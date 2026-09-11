Highlights Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 11.09.2026
Full, outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.
Good line and length from Dilhari. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance
On a good line and length from Dilhari. Sadaf Shamas gets on the back foot and eases a drive
FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Sadaf Shamas. She pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.
Full, outside off stump again. Gull Feroza shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Gull Feroza rocks back and drives
Good length, outside off. Sadaf Shamas rocks back and glances back behind square for a run.
On a good line and length from Praboda once again. Gull Feroza goes back and drives
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Sadaf Shamas moves down the pitch and drives for one run.
Full ball, on a good line. Sadaf Shamas pushes forward and punches a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Gull Feroza moves down the pitch and drives for a single run through the off side.
Good length from Praboda, pitching outside off once more. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Full, outside off. Gull Feroza pushes forward and outside edges for a pair of runs back behind point.
Good line and length from Athapaththu. Gull Feroza goes back and glances for a run through the leg side field.
Athapaththu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sadaf Shamas gets forward and punches a drive for a run.
Athapaththu pitches one up, on line. Sadaf Shamas moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a flick
Length ball, outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and edges
Pitched up, on a good line. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.
Full, pitching outside off stump again. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive for two runs over the off side.
Good length from Kumari, outside off stump again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and eases a drive
Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Gull Feroza pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run. The ball is misfielded.
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and drives
Good length from Athapaththu, outside off. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep
MAXIMUM! Athapaththu pitches one up, on line. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for six runs.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep
Good line and length from Athapaththu. Zulfiqar gets forward and sweeps
Full, pitching outside off. Gull Feroza pushes forward and outside edges
Full ball, outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Good line and length from Kumari. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Gull Feroza gets forward and drives for one run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Zulfiqar gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.
SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Zulfiqar gets forward and sweeps back behind square for a half dozen runs.
Full, outside off stump. Zulfiqar gets forward and drives
FOUR! Full ball, on line. Zulfiqar pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs on the leg side.
Ayodhya pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Zulfiqar. She gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance
Ayodhya pitches one up, pitching outside off. Zulfiqar gets forward and punches a drive
OUT! Kumari gets the wicket! Kumari pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by ND Silva down the ground.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Zulfiqar pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.
On a good line and length from Kumari. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and glances
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side. The ball is misfielded.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance
On a good line and length. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Ayodhya pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Zulfiqar. She gets forward and glances for one run through the on side field.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Muneeba Ali pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and eases a drive
Ayodhya pitches one up, outside off. Muneeba Ali moves onto the front foot but decides to let the ball pass through to the keeper without playing a shot