Highlights United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 08.09.2026
FOUR! Pitched up, on line once more. Nigar Sultana moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.
Full, pitching on a good line. Ferdous rocks back and drives for a single run on the on side.
Full, outside off. Ferdous gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Nigar Sultana shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive down the ground for 4 runs.
Pitched up, on a good line once more. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and drives
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nigar Sultana gets forward and defends
FOUR! Pitched up, on line once more. Nigar Sultana moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.
Full ball, on a good line. Ferdous rocks back and drives
Full ball, on a good line. Ferdous gets forward and defends
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.
Good length from Hotchandani, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana rocks back and eases a drive
Full ball, on a good line again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and glances
Hotchandani comes around the wicket. Full, on line. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and defends
Good length from Hotchandani, pitching outside off once again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.
Hotchandani pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and punches a drive
Pitched up, outside off. Ferdous gets on the front foot but allows the ball to go through to the keeper untouched
Pitched up, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and outside edges over the off side for 1 run.
Kotte now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on a good line again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Pitched up, on a good line. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and defends
OUT! Kotte gets the wicket! Kotte pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mostary moves down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Keny down the ground.
Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Mostary gets forward and punches a drive
Short of a length, outside off stump again. Ferdous moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferdous gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the leg side field for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mostary gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for a single run.
Dharnidharka pitches one up, outside off. Ferdous gets forward and edges on the on side for 1 run.
Good length from Dharnidharka, outside leg and angling across the batter. Ferdous gets forward and inside edges back behind square.
Good length from Dharnidharka, pitching outside off. Mostary moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run behind point.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Ferdous pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, outside off once again. Mostary moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.
Yorker, pitching outside off again. Mostary moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance
OUT! Kotte gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Oza on the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and inside edges
Kotte pitches one up, on line. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and defends