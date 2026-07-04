18.5 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Bethell goes back and lifts a pull for one run behind square.

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Archer moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through point on the off side.

18.3 2 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Archer. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 2 runs.

18.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Archer goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

18.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Archer moves onto the back foot and defends

17.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Archer goes back and inside edges for one run back behind square.

17.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Harshit Rana, on line.

17.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Archer gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

17.3 1 Good line and length. Bethell moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Bethell pushes forward and scoops for 6 runs back behind point.

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bethell pushes forward and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

16.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Bethell steps away and drives for 4 runs.

16.3 2 Good line and length. Bethell gets forward and sweeps behind square for two runs.

16.2 6 And another! Free hit, and Bethell takes advantage of it. On a good line and length. Bethell gets forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs straight down the ground.

16.2 nb No ball. Ravi Bishnoi pitches one up, outside off stump. Bethell steps away but swings and misses while trying a drive

16.1 6 SIX! Free hit, and Bethell takes advantage. Good length, pitching outside off. Bethell pushes forward and drives over the on side field for six runs.

16.1 nb No ball. On a good length, outside off. Curran rocks back and guides a cut for a run.

15.6 . On a good length, outside off. Bethell goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

15.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Bethell pushes forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

15.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and drives back through point for one run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Varun now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

15.2 W OUT! LBW. Pitched up, on line. Jacks pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a reverse sweep. Umpire Saggers gives Jacks out LBW, however Jacks signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jacks must depart.

15.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

14.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across Bethell. He advances and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick behind square for 1 run.

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jacks advances and punches a drive for 1 run through point on the off side.

14.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Jacks goes back and flicks for 1 run.

14.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Jacks gets on the back foot and defends

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Jacks moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

13.6 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bethell gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

13.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Jacks gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

13.4 2 Varun pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Jacks gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for two runs.

13.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Jacks goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Bethell rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run behind point.

13.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bethell goes back and inside edges behind square.

12.5 1lb On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Bethell rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

12.4 . On a good line and length. Bethell gets forward and defends

12.4 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Bethell gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

12.3 1 Full toss, outside off. Banton gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run behind point.

12.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

12.1 . Length ball, outside off. Banton gets on the back foot and plays a pull

11.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Banton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

11.5 1 Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Bethell rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Banton goes back and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

11.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Banton gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

11.2 4 And another! Length ball, outside off once more. Banton steps away and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Banton goes back and pulls for four runs.

11.1 1w Wide. On line once again. Banton goes back but misses while trying to play a flick

10.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Bethell goes back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Banton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

10.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Banton goes back and guides a cut through point.

10.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Banton pushes forward and plays a drive over the leg side field for four runs.

10.2 1 Good line and length. Bethell gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

10.1 2lb Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Bethell pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in 2 leg byes back behind square.

9.6 1 Varun pitches one up, on a good line once more. Bethell gets on the front foot and drives back through point for 1 run.

9.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Banton gets on the front foot and skies a flick for 1 run.

9.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Banton gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Banton moves down the pitch and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

9.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for one run back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Sooryavanshi costing one run.

9.1 6 MAXIMUM! Varun pitches one up, outside off once again. Bethell moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

8.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets forward and eases a drive. The throw by Iyer is quality. India appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

8.5 1 Full, on line once more. Bethell moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

8.4 . On a good line and length. Bethell pushes forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep. India appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

8.3 1 Full, outside off once more. Banton goes back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

8.2 . Good length from Patel, outside off stump once again. Banton moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

8.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Banton advances down the pitch and punches a drive

7.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot and slices a cut through point.

7.5 1lb Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Banton gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

7.4 2 CHANCE! Good line and length from Varun. Banton moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for a couple of runs. A run out chance but England survive the attempt from Tilak Varma's throw. That was a tough chance for Tilak Varma.

7.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Banton pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 2 runs through point.

7.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Banton gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

7.1 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Banton. He gets on the front foot and defends

6.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Bethell gets on the back foot and flicks for two runs.

6.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Banton advances and drives for 1 run down the ground.

