Andries Gous

Andries Gous

wicket keeper

Full name:Andries Gous
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Desert Vipers

Islamabad United

USA

Washington Freedom

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches605742
Innings110
Overs1.03.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1990
Wickets020
Avg04.50
SR090
Eco1930
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches605742
Innings975438
Not outs755
Runs37461861963
Balls Faced63112129713
Avg41.6237.9729.18
SR59.3587.41135.06
Fours51822389
Fifties21106
Sixies532936
Highest256163101
Hundreds731

Andries Gous Schedule & Results

Pakistan Super League

Major League Cricket

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

219

WAS

WAS

216

ResultWashington Freedom vs Mi New York

Washington Freedom vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

245

NEW

NEW

215

ResultWashington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

139

SEA

SEA

227

ResultWashington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

187

TEX

TEX

185

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

193

WAS

WAS

190

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

108

WAS

WAS

110

ResultWashington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

(7 ov.) 40/3

SAN

SAN

126

UpcomingWashington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

LOS

LOS

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

WAS

WAS

UpcomingMi New York vs Washington Freedom

Mi New York vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

WAS

WAS

Andries Gous News

View all

If you are a fan of cricketer Andries Gous, then right now you can read the latest news about him, how his training sessions are going, how his colleagues treat him and what cricket tournaments are waiting for him.

CPL | Trinbago Knight Riders progress to second qualifier with dominant win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

CPL | Trinbago Knight Riders progress to second qualifier with dominant win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Trinbago Knight Riders beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by nine wickets in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 Eliminator contest in Guyana. Saurabh Netravalkar picked up three wickets to restrict the Falcons to 166/8 before captain Nicholas Pooran’s onslaught took the side to the second qualifier.

Andries Gous02:43 PM, 06 September, 2025

BR vs ABF, Review | Andries Gous and Salman Irshad shine as Falcons win final over thriller

Andries Gous03:34 PM, 14 July, 2025

MLC, WATCH | Kieron Pollard juggles thrice but recovers well to complete important catch

Andries Gous05:30 PM, 07 July, 2025

MINY vs WSF Review | Glenn Maxwell and Andries Gous guide Washington Freedom beat MI New York

Andries Gous09:43 PM, 06 July, 2025

AI Simulation, MINY vs WSF | WSF dent MI New York’s playoff hopes with 6-wicket win

International career

Andries Gous is a skilled right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper who plays for the USA national cricket team. Born in South Africa, he moved to the United States in 2021 and began representing the country in international cricket. His journey has been full of achievements that highlight his talent and passion for the sport. Here are the key moments from Andries Gous' international career:

  • 7 April 2024 – T20I Debut vs Canada
    Andries Gous played his first T20I match for the United States against Canada. He scored two half-centuries in consecutive games, making an immediate impact with his batting skills.
  • 19 June 2024 – T20 World Cup Match vs South Africa
    In a match against South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gous scored 80 runs off 47 balls. Despite his strong performance, the USA lost to South Africa by 194/4.
  • 18 September 2024 – ODI Debut vs UAE
    Gous played his first One Day International (ODI) match for the USA against the UAE, starting his journey in 50-over cricket.
  • 27 October 2024 – Last ODI vs Nepal
    His final ODI appearance came against Nepal, adding another international match to his growing career with the USA team.
  • 20 October 2024 – Last T20I vs Nepal
    The last T20I match of the year for Gous was against Nepal, wrapping up a series of strong performances for the USA.
  • 2024 T20 World Cup Highlights
    One of Gous' best innings came during the 2024 T20 World Cup. He scored 65 runs off 46 balls against Canada, with seven fours and three sixes. This performance helped him gain recognition as one of the USA's best batsmen.

Andries Gous has become an important part of the USA cricket team. His strong batting and wicketkeeping skills make him a valuable player. His journey from South Africa to the USA shows his dedication to the sport and his growth in international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Andries Gous has played in several major cricket leagues, achieving success across different teams and tournaments. His contributions to each league have shown his ability to perform on the international stage. Here's a look at his participation in various leagues.

International League T20 (ILT20)

In 2024, Gous played for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20. This team is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders group from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Year

Team

League

Role

2024

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

ILT20

Batsman/Wicketkeeper

Mzansi Super League (MSL)

In 2017, Gous joined the Jo'burg Giants for the first season of the Mzansi Super League.

Year

Team

League

Role

2017

Jo'burg Giants

MSL

Batsman/Wicketkeeper

Minor League Cricket (MiLC)

Gous moved to the United States in 2021 and played for the Seattle Thunderbolts in the Minor League Cricket (MiLC). In 2024, he joined the Dallas Xforia Giants.

Year

Team

League

Role

2021

Seattle Thunderbolts

MiLC

Batsman/Wicketkeeper

2024

Dallas Xforia Giants

MiLC

Batsman/Wicketkeeper

Nepal Premier League (NPL)

In 2024, Gous played for the Pokhara Avengers in the Nepal Premier League (NPL). He scored 104 runs from 55 balls in a match against the Lumbini Lions, making history as the first player to score a century in the league.

Year

Team

League

Role

2024

Pokhara Avengers

NPL

Batsman/Wicketkeeper

Major League Cricket (MLC)

Gous played for Washington Freedom in the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC). He helped the team reach the playoffs, scoring 153 runs in seven innings.

Year

Team

League

Role

2024

Washington Freedom

MLC

Batsman/Wicketkeeper

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

In 2024, Gous joined the Trinbago Knight Riders for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as a replacement for Tim David. He played in the first four matches of the season.

Year

Team

League

Role

2024

Trinbago Knight Riders

CPL

Batsman/Wicketkeeper

Domestic career

Andries Gous started his domestic career in 2015 with the Free State team for the Africa T20 Cup. In 2017, he scored a century in the semi-final against Namibia. The following year, in the 2018 Africa T20 Cup, Gous was Free State's top run-scorer, earning 155 runs from four matches. He played for Free State again in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup during the 2019–20 season.

In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Gous was part of MI New York and further developed his career on the international stage.

Records and achievements

Andries Gous has reached several important milestones in his career. Here are his key achievements:

  • 80 in the 2024 T20 World Cup – He scored 80 not out against South Africa on June 19, 2024. This score is the third-highest individual total for the USA in T20I matches.
  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 – Gous represented the USA in this tournament, playing in key matches against strong teams and proving his ability at the international level.

Personal life

Andries Gous has not only made a name for himself in cricket but also leads a balanced personal life. He focuses on his family and career with dedication.

Family

Andries is married to Rolandi, whom he met at university. They have been together for many years and share two children. Their strong bond is built on shared values of learning and sports, and they support each other in all areas of life.

Finance

As of 2024, Andries’s net worth is estimated to be between $500,000 and $2 million. His wealth comes mainly from his career as a professional cricketer.

Cars and House

There is no information available about his cars or house.

Scandals

Andries keeps a clean reputation and has stayed out of any controversies or scandals.

Fans

Andries has a strong following, especially after his great performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He scored 80 runs from 47 balls in a match against South Africa, which earned praise on social media. He has around 7,500 followers on Instagram.

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