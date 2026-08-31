13.4 1 On a good line and length from Scholtz. Burl pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a run back behind square.

13.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Burl gets on the front foot and drives

13.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Evans shuffles down the pitch and edges for 1 run.

13.1 . Good line and length from Scholtz. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Good length from Heingo, pitching outside off. Evans gets on the front foot and edges for one run.

12.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Burl moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

12.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Burl pushes forward and drives sloppily for a couple of runs on the off side.

12.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Heingo, on a good line. Burl gets on the back foot and plays a cut back through point for four runs.

12.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Evans goes back and flicks a glance for a run.

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Burl moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

11.5 6 OUT! Caught. Good length from Scholtz, pitching outside off stump. Marumani moves onto the front foot and lifts a shaky sweep, and is caught by Frylinck

11.4 2 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Marumani gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

11.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Marumani gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

11.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Marumani gets forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

11.1 . 0 runs

10.6 1 Back of a length from Heingo, pitching outside off stump. Marumani rocks back and cuts for a run down the ground.

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Burl moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

10.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Burl gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

10.3 1 Good length, outside off. Marumani rocks back and cuts for a single run.

10.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Marumani gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

10.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Burl pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Marumani gets on the front foot and defends

9.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Marumani gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

9.6 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Marumani pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

9.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Marumani moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

9.4 W OUT! Erasmus breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Madhevere pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Smit down the ground.

9.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

9.2 . Length ball, on leg stump. Madhevere rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square.

9.1 1 Good length from Erasmus, outside off stump again. Burl rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

8.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 . Back of a length from Heingo, on a good line. Madhevere gets on the back foot and plays a flick

8.4 . Back of a length from Heingo, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the back foot and flicks

8.3 W OUT! Heingo breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Brassell

8.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Burl rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

8.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and skies a drive for one run over the off side field.

7.6 . Length ball, outside off. Burl pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Burl gets on the back foot and slices a late cut

7.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Curran gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.3 1 Full, outside off. Burl moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

7.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is brilliantly caught by Frylinck

7.1 3 Full, pitching outside off. Curran pushes forward and drives for 3 runs. Terrific fielding by Smit prevents a boundary.

6.6 W OUT! Scholtz gets the wicket! Around the wicket, , on a good line and length. Myers gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

6.5 1 On a good line and length from Scholtz. Curran rocks back and plays a late cut for 1 run.

6.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Myers gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.3 1 Scholtz pitches one up, outside off once again. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

6.2 1 Scholtz pitches one up, outside off. Myers gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

6.1 1 Good length from Scholtz, pitching outside off stump again. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run back behind point.

5.6 W OUT! Smit gets the wicket! Smit drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Bennett gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Frylinck

5.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bennett rocks back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

5.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Curran gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 2 runs. Good fielding prevents a certain boundary.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Smit, outside off. Bennett gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

4.6 2 Back of a length from Trumpelmann, outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

4.5 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Bennett goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.4 . Back of a length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the back foot and cuts

4.4 1w Wide. Short, on leg stump and angling sharply across the batter.

4.3 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Bennett goes back and defends

4.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Bennett moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line once more. Bennett gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

3.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Curran gets on the front foot and drives

3.5 . Full toss, outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

3.4 1 Back of a length from Brassell, outside off once more. Bennett gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

3.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Bennett gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a ramp

3.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Bennett gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

3.1 . Good length from Brassell, pitching outside off. Bennett pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Smit drops one in short, outside off stump. Curran goes back and plays a pull for six runs back behind square.

2.4 1 Back of a length from Smit, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bennett rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

2.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

2.2 2 Back of a length from Smit, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and pulls for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

2.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Bennett rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run.

1.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Bennett moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

1.5 1 Good length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run behind point on the off side.

1.4 1 Short of a length, on line again. Bennett gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.3 4 And again! Full ball, outside off once more. Bennett moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Trumpelmann pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bennett gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

1.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Bennett goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

1.1 . Good length from Trumpelmann, outside off. Bennett gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Curran gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for six runs.

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and defends

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bennett gets forward and drives for a run.

0.2 . 0 runs