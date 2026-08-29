Highlights South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20i T20 Namibia Tri-Series 29.08.2026
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Brevis moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for 6 runs.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Brevis backs away and punches a drive
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Brevis gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.
SIX! 50 for Brevis with a maximum! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Brevis gets forward and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.
OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off. De Zorzi goes back and cuts sloppily, and is caught by Madhevere
Muzarabani drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across de Zorzi. He advances but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Dropped in short by Muzarabani, pitching outside leg stump once more. Brevis goes back and pulls for a single run back behind square.
Back of a length, outside off stump. De Zorzi gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.
On a good line and length from Muzarabani. Brevis gets forward and eases a drive for a run.
Good length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump. De Zorzi gets forward and edges behind square for 1 run.
Full, outside off. De Zorzi gets forward and eases a drive for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off. De Zorzi moves onto the front foot and defends
MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Zorzi gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. De Zorzi goes back and punches a drive
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Brevis rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.
Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Brevis creates space and edges
On a good line and length once more. Brevis gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. De Zorzi moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off. De Zorzi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Brevis. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.
FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump once again. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for four runs.
Good length from Evans, pitching outside off stump. Brevis gets on the front foot and drives
On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza once again. Brevis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
SIX! On a good line and length again. Brevis rocks back and pulls for six runs.
Good length, on leg stump and angling across de Zorzi. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off again. De Zorzi goes back and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Brevis rocks back and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. De Zorzi moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.
Full, on line. De Zorzi pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. De Zorzi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Cremer pitches one up, outside off again. De Zorzi pushes forward and drives
Wide. Pitching far outside leg.
Good length from Cremer, pitching outside off. Brevis rocks back and cuts for a run back through point.
And another! Cremer pitches one up, on line once more. Brevis moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Cremer. Brevis gets forward and drives for six runs through the on side field.
On a good length, outside off. De Zorzi goes back and defends
OUT! Evans breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Pretorius goes back and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Burl down the ground.
Good length from Evans, outside off stump. Pretorius pushes forward and drives
On a good line and length from Evans. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Pretorius pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.
Back of a length from Evans, pitching on a good line. Pretorius goes back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Brevis pushes forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square on the leg side.
Good line and length from Muzarabani once again. Brevis gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Good line and length. Brevis gets forward and flicks for four runs back behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Brevis gets on the back foot and slices a cut
Good length from Muzarabani, outside off. Brevis gets forward and drives
FOUR! Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Brevis moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Brevis rocks back and flicks for a single run.
Back of a length, on a good line. Brevis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brevis gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for 6 runs.
OUT! Caught. Short, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann goes back and plays a sloppy defensive stroke, and is caught by Madhevere on the off side.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. J Hermann gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.
Good line and length. J Hermann pushes forward and defends for a single run.
Length ball, outside off. J Hermann pushes forward and punches a drive
FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, outside off stump. J Hermann pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann pushes forward and drives
Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. J Hermann pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.
FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for 4 runs behind point.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Pretorius gets on the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for four runs.
Length ball, outside off stump. J Hermann gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump. J Hermann gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive
FOUR! Short, on a good line. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.
Pitched up, outside off. Pretorius gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. J Hermann moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.
Good length from Madhevere, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for 1 run over the off side field.
Pitched up, on a good line. Pretorius advances and drives
Madhevere pitches one up, on line once again. J Hermann pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
On a good length, pitching on leg. J Hermann rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire gives J Hermann not out.
On a good line and length from Madhevere. Pretorius goes back and plays a pull for a run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Nyamhuri gets forward and plays a poor scoop behind square for a run.
Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Muzarabani goes back and defends for one leg bye.
OUT! D Jansen breaks through! On a good line and length from D Jansen. Evans moves onto the back foot and lofts a sloppy flick, and is caught by Pretorius back behind square.
FOUR! Short, pitching on leg. Evans goes back and hooks behind square for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Nyamhuri gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.
OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by D Jansen, pitching on leg and angled across. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky pull, and is caught by Brevis
OUT! Caught. Good length from Maphaka, outside off. Marumani gets forward and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by RA Hermann
Yorker, outside leg and angling across Marumani. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Madhevere gets forward and outside edges for a run back behind point.
Yorker, outside off stump. Madhevere gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.
Yorker, outside off stump again. Madhevere pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive
Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside off.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marumani gets on the back foot and pulls poorly
SIX! Yorker, outside off stump. Marumani gets forward and eases a drive for 6 runs.
FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Marumani moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.
Full toss, outside off stump. Marumani pushes forward and drives on the on side for 2 runs.
D Jansen drops one in short, outside off. Marumani goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs.
DROPPED! Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Madhevere gets forward and skies a sloppy drive on the off side for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.
Fortuin pitches one up, outside off. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep down the ground for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Marumani pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.
SIX! Good line and length from Fortuin. Marumani goes back and plays a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.
Good length from Fortuin, pitching outside off stump. Marumani pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep
Good line and length from Fortuin. Madhevere rocks back and inside edges back behind square for one run.
