Mohit Mittan

Mohit Mittan

batsman

Full name:Mohit Mittan
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches16
Innings10
Overs2.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs130
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco6.50
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches16
Innings25
Not outs00
Runs187
Balls Faced1782
Avg0.517.4
SR5.88106.09
Fours06
Fifties00
Sixies04
Highest133
Hundreds00

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