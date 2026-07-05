Rubya Haider Jhilik News View all Go beyond the basics with Rubya Haider Jhilik, the attacking right-hand opener. We've gathered insights into her training focus on domination during the powerplay overs and the core motivation to become Bangladesh’s defining momentum starter with the bat.

International career

2023: Rubya received her first national call-up on April 18, 2023, for the Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka. She made her WT20I debut on May 9, 2023, at Colombo (SSC), receiving cap number 37. Later that year, she represented Bangladesh A Women in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, where the side finished second after losing to India A in the final. She missed the India home series later that year due to a knee injury.

2024: Rubya returned to the national side in April 2024 for the five-match home T20I series against India in Sylhet. She also played in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla, facing Sri Lanka, but scored zero off one ball. She remained part of the extended Bangladesh squad throughout the year.

2025: In August 2025, she was selected for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka. On October 2, 2025, she made her WODI debut against Pakistan at Colombo (RPS) and scored 54 not out off 77 balls, leading Bangladesh to a 7-wicket win. It was only Bangladesh’s second World Cup victory and one of the best debut innings in team history.

October 7: vs England — scored 15 runs.

October 12: vs South Africa — scored 18 runs.

October 15: vs Australia — scored 44 runs, helping Bangladesh reach 198/9, their highest total against Australia.

October 20: vs Sri Lanka — scored 10 runs.

October 26: vs India — scored 13 runs before rain ended the match.

Leagues Participation

Domestic career

Records and achievements

Made her WODI debut on October 2, 2025, against Pakistan Women, receiving ODI cap #40.

Scored an unbeaten 54 runs off 77 balls (8 fours) on debut — a decisive performance that guided Bangladesh to a 7-wicket victory, marking one of the best ODI debuts in Bangladesh women’s cricket history.

Made her WT20I debut on May 9, 2023, against Sri Lanka Women, earning T20I cap #37.

Serves as a left-handed batter and wicket-keeper, combining two core roles for the national side.

Before her international debut, she played 14 Women’s List A (WLA) and 14 Women’s T20 (WT20) domestic matches (as of May 2024).

WLA: 104 runs, highest score 44, average 11.55.



WT20: 239 runs, highest score 61, average 18.38.

Represented Bangladesh A Women in the ACC Women’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, finishing as runner-up after losing the final to India A.

Selected for the Bangladesh squad at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, held across India and Sri Lanka.

Scored 44 runs against Australia during the 2025 World Cup — the highest individual score for Bangladesh against that opponent at the tournament.

Joined the elite list of Bangladeshi women who have scored a half-century on ODI debut.

Played a vital role in Bangladesh’s historic win over Pakistan in the opening match of the 2025 Women’s World Cup — only the second-ever World Cup victory in Bangladesh women’s cricket history.

Personal life

Finance

Family

Scandals

Fans

Rubya Haider Jhilik (born July 22, 1997, in Bangladesh) is a left-handed batter and wicket-keeper for the Bangladesh women’s national cricket team. She began her international career in 2023 and by 2025 had played in both T20I and ODI formats, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.During the same World Cup:By the end of 2025, Rubya Haider had played 7 ODIs, scoring 144 runs at an average of 24.00, with one half-century (54) and a strike rate of 56.9. In T20Is, she had played six matches, scoring 58 runs with a top score of 20, averaging 9.67. Her total record across formats stands at 202 runs in 13 internationals, with one fifty on debut and steady performances behind the stumps.Rubya Haider Jhilik has not yet played in any overseas or domestic franchise leagues.Rubya Haider Jhilik began her domestic journey with Khulna Division Women in 2012 and represented the side for almost ten years across both one-day and T20 formats in Bangladesh’s national competitions. Her role as a left-handed batter and wicket-keeper grew steadily through the National Women’s Cricket Championship and the Women’s T20 League, where she gained the match experience that later shaped her international readiness. In the 2017/18 season, she briefly joined Barisal Division Women, continuing her consistent presence in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) domestic framework. After leaving Barisal, Rubya moved into the Dhaka Premier Division Women’s Cricket League and signed for Abahani Limited Women in 2022. From 2022 to 2025, she featured prominently for the club, appearing in the league’s official rosters and maintaining her position as a key wicket-keeper batter. Competing for Abahani exposed her to more vigorous opponents and improved facilities, positioning her for national selection. She also took part in BCB’s internal tournaments, including the Women’s Challenge Cup and color-based selection events (Team Padma, Team Red, and Team Green). In 2023, she played for Team Padma, and in 2025, she joined BD Women’s Team Green, where selectors noted her glovework and steady run-scoring. Her performances at this level earned her selection for the Bangladesh Emerging (A) team in 2025, bridging her domestic and international careers.Rubya Haider Jhilik’s career milestones reflect both her steady domestic development and her immediate impact at the international level.Rubya Haider Jhilik is known for maintaining a private and disciplined lifestyle outside cricket. Since her rise to the national team in 2023, she has kept a clear focus on her professional career and avoided the spotlight beyond match coverage and official media appearances.As of 2025, there are no verified details regarding Rubya Haider Jhilik’s salary, sponsorships, or overall financial standing.There is no publicly available information about Rubya’s parents, siblings, or personal relationships.There are no scandals or controversies associated with Rubya Haider Jhilik.Rubya has a growing social media following, particularly after her performances in the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Her Facebook page has around 9,000 followers, while her Instagram profile @rh_jhelik has about 670. Activity on both platforms increased after her unbeaten 54 against Pakistan and 44 against Australia at the World Cup.