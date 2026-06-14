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International career

Mosammat Ritu Moni was born on 5 February 1993 in Bogura, Bangladesh. She is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium bowler who has been part of the Bangladesh women’s national cricket team for more than a decade.

2012: Ritu Moni made her international debut for Bangladesh, playing her first One-Day International on 20 August against Pakistan in Dublin and her first Twenty20 International on 28 August against Ireland. Her inclusion at 19 years old marked the beginning of a long career as an all-rounder for Bangladesh.

2014–2016: Regularly featured in Bangladesh’s T20I setup, developing as a dependable right-arm medium pacer and lower-order batter. She took key wickets in regional tournaments such as the Asian Games and helped Bangladesh strengthen its position among ICC’s emerging nations.

2018: Selected for the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies, reinforcing her place as one of Bangladesh’s experienced players.

2019: Represented Bangladesh at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Scotland and later at the South Asian Games in December 2019. She played a vital role in helping Bangladesh secure the gold medal, adding valuable runs and wickets in the final stages of the tournament.

2020: Took part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Her standout moment came when she bowled 4 for 18 against New Zealand — one of the best bowling performances of the tournament for Bangladesh.

2022: Named in the Bangladesh squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. She played several matches, contributing as an all-rounder and one of the senior members of the squad.

2024: Represented Bangladesh in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup hosted at home.

2025: Played in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan, and helped Bangladesh secure qualification for the main event. Later that year, she took part in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, with her last recorded WODI played against Australia on 16 October 2025 in Visakhapatnam.

As of 2025, Ritu Moni’s record includes 52 WODIs (586 runs, 18 wickets) and 76 WT20Is (472 runs, 29 wickets). Her career-best figures stand at 4/18 in T20Is and 3/37 in ODIs, while her highest score in T20Is is 39 not out.

Leagues Participation

Ritu Moni has not taken part in any major international franchise leagues such as the Women’s Big Bash League, The Hundred, or the Women’s Premier League.

Domestic career

Ritu Moni started her domestic cricket career in the regional circuit of Bangladesh, representing Rajshahi Division during the 2009/10 and 2010/11 seasons. These early years helped her develop as a genuine all-rounder. In 2012/13, she moved to Sylhet Division, continuing to gain experience in both batting and bowling before later joining Mymensingh Division in 2017, where she featured in both one-day and T20 competitions.

From 2021/22 onward, she became a key player for the Northern Zone in the Bangladesh Cricket League (Women), one of the country’s highest-level regional tournaments.

In Dhaka’s premier club competitions, Ritu Moni has been particularly successful. During the 2021/22 Dhaka Premier Division Women’s League, she played for Khelaghar SKS, earning two Player of the Match awards — one for a century (136 from 105 balls) against Indira Road Krira Chakra and another for a decisive all-round display versus Bangladesh Ansar VDP.

By 2024/25, she continued to feature actively in the domestic scene, appearing in scorecards for the Dhaka Premier Division Women’s League with Gulshan Youth Club Women.

Records and achievements

Ritu Moni’s career spans over a decade of international and domestic cricket, marked by consistency, leadership, and vital all-round contributions.

Made her WODI debut on 20 August 2012 against Pakistan Women in Dublin.

Made her WT20I debut on 28 August 2012 against Ireland Women in Dublin.

Recorded her best bowling figures in WT20I: 4 wickets for 18 runs against New Zealand during the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Registered her highest WT20I score of 39 not out, batting in the lower middle order.

Has represented Bangladesh in 52 WODIs, scoring 586 runs and taking 18 wickets.

Played 76 WT20Is, amassing 472 runs and 29 wickets across her career.

Member of the Bangladesh women’s team that won gold at the 2019 South Asian Games.

Participated in multiple ICC Women’s World Cups and T20 World Cups: 2018 (West Indies), 2020 (Australia), 2022 (New Zealand), and 2025 (India/Sri Lanka).

Twice named Player of the Match in the Dhaka Premier Division Women’s Cricket League 2021–22, including for a century (136 from 105 balls) for Khelaghar SKS and a bowling performance of 4/18.

Maintains a stable domestic presence, representing Northern Zone in the Bangladesh Cricket League (Women) and continuing to compete in the Dhaka Premier League.

Personal life

Ritu Moni has been one of Bangladesh’s most consistent all-rounders for over a decade, maintaining a professional image and a largely private personal life. While she has appeared regularly in national media for her cricket achievements, little verified information exists about her life outside the sport.

Finance

As of the 2024–2025 season, Ritu Moni is listed in Grade A of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) women’s central contracts. Reports from Prothom Alo and CricTracker in December 2024 confirm that Grade A players receive a monthly retainer of around BDT 120,000 (approximately USD 1,000). She shares this bracket with senior players such as Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque, and Nahida Akter.

Family

No verified public information is available about her parents, siblings, or marital status. There are no official reports or interviews indicating marriage or children, and she has not discussed her private life in public forums.

Scandals

As of October 2025, there are no records of controversies or disciplinary issues involving Ritu Moni.

Fans

An unverified Instagram account under the handle @ritumoni8888 describes her as “Bangladesh National women’s cricket player; Jersey 88”. The profile appears genuine, though it lacks official verification. As of 2025, it has about 1,800 followers and features photos from matches, training sessions, and national team events.