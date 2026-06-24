Match details Bahamas vs Panama T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 24.06.2026

T20i

BAH
BAH

114

PAN
PAN

115

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 2026
Date:Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 24, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bahamas Squad

Players
BenchAmburose Ahil, Barry Jonathan, Benn Festus, Burrows Keith, Fowler Shawn, Gallimore Javelle, Goud Sandeep, Gulati Akash, Howell Orville, Irving Gregory, Jemison Julio, Patten Ricardo, Taylor Gregory, Wheatley Dwight

Panama Squad

Players
BenchAhir Anilkumar Natubhai, Ahir Khandubhai, Ahir Rahul, Bhai Ahir Parth, Bhoola Abdulla, Dahyabhai Ahir Dilip, Ebrahim Desai Sohel, Jasat Mahmud, Jayeshbhai Patel Parth, Patel Ahmed, Patel Faizan, Sohel Patel Mohmad, Tarajia Irfan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet