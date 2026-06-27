Squads Bahamas vs Belize T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 27.06.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Amburose Ahil
no information yet
Banner Andrew
batsman
Barry Jonathan
no information yet
Banner Gareth
bowler
Benn Festus
all rounder
Banner Nathan
batsman
Burrows Keith
batsman
Bevans Kenroy
no information yet
Fowler Shawn
no information yet
Bonner Lawrence
no information yet
Gallimore Javelle
no information yet
Broaster Roy
no information yet
Goud Sandeep
all rounder
Casasola Ordell
no information yet
Gulati Akash
no information yet
Castillo Maurice
all rounder
Howell Orville
no information yet
Mcfadzean Leon
no information yet
Irving Gregory
no information yet
Moses Kenthon
no information yet
Jemison Julio
wicket keeper
Moses Tayshaun
no information yet
Patten Ricardo
no information yet
Oxley Alexander
no information yet
Taylor Gregory
wicket keeper
Patterson T'shaka
all rounder
Wheatley Dwight
batsman
Scott Greg
no information yet