Turner on the off side.

10.6 4 FOUR! Trevaskis pitches one up, on line once again. Lyth gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

10.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Luxton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lyth pushes forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Luxton creates room and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

10.2 1 Trevaskis comes around the wicket to Lyth. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lyth pushes forward and glances on the leg side for a run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

9.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Luxton gets on the back foot and defends

9.5 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Luxton gets forward and flicks a glance

9.4 W OUT! Rehan Ahmed traps Bairstow in front! Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, on line. Bairstow pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Bairstow is on his way

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

9.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Bairstow gets forward and plays a wild reverse sweep

9.1 . Full, outside off once more. Bairstow gets forward and punches a drive

8.6 1 On a good line and length. Bairstow rocks back and tucks a glance back behind square for one run.

8.5 . Trevaskis now coming around the wicket to Bairstow. Length ball, pitching outside off. Bairstow pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Lyth advances and drives for a single run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Lyth in emphatic style! Trevaskis now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Lyth moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Trevaskis pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

8.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and drives

7.6 1lb Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Bairstow gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in a single leg bye.

7.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Lyth. He gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the leg side field.

7.4 1lb Full, on a good line. Bairstow pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 leg bye behind square on the on side.

7.3 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off. Bairstow goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Green, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

7.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Lyth rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

6.6 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Lyth moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Rehan Ahmed, pitching outside off once more. Lyth rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

6.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Bairstow goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

6.3 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across Lyth. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Lyth gets on the back foot and guides a cut

6.1 1 Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, on line again. Bairstow gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

5.6 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Bairstow. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

5.5 1 Full, on line. Lyth gets forward and drives for a run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Lyth gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.

5.3 1lb Full, outside leg and angling across. Bairstow moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square on the leg side.

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Bairstow moves onto the back foot but lets that one pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

5.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Lyth moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

4.6 . Green pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow gets forward and drives

4.5 1lb Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lyth moves onto the front foot and flicks for one leg bye behind square.

4.4 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Lyth. He gets forward and edges

4.3 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Lyth. He gets forward and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

4.2 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Lyth creates room and pulls for 4 runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Lyth advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.

3.6 . Back of a length from Hull, pitching outside leg and angled across Bairstow. He rocks back and plays a pull

3.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Bairstow rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

3.5 . Hull pitches one up, on line. Bairstow gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting a drive

3.4 . Back of a length from Hull, outside off. Bairstow moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Bairstow goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

3.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for one run.

3.1 . Hull pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Bairstow gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and edges

2.5 1 Back of a length from Davey, outside leg and angled across the batter. Lyth gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for a run back behind square.

2.4 1 On a good line and length from Davey. Bairstow pushes forward and flicks a glance behind square for a single run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Bairstow gets forward and flicks back behind square for four runs.

2.2 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Bairstow moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

2.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lyth gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side for a single run.

1.6 4 Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off. Bairstow gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull, and the ball flies away from Ben Cox for four byes. The ball is misfielded by Ben Cox.

1.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Lyth gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for a run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Green pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lyth pushes forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Green, on a good line. Lyth moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

1.1 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Lyth. He moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

0.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow gets forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

0.5 . Good line and length. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut

0.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Lyth moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Lyth moves down the pitch and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

0.3 1w Wide. Hull pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Lyth moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a flick

0.2 1lb Length ball, outside leg and angled across Bairstow. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance behind square on the leg side, resulting in one leg bye.

0.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lyth moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a single run.