12.1 1 Back of a length from Laomi, on a good line again. Muneeba Ali rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

11.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Muneeba Ali steps away and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

11.5 2 Back of a length from Kamchomphu, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali steps away and outside edges for two runs back behind square.

11.4 2 Kamchomphu comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Kamchomphu again. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for two runs.

11.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and plays a sweep for one run.

11.2 2 Kamchomphu now coming over the wicket. Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Sadaf Shamas. She steps back and edges for a pair of runs behind point.

11.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Muneeba Ali advances down the pitch and pulls for a single run.

10.6 . Laomi pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Sadaf Shamas creates space and drives through the off side.

10.5 1 Laomi now coming around the wicket to Muneeba Ali. Good length from Laomi, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Sadaf Shamas. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.3 . Laomi comes over the wicket to Sadaf Shamas. Good line and length from Laomi. Sadaf Shamas moves down the pitch and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

10.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

10.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali goes back and slices a late cut for a couple of runs behind point.

9.6 1 Full toss, on line. Muneeba Ali moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

9.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Muneeba Ali creates room and defends

9.4 2 Good line and length. Muneeba Ali advances down the pitch and edges back behind point for 2 runs.

9.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and cuts

9.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Kamchomphu, outside off. Muneeba Ali rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

9.1 2 Full, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward and skies a mediocre drive for 2 runs over the off side.

8.6 . Chaturongrattana now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Sadaf Shamas gets on the front foot and plays a flick

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Muneeba Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but THAILAND appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

8.4 2 On a good line and length from Chaturongrattana. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and paddles behind square for a couple of runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! Chaturongrattana pitches one up, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

8.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and skies a sloppy pull for a couple of runs.

8.1 . Back of a length from Chaturongrattana, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali rocks back and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull

7.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

7.5 . Back of a length from Kamchomphu, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali goes back and guides a wild cut

7.4 1 Good length from Kamchomphu, pitching outside off stump once again. Sadaf Shamas moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Kamchomphu now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.

7.2 1 Kamchomphu comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Kamchomphu. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and lifts a bad drive for a single run over the on side field.

6.6 1 Chaturongrattana comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Sadaf Shamas pushes forward and pulls averagely for a run.

6.5 1 Good line and length from Chaturongrattana. Muneeba Ali gets forward and sweeps for a run.

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

6.3 . DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length. Muneeba Ali advances and lofts a bad drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Chaturongrattana.

6.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali creates space and cuts

6.1 . Good line and length once more. Muneeba Ali gets forward and eases a drive

5.6 . Good line and length once again. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and defends

5.5 . On a good line and length again. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the front foot and defends

5.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Sadaf Shamas moves down the pitch and edges

5.3 . Good line and length. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and defends

5.2 4 And again! Back of a length from Putthawong, outside off once again. Sadaf Shamas gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

5.1 . Good line and length. Sadaf Shamas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Sadaf Shamas gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run behind point on the off side.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Maya, outside off once more. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

4.4 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket to Ayesha Zafar, back of a length from Maya, pitching outside off. She gets on the front foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Chantham

4.3 1 Maya pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and lofts a wild drive for a single run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Maya now coming around the wicket to Muneeba Ali. Good length from Maya, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward and plays a drive for four runs over the leg side field.

4.1 . Yorker, on a good line. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and defends

3.6 2 Good length from Putthawong, outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and drives sloppily on the off side for a pair of runs.

3.5 2 Good length, outside leg. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.

3.4 1 Good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and drives averagely for 1 run.

3.3 1 Ayesha Zafar defends for 1 run.

3.2 . 0 runs

3.1 1 Good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

2.6 . Good length, outside off. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar goes back and pulls for four runs.

2.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and drives sloppily down the ground.

2.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and flicks

1.6 W OUT! Putthawong breaks through! Good length, outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets forward and edges, and is caught by Maya behind square.

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

1.4 . On a good line and length from Putthawong. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets forward and sweeps shakily behind square.

1.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off once again. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily, and is caught by Laomi

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and drives

0.6 1 Good line and length. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run past the bowler.

0.5 . Back of a length from Maya, outside off. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot and drives averagely

0.4 . On a good length, outside off. Zulfiqar pushes forward and drives down the ground.

0.3 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali rocks back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke