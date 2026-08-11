Squads Portugal vs Israel T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 14.08.2026

T20i

POR
POR
ISR
ISR

Playing

POR
POR
ISR
ISR
First TeamSecond Team
Bangera Shailesh

wicket keeper

De Oliveria Sebastian

no information yet

Bhonkar Eyal

no information yet

Fleming Teddy

no information yet

Evans Josh

all rounder

Hashu Rahulkumar

no information yet

Khunti Ajaykumar

no information yet

Henriques Moises

all rounder

Lazarus Benjamin

no information yet

Martins Jeremy

no information yet

Mangoda Suboda

no information yet

Netto Jordan

no information yet

Massil Snir

no information yet

Norotam Dhavalkumar

no information yet

Nagavkar Yair

all rounder

Nunes Carlos

no information yet

Shantu Upen

no information yet

Narayana Lasa

no information yet

Bench

POR
POR
ISR
ISR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet