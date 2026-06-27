Match details Bahamas vs Belize T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 27.06.2026

T20i

BAH
BAH
BEL
BEL

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 2026
Date:Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
Toss:Belize won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 27, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bahamas Squad

Players
BenchAmburose Ahil, Barry Jonathan, Benn Festus, Burrows Keith, Fowler Shawn, Gallimore Javelle, Goud Sandeep, Gulati Akash, Howell Orville, Irving Gregory, Jemison Julio, Patten Ricardo, Taylor Gregory, Wheatley Dwight

Belize Squad

Players
BenchBanner Andrew, Banner Gareth, Banner Nathan, Bevans Kenroy, Bonner Lawrence, Broaster Roy, Casasola Ordell, Castillo Maurice, Mcfadzean Leon, Moses Kenthon, Moses Tayshaun, Oxley Alexander, Patterson T'shaka, Scott Greg, Smith Risdon

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet