5.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line once more. Nigar Sultana moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ferdous rocks back and drives for a single run on the on side.

5.1 . Full, outside off. Ferdous gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side.

4.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Nigar Sultana shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

4.5 . Pitched up, on a good line once more. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and drives

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nigar Sultana gets forward and defends

4.3 1 FOUR! Pitched up, on line once more. Nigar Sultana moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

4.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Ferdous rocks back and drives

4.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Ferdous gets forward and defends

3.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

3.5 . Good length from Hotchandani, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana rocks back and eases a drive

3.4 . Full ball, on a good line again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and glances

3.3 . Hotchandani comes around the wicket. Full, on line. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and defends

3.2 . Good length from Hotchandani, pitching outside off once again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

3.1 . Hotchandani pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and punches a drive

2.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Ferdous gets on the front foot but allows the ball to go through to the keeper untouched

2.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and outside edges over the off side for 1 run.

2.4 . Kotte now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on a good line again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

2.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and defends

2.2 W OUT! Kotte gets the wicket! Kotte pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mostary moves down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Keny down the ground.

2.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Mostary gets forward and punches a drive

1.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Ferdous moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

1.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferdous gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the leg side field for four runs.

1.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mostary gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for a single run.

1.3 1 Dharnidharka pitches one up, outside off. Ferdous gets forward and edges on the on side for 1 run.

1.2 . Good length from Dharnidharka, outside leg and angling across the batter. Ferdous gets forward and inside edges back behind square.

1.1 1 Good length from Dharnidharka, pitching outside off. Mostary moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run behind point.

0.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Ferdous pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Mostary moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

0.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Mostary moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

0.3 W OUT! Kotte gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Oza on the off side.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and inside edges