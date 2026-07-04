Results Score England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India 04.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bethell Jacoball rounder
|76
|46
|5
|5
|165.22
|Banton Tombatsman
|39
|32
|6
|0
|121.88
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Patel Axarall rounder
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Chakravarthy Varunbowler
|4
|0
|37
|1
|9.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.5
1
Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Bethell goes back and lifts a pull for one run behind square.
18.4
1
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Archer moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through point on the off side.
18.3
2
Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Archer. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 2 runs.