Match details Bahamas vs Panama T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 24.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, June 24, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bahamas Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Amburose Ahil, Barry Jonathan, Benn Festus, Burrows Keith, Fowler Shawn, Gallimore Javelle, Goud Sandeep, Gulati Akash, Howell Orville, Irving Gregory, Jemison Julio, Patten Ricardo, Taylor Gregory, Wheatley Dwight
Panama Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Ahir Anilkumar Natubhai, Ahir Khandubhai, Ahir Rahul, Bhai Ahir Parth, Bhoola Abdulla, Dahyabhai Ahir Dilip, Ebrahim Desai Sohel, Jasat Mahmud, Jayeshbhai Patel Parth, Patel Ahmed, Patel Faizan, Sohel Patel Mohmad, Tarajia Irfan
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet