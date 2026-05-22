Timothy Blake Robinson

Timothy Blake Robinson

batsman

Full name:Timothy Blake Robinson
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

New Zealand

Northamptonshire

Seattle Orcas

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7614
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7614
Innings12613
Not outs100
Runs22777181
Balls Faced47291169
Avg20.6312.8313.92
SR48.0984.61107.1
Fours321018
Fifties101
Sixies301
Highest1033365
Hundreds100

Timothy Blake Robinson Schedule & Results

T20 Blast

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Glamorgan

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

The County Ground

NOR

NOR

165

GLA

GLA

162

ResultWorcestershire vs Northamptonshire

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

91

NOR

NOR

191

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Gloucestershire

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

166

GLO

GLO

164

ResultWarwickshire vs Northamptonshire

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

208

NOR

NOR

209

ResultDurham vs Northamptonshire

Durham vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

138

NOR

NOR

145

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Worcestershire

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

162

WOR

WOR

154

ResultNorthamptonshire vs Essex

Northamptonshire vs Essex

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

238

ESS

ESS

108

ResultGloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire

T20 Blast

County Ground

GLO

GLO

184

NOR

NOR

187

UpcomingNorthamptonshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Somerset

T20 Blast

County Ground

NOR

NOR

SOM

SOM

Major League Cricket

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

221

SEA

SEA

220

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

219

WAS

WAS

216

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

115

LOS

LOS

196

ResultWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

139

SEA

SEA

227

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

192

SEA

SEA

191

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(4 ov.) 33/0

SEA

SEA

154

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

TEX

TEX

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

SAN

SAN

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Shaw, Prithvi

Shaw, Prithvi

Hancock, David

Hancock, David

Blundell, Tom

Blundell, Tom

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

Pretorius, Dwaine

Pretorius, Dwaine

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Simhadri, Phani

Simhadri, Phani

Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Vasconcelos, Ricardo

Vasconcelos, Ricardo