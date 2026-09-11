9.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

8.6 . Good line and length from Dilhari. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

8.5 . On a good line and length from Dilhari. Sadaf Shamas gets on the back foot and eases a drive

8.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Sadaf Shamas. She pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

8.3 1 Full, outside off stump again. Gull Feroza shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Gull Feroza rocks back and drives

8.1 1 Good length, outside off. Sadaf Shamas rocks back and glances back behind square for a run.

7.6 . On a good line and length from Praboda once again. Gull Feroza goes back and drives

7.5 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Sadaf Shamas moves down the pitch and drives for one run.

7.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Sadaf Shamas pushes forward and punches a drive

7.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Gull Feroza moves down the pitch and drives for a single run through the off side.

7.2 . Good length from Praboda, pitching outside off once more. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

7.1 2 Full, outside off. Gull Feroza pushes forward and outside edges for a pair of runs back behind point.

6.6 1 Good line and length from Athapaththu. Gull Feroza goes back and glances for a run through the leg side field.

6.5 1 Athapaththu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

6.4 . Athapaththu pitches one up, on line. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a flick

6.2 . Length ball, outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

5.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and edges

5.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

5.4 2 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive for two runs over the off side.

5.3 . Good length from Kumari, outside off stump again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and eases a drive

5.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Gull Feroza pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run. The ball is misfielded.

5.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and drives

4.6 . Good length from Athapaththu, outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . Good line and length again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Athapaththu pitches one up, on line. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for six runs.

4.2 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

4.1 . Good line and length from Athapaththu. Zulfiqar gets forward and sweeps

3.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza pushes forward and outside edges

3.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.4 1 Good line and length from Kumari. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a single run.

3.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

3.2 1lb Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

3.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Gull Feroza gets forward and drives for one run.

2.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Zulfiqar gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

2.5 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Zulfiqar gets forward and sweeps back behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.4 . Full, outside off stump. Zulfiqar gets forward and drives

2.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Zulfiqar pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs on the leg side.

2.2 . Ayodhya pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Zulfiqar. She gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

2.1 . Ayodhya pitches one up, pitching outside off. Zulfiqar gets forward and punches a drive

1.6 W OUT! Kumari gets the wicket! Kumari pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by ND Silva down the ground.

1.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Zulfiqar pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

1.4 . On a good line and length from Kumari. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and glances

1.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side. The ball is misfielded.

1.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

0.6 . On a good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

0.4 1 Ayodhya pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Zulfiqar. She gets forward and glances for one run through the on side field.

0.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

0.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and eases a drive