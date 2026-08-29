11.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Brevis moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for 6 runs.

11.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Brevis backs away and punches a drive

11.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Brevis gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

11.1 6 SIX! 50 for Brevis with a maximum! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Brevis gets forward and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

10.6 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off. De Zorzi goes back and cuts sloppily, and is caught by Madhevere

10.5 . Muzarabani drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across de Zorzi. He advances but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

10.4 1 Dropped in short by Muzarabani, pitching outside leg stump once more. Brevis goes back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

10.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. De Zorzi gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

10.2 1 On a good line and length from Muzarabani. Brevis gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

10.1 1 Good length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump. De Zorzi gets forward and edges behind square for 1 run.

9.6 1 Full, outside off. De Zorzi gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

9.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. De Zorzi moves onto the front foot and defends

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Zorzi gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. De Zorzi goes back and punches a drive

9.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Brevis rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

9.1 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Brevis creates space and edges

8.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Brevis gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

8.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. De Zorzi moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

8.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. De Zorzi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Brevis. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump once again. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for four runs.

8.1 . Good length from Evans, pitching outside off stump. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza once again. Brevis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length again. Brevis rocks back and pulls for six runs.

7.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across de Zorzi. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.3 2 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off again. De Zorzi goes back and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded.

7.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Brevis rocks back and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. De Zorzi moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.6 1 Full, on line. De Zorzi pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

6.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. De Zorzi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.4 . Cremer pitches one up, outside off again. De Zorzi pushes forward and drives

6.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

6.3 1 Good length from Cremer, pitching outside off. Brevis rocks back and cuts for a run back through point.

6.2 6 And another! Cremer pitches one up, on line once more. Brevis moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

6.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Cremer. Brevis gets forward and drives for six runs through the on side field.

5.6 . On a good length, outside off. De Zorzi goes back and defends

5.5 W OUT! Evans breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Pretorius goes back and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Burl down the ground.

5.4 . Good length from Evans, outside off stump. Pretorius pushes forward and drives

5.3 2 On a good line and length from Evans. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Pretorius pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

5.1 . Back of a length from Evans, pitching on a good line. Pretorius goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Brevis pushes forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square on the leg side.

4.5 . Good line and length from Muzarabani once again. Brevis gets on the front foot and defends

4.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Brevis gets forward and flicks for four runs back behind square.

4.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Brevis gets on the back foot and slices a cut

4.2 . Good length from Muzarabani, outside off. Brevis gets forward and drives

4.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Brevis moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Brevis rocks back and flicks for a single run.

3.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Brevis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brevis gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

3.2 W OUT! Caught. Short, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann goes back and plays a sloppy defensive stroke, and is caught by Madhevere on the off side.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. J Hermann gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

2.6 1 Good line and length. J Hermann pushes forward and defends for a single run.

2.5 . Length ball, outside off. J Hermann pushes forward and punches a drive

2.4 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, outside off stump. J Hermann pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

2.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann pushes forward and drives

2.2 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run.

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. J Hermann pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

1.6 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Pretorius gets on the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for four runs.

1.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. J Hermann gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

1.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. J Hermann gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 4 FOUR! Short, on a good line. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

1.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Pretorius gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

0.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

0.5 1 Good length from Madhevere, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for 1 run over the off side field.

0.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Pretorius advances and drives

0.3 1 Madhevere pitches one up, on line once again. J Hermann pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching on leg. J Hermann rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire gives J Hermann not out.

0.1 1 On a good line and length from Madhevere. Pretorius goes back and plays a pull for a run.

19.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Nyamhuri gets forward and plays a poor scoop behind square for a run.

19.5 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Muzarabani goes back and defends for one leg bye.

19.4 W OUT! D Jansen breaks through! On a good line and length from D Jansen. Evans moves onto the back foot and lofts a sloppy flick, and is caught by Pretorius back behind square.

19.3 4 FOUR! Short, pitching on leg. Evans goes back and hooks behind square for 4 runs.

19.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Nyamhuri gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

19.1 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by D Jansen, pitching on leg and angled across. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky pull, and is caught by Brevis

18.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Maphaka, outside off. Marumani gets forward and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by RA Hermann

18.5 2 Yorker, outside leg and angling across Marumani. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Madhevere gets forward and outside edges for a run back behind point.

18.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Madhevere gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

18.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

18.2 2 Yorker, outside off stump again. Madhevere pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.

18.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside off.

17.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marumani gets on the back foot and pulls poorly

17.5 6 SIX! Yorker, outside off stump. Marumani gets forward and eases a drive for 6 runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Marumani moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

17.3 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Marumani pushes forward and drives on the on side for 2 runs.

17.2 2 D Jansen drops one in short, outside off. Marumani goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

17.1 1 DROPPED! Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Madhevere gets forward and skies a sloppy drive on the off side for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

16.6 1 Fortuin pitches one up, outside off. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep down the ground for 1 run.

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Marumani pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

16.4 6 SIX! Good line and length from Fortuin. Marumani goes back and plays a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

16.3 . Good length from Fortuin, pitching outside off stump. Marumani pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep

16.2 1 Good line and length from Fortuin. Madhevere rocks back and inside edges back behind square for one run.

