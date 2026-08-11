Squads Portugal vs Israel T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 14.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
De Freitas Christopher
all rounder
Bangera Shailesh
wicket keeper
De Oliveria Sebastian
no information yet
Bhonkar Eyal
no information yet
Fleming Teddy
no information yet
Evans Josh
all rounder
Hashu Rahulkumar
no information yet
Khunti Ajaykumar
no information yet
Henriques Moises
all rounder
Lazarus Benjamin
no information yet
Martins Jeremy
no information yet
Mangoda Suboda
no information yet
Netto Jordan
no information yet
Massil Snir
no information yet
Nagavkar Niv
bowler
Norotam Dhavalkumar
no information yet
Nagavkar Yair
all rounder
Nunes Carlos
no information yet
Nagavkar Yogev
batsman
Shantu Upen
no information yet
Narayana Lasa
no information yet
Vijay Jalpesh
batsman
Schachat Gabi
batsman
Match has not started yet