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International career
Andries Gous is a skilled right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper who plays for the USA national cricket team. Born in South Africa, he moved to the United States in 2021 and began representing the country in international cricket. His journey has been full of achievements that highlight his talent and passion for the sport. Here are the key moments from Andries Gous' international career:
- 7 April 2024 – T20I Debut vs Canada
Andries Gous played his first T20I match for the United States against Canada. He scored two half-centuries in consecutive games, making an immediate impact with his batting skills.
- 19 June 2024 – T20 World Cup Match vs South Africa
In a match against South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gous scored 80 runs off 47 balls. Despite his strong performance, the USA lost to South Africa by 194/4.
- 18 September 2024 – ODI Debut vs UAE
Gous played his first One Day International (ODI) match for the USA against the UAE, starting his journey in 50-over cricket.
- 27 October 2024 – Last ODI vs Nepal
His final ODI appearance came against Nepal, adding another international match to his growing career with the USA team.
- 20 October 2024 – Last T20I vs Nepal
The last T20I match of the year for Gous was against Nepal, wrapping up a series of strong performances for the USA.
- 2024 T20 World Cup Highlights
One of Gous' best innings came during the 2024 T20 World Cup. He scored 65 runs off 46 balls against Canada, with seven fours and three sixes. This performance helped him gain recognition as one of the USA's best batsmen.
Andries Gous has become an important part of the USA cricket team. His strong batting and wicketkeeping skills make him a valuable player. His journey from South Africa to the USA shows his dedication to the sport and his growth in international cricket.
Leagues Participation
Andries Gous has played in several major cricket leagues, achieving success across different teams and tournaments. His contributions to each league have shown his ability to perform on the international stage. Here's a look at his participation in various leagues.
International League T20 (ILT20)
In 2024, Gous played for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20. This team is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders group from the Indian Premier League (IPL).
|
Year
|
Team
|
League
|
Role
|
2024
|
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|
ILT20
|
Batsman/Wicketkeeper
Mzansi Super League (MSL)
In 2017, Gous joined the Jo'burg Giants for the first season of the Mzansi Super League.
|
Year
|
Team
|
League
|
Role
|
2017
|
Jo'burg Giants
|
MSL
|
Batsman/Wicketkeeper
Minor League Cricket (MiLC)
Gous moved to the United States in 2021 and played for the Seattle Thunderbolts in the Minor League Cricket (MiLC). In 2024, he joined the Dallas Xforia Giants.
|
Year
|
Team
|
League
|
Role
|
2021
|
Seattle Thunderbolts
|
MiLC
|
Batsman/Wicketkeeper
|
2024
|
Dallas Xforia Giants
|
MiLC
|
Batsman/Wicketkeeper
Nepal Premier League (NPL)
In 2024, Gous played for the Pokhara Avengers in the Nepal Premier League (NPL). He scored 104 runs from 55 balls in a match against the Lumbini Lions, making history as the first player to score a century in the league.
|
Year
|
Team
|
League
|
Role
|
2024
|
Pokhara Avengers
|
NPL
|
Batsman/Wicketkeeper
Major League Cricket (MLC)
Gous played for Washington Freedom in the 2024 Major League Cricket (MLC). He helped the team reach the playoffs, scoring 153 runs in seven innings.
|
Year
|
Team
|
League
|
Role
|
2024
|
Washington Freedom
|
MLC
|
Batsman/Wicketkeeper
Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
In 2024, Gous joined the Trinbago Knight Riders for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as a replacement for Tim David. He played in the first four matches of the season.
|
Year
|
Team
|
League
|
Role
|
2024
|
Trinbago Knight Riders
|
CPL
|
Batsman/Wicketkeeper
Domestic career
Andries Gous started his domestic career in 2015 with the Free State team for the Africa T20 Cup. In 2017, he scored a century in the semi-final against Namibia. The following year, in the 2018 Africa T20 Cup, Gous was Free State's top run-scorer, earning 155 runs from four matches. He played for Free State again in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup during the 2019–20 season.
In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Gous was part of MI New York and further developed his career on the international stage.
Records and achievements
Andries Gous has reached several important milestones in his career. Here are his key achievements:
- 80 in the 2024 T20 World Cup – He scored 80 not out against South Africa on June 19, 2024. This score is the third-highest individual total for the USA in T20I matches.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 – Gous represented the USA in this tournament, playing in key matches against strong teams and proving his ability at the international level.
Personal life
Andries Gous has not only made a name for himself in cricket but also leads a balanced personal life. He focuses on his family and career with dedication.
Family
Andries is married to Rolandi, whom he met at university. They have been together for many years and share two children. Their strong bond is built on shared values of learning and sports, and they support each other in all areas of life.
Finance
As of 2024, Andries’s net worth is estimated to be between $500,000 and $2 million. His wealth comes mainly from his career as a professional cricketer.
Cars and House
There is no information available about his cars or house.
Scandals
Andries keeps a clean reputation and has stayed out of any controversies or scandals.
Fans
Andries has a strong following, especially after his great performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He scored 80 runs from 47 balls in a match against South Africa, which earned praise on social media. He has around 7,500 followers on Instagram.