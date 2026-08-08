Squads Salem Spartans vs Dindigul Dragons T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 14.08.2026

T20

SAL
SAL
DID
DID

Playing

SAL
SAL
DID
DID
First TeamSecond Team
Abishiek S

batsman

Bhuvaneswaran P.

all rounder

Iyappan B.

batsman

H Dinesh

no information yet

Kavin R

wicket keeper

Jayant R K

batsman

Kumar M Uday

no information yet

Karthik Saran M

all rounder

Kumar S Harish

all rounder

Karuppasamy Sakthi

no information yet

Khumar R Vimal

all rounder

Krish E

no information yet

Rajesh Nair Anuraag

no information yet

Rahul D

no information yet

S Shivam Singh

all rounder

Saini Hunny

no information yet

Sasidharan R

no information yet

Sandhu Sunny

all rounder

Sharma Nirankar

no information yet

Singh Shivam

no information yet

Vedaguru Dinesh

no information yet

VK Vineeth

no information yet

Bench

SAL
SAL
DID
DID

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet