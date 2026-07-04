Results Score England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India 04.07.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
ENG
ENG

191

IND
IND

190

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Bethell Jacoball rounder764655165.22
Banton Tombatsman393260121.88
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Patel Axarall rounder40201500
Chakravarthy Varunbowler403719.2500

Latest Highlights

18.5
1

Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Bethell goes back and lifts a pull for one run behind square.

18.4
1

Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Archer moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through point on the off side.

18.3
2

Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Archer. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 2 runs.

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