Shadab Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shadab Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|64
|92
|17
|79
|256
|Innings
|11
|62
|88
|29
|77
|248
|Overs
|159.0
|526.4
|325.1
|512.5
|645.4
|907.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|19
|13
|3
|69
|14
|6
|Runs
|513
|2723
|2301
|1753
|3394
|6717
|Wickets
|14
|83
|104
|68
|106
|288
|Avg
|36.64
|32.8
|22.12
|25.77
|32.01
|23.32
|SR
|68.14
|38.07
|18.75
|45.25
|36.54
|18.9
|Eco
|3.22
|5.17
|7.07
|3.41
|5.25
|7.4
|BB
|4
|4
|4
|10
|4
|5
|4w
|0
|5
|3
|6
|6
|8
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|64
|92
|17
|79
|256
|Innings
|11
|39
|43
|24
|51
|169
|Not outs
|2
|11
|13
|2
|13
|33
|Runs
|300
|734
|569
|595
|967
|2556
|Balls Faced
|479
|877
|413
|880
|1098
|1868
|Avg
|33.33
|26.21
|18.96
|27.04
|25.44
|18.79
|SR
|62.63
|83.69
|137.77
|67.61
|88.06
|136.83
|Fours
|38
|44
|38
|78
|60
|171
|Fifties
|3
|4
|1
|3
|5
|9
|Sixies
|0
|15
|28
|4
|24
|128
|Highest
|56
|86
|52
|132
|86
|91
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0