6.4 1 On a good line and length. Bethell moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

6.3 . Good length from Patel, on leg stump and angling across Bethell. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Good line and length. Banton gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Patel again. Bethell gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

5.6 2 Good line and length once again. Banton moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

5.6 1w Wide. On line but angling loosely across Banton and down the leg side. He rocks back but misses while trying a flick

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Banton pushes forward and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

5.4 . Good line and length. Banton gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

5.3 . On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi but angling across the batter. Banton gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square.

5.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Banton gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

5.1 1 Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside off. Bethell rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

4.6 1 Good line and length from Patel once more. Bethell goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.5 1 Full ball, on line. Banton goes back and plays a flick for a run.

4.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Brook gets forward and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a sweep. India appeal for a catch, however Brook is given not out. India call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Brook must depart.

4.3 1 Full toss, on a good line. Bethell moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run through the leg side field.

4.2 . Patel pitches one up, outside off. Bethell creates room and drives

4.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brook shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

3.6 . Good line and length. Bethell moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Brook moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

3.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Bethell gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

3.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Bethell moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep

3.1 nb No ball. Full ball, on line. Bethell pushes forward and drives on the off side.

2.6 6 DROPPED! Arshdeep Singh comes around the wicket to Brook. Full ball, on line once more. Brook moves onto the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Patel. A really hard chance for Patel there.

2.5 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, on line. Brook pushes forward and drives over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

2.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh once again. Brook gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on a good line. Brook steps back and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Brook backs away and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

2.1 1 Full, outside off. Bethell moves onto the front foot and drives for one run back behind point.

1.6 . Length ball, outside off again. Brook goes back and edges

1.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Brook moves onto the front foot and defends

1.4 2 Good length, outside off stump. Brook gets on the back foot and pulls for 2 runs behind square. Tidy work in the field by Dube results in a boundary being saved.

1.3 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Brook advances and skies a cut behind point for 4 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Brook moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

1.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Brook gets forward and defends

0.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Buttler. He gets on the front foot and flicks, but is brilliantly caught by Varun

0.4 . Good line and length. Buttler moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.3 . Good length, outside off. Buttler pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Brook pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

0.1 W OUT! What a start for India. Length ball, outside off stump. Salt moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan

19.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and drives for one run behind point.

19.4 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma rocks back but decides to just let it pass through to Buttler

19.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

19.2 6 And again! Good length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump once more. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and lifts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Harshit Rana goes back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

18.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Harshit Rana gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

18.5 1w Wide. Tongue pitches one up, too wide outside off. Harshit Rana moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

18.4 1 Back of a length from Tongue, on line. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

18.3 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Patel goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull. He is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Buttler.

18.2 1 Good line and length. Tilak Varma goes back and late cuts for a run back behind point.

18.1 2 Good line and length from Tongue. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for 2 runs.

17.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and defends for a run behind point.

17.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Patel gets on the back foot and drives for a run behind point.

17.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square. England appeal for a catch. Both umpires converse before deciding to call for an umpire review. The decision is upheld.

17.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Patel moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

17.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Curran, pitching far outside off.

17.2 W OUT! Curran gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Dawson on the off side.

17.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives for four runs.

16.6 1 Good line and length. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for one run.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma creates room and drives back behind point for one run.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

16.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

16.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and lifts a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

16.1 . On a good line and length from Jacks. Ishan Kishan gets forward and edges into their pads while trying to play a sweep. England appeal, but umpire GD Lloyd is unmoved.

15.6 W OUT! Curran gets the wicket! Curran pitches one up, outside off. Dube moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Banton down the ground.

15.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and edges for a single run back behind square.

15.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and edges

15.3 . Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

15.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

15.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

14.6 1 Good length from Jacks, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.5 1 Good length from Jacks, pitching outside off stump. Dube moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 1 run.

14.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

14.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dube moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

14.2 1 Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Dube gets forward and flicks for a run behind square.

13.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dube goes back and plays a pull past the bowler for 1 run.

13.4 . Good length from Archer, pitching outside off. Dube pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

13.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run through point.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Archer, on a good line. Dube gets on the back foot and hooks averagely for a single run.

13.1 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Ishan Kishan goes back and guides a cut back behind point for a run.

12.6 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket, good length, outside off stump. Iyer advances down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Banton on the off side.

12.5 1 Dawson comes over the wicket. Good length from Dawson, outside off stump again. Ishan Kishan advances and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Iyer gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

12.3 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off again. Iyer rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

12.2 2 Dawson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Iyer gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs behind point.

12.1 2 Dawson pitches one up, outside off stump again. Iyer advances and drives for a couple of runs.

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Iyer rocks back and defends behind point on the off side for 1 run.

11.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Tongue, outside off once again. Iyer gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to defend for one run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Tongue comes over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and plays a late cut back behind point for four runs.

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives for a run.

11.1 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives for two runs through the on side field.

10.6 1 Good length from Rashid, outside off. Ishan Kishan advances and drives for a single run.

10.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan steps away and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

10.4 4 DROPPED! Full, on line again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Salt.

10.3 1 On a good line and length. Iyer pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

10.2 1 On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run back behind point.

10.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Iyer advances down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and drives down the ground.

9.5 . Good length from Curran, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

9.4 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Iyer moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

9.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through point on the off side for a run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Curran, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Curran. Iyer moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

8.6 1 Dawson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

8.5 1 Dawson comes over the wicket. Dawson pitches one up, on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

8.4 1 Dawson now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.3 1 Dawson comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Ishan Kishan gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

8.2 1 Dawson now coming around the wicket to Iyer. Dawson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls for a run.

7.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a pull down the ground for one run.

7.5 1 Good line and length from Rashid. Iyer rocks back and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

7.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and punches a drive behind point for 1 run.

7.3 1 On a good line and length. Iyer moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

7.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length from Dawson. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.5 1 Dawson now coming around the wicket. Dawson pitches one up, outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

6.4 2 Dawson now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

6.3 . Dawson now coming around the wicket to Iyer. Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Iyer gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

6.2 4 FOUR! Dawson comes around the wicket to Iyer. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

5.6 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Banton

5.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

5.2 1 Good line and length from Curran. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and edges back behind point for 1 run.

5.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back but plays and misses while trying a unknown

5.1 4 FOUR! Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for four runs.

4.6 . Jacks pitches one up, on a good line. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and defends

4.5 W OUT! Stumped. Jacks pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi advances and drives. The glovework by Buttler is terrific. England appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Sooryavanshi is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart.

4.4 . Jacks now coming around the wicket. Yorker, on line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives

4.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

4.2 4 FOUR MORE! Jacks now coming over the wicket to Abhishek Sharma. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma steps away and drives for four runs.

4.1 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma creates space and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

3.6 3 Yorker, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for three runs through the off side. Good fielding by Jacks saves a boundary.

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Tongue now coming around the wicket to Abhishek Sharma. Full ball, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side.

3.4 . Good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

3.3 4 FOUR! Tongue pitches one up, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for 4 runs behind point.

3.2 1lb CHANCE! Tongue comes over the wicket to Sooryavanshi. Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye on the off side. A run out chance but India survive the attempt from Jacks's throw.

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the leg side for six runs.

2.5 . On a good line and length from Archer. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.4 . Archer pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Abhishek Sharma. He creates space but misses while trying to play a drive

2.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

2.2 . Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

2.1 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and lifts a ramp for six runs behind square on the leg side.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

1.5 . Tongue now coming around the wicket. Tongue pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

1.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Sooryavanshi gets forward and edges behind square for a run.

1.3 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Sooryavanshi goes back and swings and misses while attempting to play a pull, but it beats Buttler and runs to the rope for five wides.

1.2 . On a good line and length. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

1.1 . On a good line and length from Tongue once again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

0.6 . Good length from Archer, on leg stump and angled across. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . On a good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

0.4 . Good length from Archer, outside off. Abhishek Sharma rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

0.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive