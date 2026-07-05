S Ajith Ram
bowler
|Full name:
|S Ajith Ram
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|Overs
|125.4
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|22
|Runs
|387
|Wickets
|19
|Avg
|20.36
|SR
|39.68
|Eco
|3.07
|BB
|9
|4w
|1
|5w
|2
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|6
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|58
|Balls Faced
|213
|Avg
|11.6
|SR
|27.23
|Fours
|5
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|24
|Hundreds
|0