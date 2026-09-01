Highlights Pakistan vs Thailand T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 01.09.2026
Back of a length from Laomi, on a good line again. Muneeba Ali rocks back and plays a pull for a run.
Full ball, on a good line. Muneeba Ali steps away and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.
Back of a length from Kamchomphu, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali steps away and outside edges for two runs back behind square.
Kamchomphu comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Kamchomphu again. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for two runs.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and plays a sweep for one run.
Kamchomphu now coming over the wicket. Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Sadaf Shamas. She steps back and edges for a pair of runs behind point.
Short of a length, on line. Muneeba Ali advances down the pitch and pulls for a single run.
Laomi pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Sadaf Shamas creates space and drives through the off side.
Laomi now coming around the wicket to Muneeba Ali. Good length from Laomi, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Sadaf Shamas. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
Laomi comes over the wicket to Sadaf Shamas. Good line and length from Laomi. Sadaf Shamas moves down the pitch and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive
Back of a length, outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali goes back and slices a late cut for a couple of runs behind point.
Full toss, on line. Muneeba Ali moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.
Good length, pitching outside leg. Muneeba Ali creates room and defends
Good line and length. Muneeba Ali advances down the pitch and edges back behind point for 2 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and cuts
FOUR! Good length from Kamchomphu, outside off. Muneeba Ali rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.
Full, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward and skies a mediocre drive for 2 runs over the off side.
Chaturongrattana now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Sadaf Shamas gets on the front foot and plays a flick
Pitching on a good line and length. Muneeba Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but THAILAND appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely
On a good line and length from Chaturongrattana. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and paddles behind square for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Chaturongrattana pitches one up, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and skies a sloppy pull for a couple of runs.
Back of a length from Chaturongrattana, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali rocks back and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.
Back of a length from Kamchomphu, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali goes back and guides a wild cut
Good length from Kamchomphu, pitching outside off stump once again. Sadaf Shamas moves down the pitch and drives for a run.
FOUR! Kamchomphu now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.
Kamchomphu comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.
On a good line and length from Kamchomphu. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and lifts a bad drive for a single run over the on side field.
Chaturongrattana comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Sadaf Shamas pushes forward and pulls averagely for a run.
Good line and length from Chaturongrattana. Muneeba Ali gets forward and sweeps for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and guides a cut
DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length. Muneeba Ali advances and lofts a bad drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Chaturongrattana.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali creates space and cuts
Good line and length once more. Muneeba Ali gets forward and eases a drive
Good line and length once again. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and defends
On a good line and length again. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the front foot and defends
Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Sadaf Shamas moves down the pitch and edges
Good line and length. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and defends
And again! Back of a length from Putthawong, outside off once again. Sadaf Shamas gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.
Good line and length. Sadaf Shamas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside off once more. Sadaf Shamas gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run behind point on the off side.
FOUR! Good length from Maya, outside off once more. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
OUT! Caught. Over the wicket to Ayesha Zafar, back of a length from Maya, pitching outside off. She gets on the front foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Chantham
Maya pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets on the front foot and lofts a wild drive for a single run.
FOUR! Maya now coming around the wicket to Muneeba Ali. Good length from Maya, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets forward and plays a drive for four runs over the leg side field.
Yorker, on a good line. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and defends
Good length from Putthawong, outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and drives sloppily on the off side for a pair of runs.
Good length, outside leg. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.
Good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and drives averagely for 1 run.
Ayesha Zafar defends for 1 run.
0 runs
Good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar goes back and pulls for four runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.
Length ball, outside off. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and drives sloppily down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and flicks
OUT! Putthawong breaks through! Good length, outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets forward and edges, and is caught by Maya behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and punches a drive
On a good line and length from Putthawong. Gull Feroza gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside off stump. Gull Feroza gets forward and sweeps shakily behind square.
OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off once again. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily, and is caught by Laomi
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and drives
Good line and length. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run past the bowler.
Back of a length from Maya, outside off. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot and drives averagely
On a good length, outside off. Zulfiqar pushes forward and drives down the ground.
Short, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali rocks back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Muneeba Ali gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Short, on leg stump and angled across Muneeba Ali. She rocks back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.