Good length from Fortuin, outside off. Madhevere gets on the back foot and cuts
Good length from Subrayen, outside off stump. Marumani rocks back and defends
SIX! On a good line and length once more. Marumani moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for six runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
FOUR! Subrayen pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Marumani goes back and drives for a single run.
OUT! Subrayen breaks through! Full, pitching on a good line. Burl moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Burl is bowled
Dropped in short by Bosch, pitching on a good line. Burl gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.
Good length, outside off stump once more. Madhevere pushes forward and defends on the leg side for a run.
Back of a length, outside off. Madhevere gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend
Dropped in short by Bosch, pitching outside leg stump. Madhevere rocks back and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull
OUT! Bosch gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and lifts a poor cut, and is caught by J Hermann
Back of a length from Bosch, outside off. Burl goes back and defends for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching outside leg. Sikandar Raza rocks back and plays a flick for 2 runs.
Half-tracker, on line. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend
Full ball, outside off. Burl pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.
Short ball, pitching on a good line once more. Sikandar Raza steps away and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Good line and length from Maphaka. Sikandar Raza rocks back and plays a scoop for 2 runs behind point.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive
Bosch drops one in short, on line. Burl advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive
Back of a length from Bosch, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward and inside edges for a single run behind square on the leg side.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and cuts
Short, on line again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive shot
On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in a pair of leg byes back behind square. SOUTH AFRICA appeal, however Sikandar Raza is given not out.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive
Full, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside off. Burl pushes forward and eases a drive back behind point for a run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Burl pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Subrayen gets the wicket! Good line and length once again. Bennett advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Bennett has to depart
Full, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza goes back and eases a drive for one run back behind point.
On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bennett advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Bennett pushes forward and drives
Full, pitching outside off again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.
OUT! Fortuin gets the wicket! Short of a length, on line. Myers moves onto the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Bosch
Full, pitching outside off stump. Myers gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bennett pushes forward and sweeps for a single run behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Bennett creates room but makes no contact while trying a cut
Good length, outside off stump once again. Bennett goes back and defends
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Bennett pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep. SOUTH AFRICA appeal, however the umpire gives Bennett not out.
Length ball, outside off stump. Bennett shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive
Good length from Fortuin, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bennett gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Myers shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.
Good length from Fortuin, on leg stump and angling across Bennett. He gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Myers gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Myers pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend
Good length from Fortuin, outside off. Myers shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the off side.
Good length from Maphaka, pitching on leg and angled across. Myers rocks back and flicks for a run.
Back of a length from Maphaka, outside off stump. Myers gets on the back foot and plays a cut
Very short ball, on a good line but angled across Myers. He ducks
FOUR! Dropped in short by Maphaka, on a good line once more. Myers rocks back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Myers pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Maphaka but angled across the batter. Myers gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs behind square.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Myers. He gets forward and flicks for 1 run behind square.
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Myers moves onto the front foot and defends
Full, pitching on a good line once again. Bennett gets forward and eases a drive for a run.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Bennett advances and drives for four runs past the bowler.
Good line and length once more. Bennett gets on the back foot and defends
Full ball, on a good line. Myers gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Bennett goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bennett pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Bennett moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Good length from D Jansen, pitching outside off stump. Myers gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Back of a length from D Jansen, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Myers gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for two runs.
Wide. Bouncer, on a good line.
Very short, pitching outside leg stump. Bennett ducks under it
Back of a length, on line once more. Bennett goes back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good line and length from Maphaka. Bennett gets forward and drives straight down the ground for four runs.
Length ball, outside off. Bennett moves onto the back foot and guides a cut
Good length from Maphaka, outside off once more. Bennett rocks back but makes no contact while trying to defend
Yorker, pitching outside off. Bennett gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Full, on line. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Subrayen. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and drives for four runs straight down the ground.
Full ball, on line. Bennett gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Bennett steps back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Good length from Subrayen, pitching outside off stump. Curran rocks back and cuts for 1 run.
Short, on line. Bennett moves onto the back foot and pulls
Wide. Pitching far outside off.
Back of a length from Bosch, pitching on a good line again. Bennett moves onto the back foot and drives
MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Bosch again. Bennett steps away and eases a drive for 6 runs down the ground.
Very short, on line. Bennett ducks
Good length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Bennett pushes forward and eases a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off. Bennett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Curran moves onto the back foot and defends
Good length, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
SIX MORE! Good length, pitching outside off. Curran rocks back and punches a drive past the bowler for 6 runs.
And again! Dropped in short by D Jansen, pitching on a good line. Curran rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good length from D Jansen, pitching outside off. Curran goes back and ramps behind square for four runs.
Short ball, on a good line. Bennett goes back and pulls behind square for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and inside edges
Back of a length, outside off. Bennett gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for a run.
FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. Bennett gets on the back foot and ramps behind square for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Curran rocks back and defends for a run.
Short of a length, outside off once more. Bennett rocks back and cuts for one run behind point.
Back of a length from Bosch, outside off. Bennett goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot