Mohit Mittan
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohit Mittan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6.5
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|Innings
|2
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|87
|Balls Faced
|17
|82
|Avg
|0.5
|17.4
|SR
|5.88
|106.09
|Fours
|0
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|4
|Highest
|1
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0