16.1 . Good length from Fortuin, outside off. Madhevere gets on the back foot and cuts

15.6 . Good length from Subrayen, outside off stump. Marumani rocks back and defends

15.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length once more. Marumani moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for six runs.

15.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Subrayen pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

15.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Marumani goes back and drives for a single run.

15.1 W OUT! Subrayen breaks through! Full, pitching on a good line. Burl moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Burl is bowled

14.6 1 Dropped in short by Bosch, pitching on a good line. Burl gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

14.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Madhevere pushes forward and defends on the leg side for a run.

14.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Madhevere gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

14.3 . Dropped in short by Bosch, pitching outside leg stump. Madhevere rocks back and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull

14.2 W OUT! Bosch gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and lifts a poor cut, and is caught by J Hermann

14.1 1 Back of a length from Bosch, outside off. Burl goes back and defends for 1 run.

13.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Sikandar Raza rocks back and plays a flick for 2 runs.

13.5 . Half-tracker, on line. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

13.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Burl pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

13.3 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line once more. Sikandar Raza steps away and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.2 2 Good line and length from Maphaka. Sikandar Raza rocks back and plays a scoop for 2 runs behind point.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

12.6 . Bosch drops one in short, on line. Burl advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive

12.5 1 Back of a length from Bosch, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward and inside edges for a single run behind square on the leg side.

12.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and cuts

12.3 . Short, on line again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive shot

12.2 2 On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in a pair of leg byes back behind square. SOUTH AFRICA appeal, however Sikandar Raza is given not out.

12.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive

11.6 1 Full, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.5 . Good length, outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Burl pushes forward and eases a drive back behind point for a run.

11.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Burl pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 W OUT! Subrayen gets the wicket! Good line and length once again. Bennett advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Bennett has to depart

11.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza goes back and eases a drive for one run back behind point.

10.5 . On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and defends

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bennett advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bennett pushes forward and drives

10.2 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

10.1 W OUT! Fortuin gets the wicket! Short of a length, on line. Myers moves onto the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Bosch

9.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Myers gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bennett pushes forward and sweeps for a single run behind square.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Bennett creates room but makes no contact while trying a cut

9.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Bennett goes back and defends

9.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Bennett pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep. SOUTH AFRICA appeal, however the umpire gives Bennett not out.

9.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bennett shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

8.6 1 Good length from Fortuin, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bennett gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Myers shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

8.4 1 Good length from Fortuin, on leg stump and angling across Bennett. He gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Myers gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

8.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Myers pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend

8.1 2 Good length from Fortuin, outside off. Myers shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the off side.

7.6 1 Good length from Maphaka, pitching on leg and angled across. Myers rocks back and flicks for a run.

7.5 . Back of a length from Maphaka, outside off stump. Myers gets on the back foot and plays a cut

7.4 . Very short ball, on a good line but angled across Myers. He ducks

7.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Maphaka, on a good line once more. Myers rocks back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

7.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Myers pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 2 Good line and length from Maphaka but angled across the batter. Myers gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs behind square.

6.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Myers. He gets forward and flicks for 1 run behind square.

6.5 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Myers moves onto the front foot and defends

6.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Bennett gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Bennett advances and drives for four runs past the bowler.

6.2 . Good line and length once more. Bennett gets on the back foot and defends

6.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Myers gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

5.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Bennett goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bennett pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs behind point.

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Bennett moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

5.3 1 Good length from D Jansen, pitching outside off stump. Myers gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.2 2 Back of a length from D Jansen, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Myers gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for two runs.

5.2 1w Wide. Bouncer, on a good line.

4.6 . Very short, pitching outside leg stump. Bennett ducks under it

4.5 . Back of a length, on line once more. Bennett goes back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

4.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Maphaka. Bennett gets forward and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

4.3 . Length ball, outside off. Bennett moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

4.2 . Good length from Maphaka, outside off once more. Bennett rocks back but makes no contact while trying to defend

4.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Bennett gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

3.6 . Full, on line. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Subrayen. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

3.3 1 Full ball, on line. Bennett gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Bennett steps back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

3.1 1 Good length from Subrayen, pitching outside off stump. Curran rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

2.6 . Short, on line. Bennett moves onto the back foot and pulls

2.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

2.5 . Back of a length from Bosch, pitching on a good line again. Bennett moves onto the back foot and drives

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Bosch again. Bennett steps away and eases a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

2.3 . Very short, on line. Bennett ducks

2.2 . Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Bennett pushes forward and eases a drive

2.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Bennett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.

1.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Curran moves onto the back foot and defends

1.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.4 6 SIX MORE! Good length, pitching outside off. Curran rocks back and punches a drive past the bowler for 6 runs.

1.3 4 And again! Dropped in short by D Jansen, pitching on a good line. Curran rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length from D Jansen, pitching outside off. Curran goes back and ramps behind square for four runs.

1.1 1 Short ball, on a good line. Bennett goes back and pulls behind square for one run.

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and inside edges

0.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Bennett gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for a run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. Bennett gets on the back foot and ramps behind square for 4 runs.

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Curran rocks back and defends for a run.

0.2 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Bennett rocks back and cuts for one run behind point.