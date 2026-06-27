Match details Bahamas vs Belize T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 27.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
|Toss:
|Belize won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, June 27, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bahamas Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Amburose Ahil, Barry Jonathan, Benn Festus, Burrows Keith, Fowler Shawn, Gallimore Javelle, Goud Sandeep, Gulati Akash, Howell Orville, Irving Gregory, Jemison Julio, Patten Ricardo, Taylor Gregory, Wheatley Dwight
Belize Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Banner Andrew, Banner Gareth, Banner Nathan, Bevans Kenroy, Bonner Lawrence, Broaster Roy, Casasola Ordell, Castillo Maurice, Mcfadzean Leon, Moses Kenthon, Moses Tayshaun, Oxley Alexander, Patterson T'shaka, Scott Greg, Smith Risdon
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet