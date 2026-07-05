Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan

all rounder

Full name:Shadab Khan
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Abbottabad Region

Colombo Kaps

Islamabad United

Lancashire

Pakistan

Sussex

Sydney Thunder

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches664921779256
Innings1162882977248
Overs159.0526.4325.1512.5645.4907.2
Balls------
Maidens1913369146
Runs51327232301175333946717
Wickets148310468106288
Avg36.6432.822.1225.7732.0123.32
SR68.1438.0718.7545.2536.5418.9
Eco3.225.177.073.415.257.4
BB4441045
4w053668
5w000201
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches664921779256
Innings1139432451169
Not outs2111321333
Runs3007345695959672556
Balls Faced47987741388010981868
Avg33.3326.2118.9627.0425.4418.79
SR62.6383.69137.7767.6188.06136.83
Fours3844387860171
Fifties341359
Sixies01528424128
Highest5686521328691
Hundreds000100