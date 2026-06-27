Squads Bahamas vs Belize T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 27.06.2026

T20i

BAH
BAH
BEL
BEL

Playing

BAH
BAH
BEL
BEL

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

BAH
BAH
BEL
BEL
First TeamSecond Team
Amburose Ahil

no information yet

Barry Jonathan

no information yet

Benn Festus

all rounder

Bevans Kenroy

no information yet

Fowler Shawn

no information yet

Bonner Lawrence

no information yet

Gallimore Javelle

no information yet

Broaster Roy

no information yet

Goud Sandeep

all rounder

Casasola Ordell

no information yet

Gulati Akash

no information yet

Castillo Maurice

all rounder

Howell Orville

no information yet

Mcfadzean Leon

no information yet

Irving Gregory

no information yet

Moses Kenthon

no information yet

Jemison Julio

wicket keeper

Moses Tayshaun

no information yet

Patten Ricardo

no information yet

Oxley Alexander

no information yet

Taylor Gregory

wicket keeper

Scott Greg

no information yet