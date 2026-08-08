Squads Salem Spartans vs Dindigul Dragons T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 14.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Abishiek S
batsman
Arul M Viju
bowler
Arun Mozhi ME Yazh
bowler
Bhuvaneswaran P.
all rounder
Iyappan B.
batsman
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Kandepan Sudhan Sanjeevi
batsman
H Dinesh
no information yet
Kavin R
wicket keeper
Indrajith Baba
batsman
Kumar Boopathi Vaishna
batsman
Jayant R K
batsman
Kumar M Uday
no information yet
Karthik Saran M
all rounder
Kumar S Harish
all rounder
Karuppasamy Sakthi
no information yet
Manikandan Karthick
bowler
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
Mohammed M
bowler
Krish E
no information yet
Nishanth C Hari
batsman
Mittan Mohit
batsman
Poiyamozhi M
bowler
Rajesh Nair Anuraag
no information yet
Rahul D
no information yet
S Shivam Singh
all rounder
Rajagopal Nidhish
all rounder
Saini Hunny
no information yet
Ram S Ajith
bowler
Sasidharan R
no information yet
Sandhu Sunny
all rounder
Sharma Nirankar
no information yet
Shah Rahil
bowler
Singh Shivam
no information yet
Vedaguru Dinesh
no information yet
VK Vineeth
no information yet
Vivek Rajendran
batsman
Warrier Sandeep
bowler
Match has not started yet