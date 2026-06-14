Rabeya Khan News View all Go beyond the basics with Rabeya Khan, the crafty leg-break spinner. We've gathered insights into her training focus on maximizing flight and deceptive loop and the core motivation to become Bangladesh's first definitive wrist-spin bowling threat.

International career

Rabeya Khan, born on March 11, 2005, in Barisal, is a Bangladeshi cricketer known for her right-arm leg-spin and left-handed batting. She joined the Bangladesh women’s national team at the age of just 14.

2019: Selected for the Women’s South Asian Games in Nepal and made her WT20I debut on December 4 against Nepal in Pokhara, taking 4/8 in 4 overs and winning the Player of the Match award. Bangladesh later defeated Sri Lanka in the final to win the gold medal.

2020: Named among the standby players for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in Australia. Continued training under the BCB development program despite limited international fixtures due to the pandemic.

2021: Represented Bangladesh Women’s Emerging Team in the home series against South Africa Emerging Women. Took 3/15 in the third match and earned another Player of the Match recognition. Competed in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games.

2022: Made her WODI debut on December 11 against New Zealand in Wellington. From that point, she became a regular inclusion in Bangladesh’s ODI line-up. Her leg-spin accuracy and control earned praise during the New Zealand tour.

2023: Represented Bangladesh at the Asian Games (Hangzhou), helping the team secure a bronze medal after defeating Pakistan. Recorded her best ODI bowling figures (3/29) on November 7 against Pakistan in Chattogram and contributed to Bangladesh’s super-over victory. Continued to play across both formats through late 2023.

2024: Played in the five-match T20I home series against India in Sylhet, including a notable late-order batting cameo of 14 runs off 11 balls in the final match on May 9. Later that year, she was included in Bangladesh’s final squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, hosted on home soil.

2025: Took part in both ODI and T20I series across the West Indies and India tours. Featured in the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, where she played against top teams including Australia and India. Her last recorded ODI appearance was on October 26, 2025, against India at DY Patil Stadium.

By the end of 2025, Rabeya Khan had appeared in approximately 31 WODIs and 37 WT20Is.

Leagues Participation

Rabeya Khan has not yet taken part in any major women’s franchise or overseas league tournaments.

Domestic career

Rabeya Khan developed her cricket foundation within the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) women’s system, progressing through youth and regional competitions before reaching the national level. She first came to attention during the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games (2020–2021), where she represented the Bangladesh Blue Team, a development side that featured many emerging players.

By 2022, she began playing for Barishal Division Women in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), Bangladesh’s main domestic tournament. Competing in both T20 and 50-over formats, she became a regular part of Barishal’s bowling unit, handling middle-overs pressure and contributing lower-order runs when needed.

In addition to regional cricket, Rabeya appeared in Dhaka-based club and corporate leagues, representing Gulshan Youth Club Women and Rupali Bank Krira Parishad Women, and participated in institutional matches for BKSP Women.

By 2024–2025, Rabeya had joined the Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League (WBCL) — the country’s top zonal two-day competition. She represented the South Zone, combining players from Barishal and Khulna. Her leadership qualities were soon recognized, and she was appointed captain of South Zone.

Records and achievements

Rabeya Khan has quickly established herself as one of Bangladesh’s most consistent and talented young bowlers.

Recorded her best WODI bowling figures (3/29) against Pakistan on November 7, 2023, helping Bangladesh secure victory in a super over.

Scored her career-best batting performance (43 runs off 27 balls) against England during the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in Visakhapatnam.

Took three wickets for 30 runs against New Zealand in the same 2025 World Cup — her best bowling display in a global event.

Appointed captain of South Zone Women in the 2024–25 Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League (WBCL), becoming one of the youngest captains in tournament history.

Maintains a WT20I bowling average of 17.00 with 38 wickets in 37 matches, ranking among the top Bangladeshi bowlers in the format.

Collected 33 wickets in 31 WODI matches, confirming her reputation as Bangladesh’s most dependable young leg-spinner.

Officially recognized by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and national sports media as a rising leader in the next generation of women’s cricket.

Widely praised for leadership, tactical awareness, and calmness under pressure, traits that distinguish her among Bangladesh’s emerging cricket talents at just 20 years old.

Personal life

Rabeya Khan keeps her private life away from public attention, focusing almost entirely on her cricket career.

Finance

Rabeya Khan holds a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) central contract under Grade B for the 2024–25 cycle (October 2024 – June 2025). Players in this grade earn a monthly salary of 100,000 BDT.

Family

In an October 2025 interview, Rabeya mentioned her father, Emdadul Hoque Khan, a farmer who supported her cricketing ambitions despite local challenges. She has not disclosed details about her mother or siblings, and there is no verified information about her marital status or children.

Scandals

Rabeya Khan has never been involved in any scandal, controversy, or disciplinary issue.

Fans

Rabeya’s social media following is growing steadily. Her Instagram account, @rabeya_khan_2, has about 1.4–1.6 thousand followers as of late 2025. While she is not yet verified, her recognition has risen sharply since the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, during which her performances against England (43 off 27) and New Zealand (3/30) were widely shared on ICC and BCB pages.





