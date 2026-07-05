S Ajith Ram

S Ajith Ram

bowler

Full name:S Ajith Ram
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Tamil Nadu

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches4
Innings8
Overs125.4
Balls-
Maidens22
Runs387
Wickets19
Avg20.36
SR39.68
Eco3.07
BB9
4w1
5w2
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches4
Innings6
Not outs1
Runs58
Balls Faced213
Avg11.6
SR27.23
Fours5
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest24
Hundreds0

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