15.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. D Jansen gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

15.5 . Good line and length. D Jansen gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

15.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Brevis moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for one run.

15.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. D Jansen gets forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

15.2 2 Short ball, on a good line. D Jansen rocks back and pulls poorly behind square for a pair of runs.

15.1 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. D Jansen goes back and flicks for 2 runs behind square.

14.6 6 And again! Short ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Brevis goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! 50 comes up for Brevis with a maximum! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Brevis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs through the on side field.

14.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Brevis gets on the back foot and drives for two runs on the on side.

14.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Brevis rocks back and defends

14.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Brevis gets on the back foot and drives

14.1 1 On a good line and length from Heingo. D Jansen pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Brevis goes back and drives

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Brevis rocks back and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

13.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. D Jansen goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

13.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. D Jansen goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 W OUT! Smit gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Frylinck

13.1 . Back of a length from Smit, pitching on a good line. Esterhuizen rocks back and defends

12.6 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run.

12.5 1 Good line and length from Heingo. Brevis moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

12.3 1 Good length from Heingo, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen goes back and defends

12.2 1 Good length from Heingo, pitching outside off stump. Brevis rocks back and cuts through point for one run.

12.1 1lb Good length from Heingo, outside leg and angling across. Esterhuizen goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend, resulting in 1 leg bye.

11.6 1 Good length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off again. Brevis moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run behind point.

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Brevis moves onto the front foot and drives

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind point.

11.2 W OUT! Trumpelmann gets the wicket! Good line and length from Trumpelmann again. RA Hermann moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Brevis rocks back and defends for one run behind square.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. RA Hermann goes back and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

10.4 1 Brassell pitches one up, outside off. Brevis moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

10.3 . Length ball, outside off. Brevis gets on the back foot and punches a drive

10.2 1 Length ball, outside off. RA Hermann goes back and defends for a single run through the off side.

10.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. RA Hermann pushes forward and drives past the bowler for four runs.

9.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Brevis creates room and drives for four runs.

9.5 . DROPPED! Full ball, on line. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives shakily. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Scholtz.

9.4 6 And another! Short of a length, outside off once again. Brevis rocks back and pulls for six runs.

9.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump. RA Hermann goes back and pulls behind square for a single run.

9.2 1 Full, outside off. Brevis creates room and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

9.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Brevis moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

8.6 . Length ball, outside off. RA Hermann gets forward and drives

8.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Brevis gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

8.4 . On a good line and length from Heingo. Brevis pushes forward and defends

8.3 . Dropped in short by Heingo, outside off. Brevis gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. RA Hermann moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Brevis goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.6 1 On a good line and length. Brevis goes back and drives for a single run on the leg side.

7.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brevis goes back and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

7.4 1 Good line and length once again. RA Hermann moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

7.3 1 On a good line and length. Brevis rocks back and drives for a run on the on side.

7.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Brevis gets on the front foot and defends

7.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Brevis rocks back and drives for two runs on the off side.

6.6 W OUT! Heingo finds a way through! Length ball, pitching outside off. De Zorzi gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

6.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Zorzi gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. De Zorzi rocks back and drives for four runs.

6.3 . On a good length, outside off. De Zorzi goes back and cuts

6.2 1 On a good line and length from Heingo. Brevis goes back and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

6.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Brevis moves onto the back foot and defends

5.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Brevis pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

5.5 1 Back of a length from Smit, pitching on a good line. De Zorzi rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

5.4 1 Good length from Smit, outside off. Brevis pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

5.3 1 Smit drops one in short, pitching on a good line. De Zorzi rocks back and pulls for one run.

5.2 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. De Zorzi steps away but misses while attempting a drive

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. De Zorzi advances and drives

4.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Brevis gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

4.6 2w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. It beats Green and runs away for two wides.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Brassell once again. Brevis goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Brassell, on line but angled across de Zorzi. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for one run.

4.3 . Good length from Brassell, pitching outside off stump once again. De Zorzi gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

4.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brevis goes back and punches a drive for one run through point on the off side.

4.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. De Zorzi gets on the front foot and defends for one run down the ground.

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Brevis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Good length from Trumpelmann, outside off stump. De Zorzi rocks back and plays a cut for one run back behind point.

3.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. De Zorzi moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 W OUT! Trumpelmann gets the wicket! Trumpelmann drops one in short, on line. Pretorius rocks back and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Busing-Volschenk back behind square.

3.2 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Pretorius goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

3.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Brevis moves onto the back foot and defends for one run back behind square.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Brevis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

1.4 2 Yorker, on line. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a pair of runs behind square.

0.6 1 Full, outside off. Pretorius pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

0.5 1 Erasmus pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pretorius gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

0.4 . DROPPED! On a good line and length. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

0.3 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

0.2 1lb Good length from Erasmus, on leg stump and angled across. Pretorius rocks back and defends through the leg side field for one leg bye.

0.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Pretorius gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

15.2 W OUT! Fortuin gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump again. Erasmus gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Mokoena back behind square.

11.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Frylinck gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.

4.5 1 Back of a length from Mokoena, outside off once more. Steenkamp goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.3 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Frylinck moves onto the front foot and lifts a shaky drive for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

0.6 4 And another! Dropped in short by D Jansen, on line. Frylinck gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Frylinck gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off. Frylinck goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Frylinck goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Frylinck moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull