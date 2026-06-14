International career

Shorna Akter was born on January 1, 2007. She plays cricket for the Bangladesh women’s national team. She bowls right-arm leg-spin and bats right-handed. Shorna is a young player with strong skills in both batting and bowling.

At 16 years old, Shorna got attention during the T20I series against South Africa. She took five wickets in the first match. Because of this, she won the player of the series award. The team selector, Sazzad Ahmed, sees her as an all-rounder. He wants her to fill the role of Rumana Ahmed and Salma Khatun, two great players who will retire soon.

Shorna thinks of herself as a middle-order batter who can bowl leg spin and field well. She knows the senior players did a lot for the team. She feels confident and wants to take their place with good performances. Playing in the Under-19 World Cup helped her improve. In that tournament, she scored 153 runs in five matches and took one wicket.

Shorna comes from Mymensingh. A cricket analyst named Shaon Jahan found her talent when she was very young. She started in the premier league with help from experienced players. At first, she bowled leg spin only. Later, she worked on batting and became an all-rounder.

Her coach asks her to focus on bowling with good line and length. She does not use many different types of deliveries yet. Her height helps her to make the ball move in the air and bounce well. This helps in leg spin bowling.

Shorna believes the Bangladesh team can compete with strong teams. After good results in T20Is, the team looks forward to doing well in ODIs. Shorna wants to bring pride to her country. She hopes to grow as an important player for Bangladesh women’s cricket.

2022

In December, Shorna joined the Bangladesh Under-19 women’s team for the 2023 Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

She scored 153 runs with an average of 51.00 and hit one half-century (50).

She was the only player from Bangladesh selected for the team of the tournament.

2023

In January, Shorna became part of Bangladesh’s T20I squad for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

She played her first T20 International on February 12, 2023, against Sri Lanka in Cape Town.

During the World Cup, she scored 59 runs and took 2 wickets.

In April, Shorna joined the squads for T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka but missed the matches because of an injury.

On July 16, she made her ODI debut against India in Mirpur but did not bat due to appendicitis pain.

In August, she was in the Bangladesh team at the 2022 Asian Games, held in 2023.

The team won the bronze medal.

In October, Shorna performed well in the T20I series against Pakistan, helping Bangladesh win the series for the first time.

On December 3, she took five wickets for 28 runs in a T20I match against South Africa.

2024

Shorna joined Bangladesh’s squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

2025

In April, she played in the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan.

Her last ODI match was on April 19, 2025, against Pakistan in Lahore.

Her last T20I match was on January 31, 2025, against West Indies in Basseterre.

Career statistics:

Shorna played 18 ODI matches.

She scored 154 runs with an average of 14 in ODIs.

She hit 11 fours and 2 sixes in ODIs.

She played 35 T20I matches.

She scored 310 runs with an average of 13 in T20Is.

She hit 20 fours and 4 sixes in T20Is.

Leagues Participation

Shorna Akter has not played in any cricket leagues yet.

Domestic career

Shorna Akter is one of the promising young players in Bangladeshi women's cricket. She has earned praise as an all-rounder by showing good skills with both bat and ball. Born on April 17, 2007, in Bangladesh, she became one of the most exciting new cricketers in the country through hard work and consistent performances.

Shorna started playing cricket at a young age. She grew up in a supportive environment and improved her skills by playing in domestic matches and age-group competitions. Her strong performances in youth cricket helped her move to higher levels.

In the domestic cricket scene, Shorna played for Chittagong Division in 2022. She also played for Jamuna in the 2022/23 season.

Records and achievements

Shorna Akter has reached important milestones in her cricket career. She helped Bangladesh in several big tournaments. Her batting and bowling have earned awards and helped the team win medals.

In 2023, she joined the tournament team at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. She scored 153 runs with an average of 51.00 and had one half-century (50).

In 2023, she won a bronze medal with the Bangladesh team at the Asian Games.

In 2023, she helped Bangladesh win against Pakistan in the bronze medal match at the Asian Games. Bangladesh scored 65 runs for 5 wickets in 18.2 overs.

On December 3, 2023, she took five wickets for 28 runs in a T20 International match against South Africa. This was her first five-wicket haul in T20Is.

By 2024, she scored more than 200 runs and took over 10 wickets in international matches.

In 2024, she joined Bangladesh’s team for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

In 2025, she played in the Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier in Pakistan.

Personal life

Shorna Akter is a young cricket player from Bangladesh. She liked cricket from a young age. Her family supported her a lot. Her uncle Shawon helped her career.

Finance

In 2025, her net worth is around $50,000 to $70,000.

Scandals

On July 16, 2023, during her ODI debut against India, Shorna Akter did not play because she had pain from appendicitis.

Fans

She has about 2,000 followers on Instagram.