Match details Namibia vs South Africa T20i T20 Namibia Tri-Series 28.08.2026

T20i

NAM
NAM
SA
SA

Match Info

Match:T20 Namibia Tri-Series 2026, Tournament 2
Date:Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 28, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Namibia Squad

PlayersBalt Jan, Blignaut Peter-Daniel, Brassell Jack Thomas, Busing-Volschenk Alexander, Davin Niko, de Villiers Jan-Izak, Erasmus Gerhard, Fouche Shaun, Frylinck Jan Nicolaas, Green Zane, Kotze JP, Kruger Malan, Leicher Dylan, Loftie-Eaton Nicol, Lungameni Tangeni, Scholtz Bernard Martinus, Shikongo Ben, Smit JJ, Trumpelmann Ruben, Van Lingen Michael
Benchno information yet

South Africa Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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