Highlights Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20i T20 Namibia Tri-Series 31.08.2026
On a good line and length from Scholtz. Burl pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a run back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Burl gets on the front foot and drives
On a good line and length once again. Evans shuffles down the pitch and edges for 1 run.
Good line and length from Scholtz. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Heingo, pitching outside off. Evans gets on the front foot and edges for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Burl moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Burl pushes forward and drives sloppily for a couple of runs on the off side.
FOUR! Back of a length from Heingo, on a good line. Burl gets on the back foot and plays a cut back through point for four runs.
Back of a length, outside off. Evans goes back and flicks a glance for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Burl moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
OUT! Caught. Good length from Scholtz, pitching outside off stump. Marumani moves onto the front foot and lifts a shaky sweep, and is caught by Frylinck
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Marumani gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Marumani gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Marumani gets forward and drives down the ground for four runs.
0 runs
Back of a length from Heingo, pitching outside off stump. Marumani rocks back and cuts for a run down the ground.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Burl moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Burl gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Good length, outside off. Marumani rocks back and cuts for a single run.
Good length, outside off stump. Marumani gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend
On a good line and length once more. Burl pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Marumani gets on the front foot and defends
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Marumani gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance
Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Marumani pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Marumani moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.
OUT! Erasmus breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Madhevere pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Smit down the ground.
On a good length, outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.
Length ball, on leg stump. Madhevere rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square.
Good length from Erasmus, outside off stump again. Burl rocks back and guides a cut for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Heingo, on a good line. Madhevere gets on the back foot and plays a flick
Back of a length from Heingo, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the back foot and flicks
OUT! Heingo breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Brassell
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Burl rocks back and slices a cut for one run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and skies a drive for one run over the off side field.
Length ball, outside off. Burl pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off stump. Burl gets on the back foot and slices a late cut
Pitching on a good line and length. Curran gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.
Full, outside off. Burl moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.
OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is brilliantly caught by Frylinck
Full, pitching outside off. Curran pushes forward and drives for 3 runs. Terrific fielding by Smit prevents a boundary.
OUT! Scholtz gets the wicket! Around the wicket, , on a good line and length. Myers gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps
On a good line and length from Scholtz. Curran rocks back and plays a late cut for 1 run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Myers gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
Scholtz pitches one up, outside off once again. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.
Scholtz pitches one up, outside off. Myers gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.
Good length from Scholtz, pitching outside off stump again. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run back behind point.
OUT! Smit gets the wicket! Smit drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Bennett gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Frylinck
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bennett rocks back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Curran gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 2 runs. Good fielding prevents a certain boundary.
Back of a length from Smit, outside off. Bennett gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.
Back of a length from Trumpelmann, outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.
Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Bennett goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Back of a length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the back foot and cuts
Wide. Short, on leg stump and angling sharply across the batter.
Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Bennett goes back and defends
FOUR MORE! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Bennett moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
FOUR! Back of a length, on line once more. Bennett gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Curran gets on the front foot and drives
Full toss, outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop
Back of a length from Brassell, outside off once more. Bennett gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Bennett gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a ramp
FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Bennett gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.
Good length from Brassell, pitching outside off. Bennett pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Smit drops one in short, outside off stump. Curran goes back and plays a pull for six runs back behind square.
Back of a length from Smit, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bennett rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Back of a length from Smit, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and pulls for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.
Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Bennett rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run.
Back of a length, on a good line. Bennett moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.
Good length from Trumpelmann, pitching outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run behind point on the off side.
Short of a length, on line again. Bennett gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
And again! Full ball, outside off once more. Bennett moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.
FOUR! Trumpelmann pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bennett gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Bennett goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance
Good length from Trumpelmann, outside off. Bennett gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Curran gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for six runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and defends
0 runs
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bennett gets forward and drives for a run.
0 runs
Curran defends for 1 run.