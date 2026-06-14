International career

Nahida Akter is a cricketer from Bangladesh, born on 2 March 2000. She is a right-handed batter and bowls slow left-arm orthodox. Akter plays for the Bangladesh women's national cricket team. She is known for her ability with both the bat and the ball. Her career in international cricket shows her progress as a player, and she is considered a promising talent in the sport.

WODI (Women's One Day International)

Debut: PAK Women vs BAN Women at Karachi - October 4, 2015

Last Match: BAN Women vs PAK Women at Lahore - April 19, 2025

WT20I (Women's T20 International)

Debut: PAK Women vs BAN Women at Karachi - September 30, 2015

Last Match: BAN Women vs IRE Women at Sylhet - December 9, 2024

Career Timeline:

2015: September 30: Played in her first WT20I match against Pakistan. October 4: Played in her first WODI match against Pakistan.

2018: June: Was part of the team that won the Women's Asia Cup. June: Named in the squad for the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier. October: Selected for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

2019: August: Played in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier in Scotland, where she took the most wickets for Bangladesh with 10 wickets in 5 matches. November: Part of the team that won a gold medal at the South Asian Games, defeating Sri Lanka.

2020: January: Named for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

2021: November: Played in the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Took her first five-wicket haul in WODI matches.

2022: January: Part of Bangladesh’s team for the Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier in Malaysia. Took her first five-wicket haul in WT20Is (5/12 against Kenya). January: Named for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

2023: Series against Pakistan: Took 7 wickets in the 3-match ODI series. Helped Bangladesh win 2-1. Series against India: Took 6 wickets in home matches with an average of 15. November: Won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for November, becoming the first Bangladeshi female cricketer to win it.

2024: February: Played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Reached 100 wickets in T20I matches during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 against Scotland. Part of the team for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Named vice-captain of the Bangladesh women’s cricket team.

2025: April: Played in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan.



Career Stats:

WODI: Matches Played: 56 Runs Scored: 204 (Average: 8) Fours: 19 Sixes: 0

WT20I: Matches Played: 63 Runs Scored: 131 (Average: 7) Fours: 8 Sixes: 0



Leagues Participation

Nahida Akter has not participated in any professional leagues to date.

Domestic career

Nahida Akter started playing cricket at 11 for her local school team. In 2017, she joined the Barisal Division team. From the 2021/22 season, she has been part of the Northern Zone team in Bangladesh's domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Nahida Akter has reached several important milestones in her cricket career. Here are some of her key records and awards:

ICC Women’s Player of the Month: Nahida Akter won this award in November 2023. She became the first female cricketer from Bangladesh to receive it.

100th Wicket in T20I: She reached her 100th wicket in T20I matches during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Scotland. She achieved this in her 88th T20I match.

2022 Gold Medal: Nahida Akter won a gold medal at the South Asian Games.

2022 Bronze Medal: She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

T20I Wicket Record: Nahida Akter is Bangladesh's fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 50 wickets in 41 matches.

Personal life

Nahida Akter keeps most of her personal life private. However, some details about her life outside cricket are known.

Finance

Nahida Akter’s net worth is estimated between $500,000 and $1 million.

Family

There is little information about Nahida Akter’s family. Details about her parents, siblings, and other family members are not public.

House

In an interview, Nahida said she prefers staying in Dhaka with her family during the Eid festival instead of visiting her village house. Her family lives in Dhaka.

Scandals

In 2023, Sri Lankan commentator Roshan Abeysinghe criticized Nahida Akter when she failed to perform well during the 13th over of a match against Sri Lanka. He said it was “unacceptable” for a female cricketer. This comment sparked criticism on social media and many called it “sexist” and “meaningless”.

In July 2023, Nahida, as the captain of the Bangladesh women’s cricket team, expressed disappointment with her team’s performance after a loss to India.

Fans

Nahida Akter has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and also uses TikTok to connect with her fans.