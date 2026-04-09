Pakistan Super League
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
Pakistan Super League
LQA
100
ISL
104
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
Pakistan Super League
LQA
200
PZA
199
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ryan Ponsonby Burl
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|47
|58
|30
|105
|99
|Innings
|4
|31
|43
|33
|66
|66
|Overs
|38.0
|116.2
|114.0
|266.1
|328.3
|175.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|2
|1
|22
|11
|2
|Runs
|107
|711
|833
|985
|1860
|1273
|Wickets
|4
|19
|39
|43
|46
|52
|Avg
|26.75
|37.42
|21.35
|22.9
|40.43
|24.48
|SR
|57
|36.73
|17.53
|37.13
|42.84
|20.26
|Eco
|2.81
|6.11
|7.3
|3.7
|5.66
|7.24
|BB
|3
|5
|3
|8
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|47
|58
|30
|105
|99
|Innings
|5
|40
|53
|52
|93
|89
|Not outs
|0
|6
|19
|4
|12
|29
|Runs
|24
|860
|882
|1679
|2293
|1719
|Balls Faced
|70
|1032
|749
|3294
|3012
|1308
|Avg
|4.8
|25.29
|25.94
|34.97
|28.3
|28.65
|SR
|34.28
|83.33
|117.75
|50.97
|76.12
|131.42
|Fours
|3
|69
|56
|196
|190
|115
|Fifties
|0
|6
|2
|11
|15
|6
|Sixies
|0
|22
|38
|15
|48
|85
|Highest
|16
|83
|57
|151
|105
|77
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
Pakistan Super League
LQA
100
ISL
104
Pakistan Super League
LQA
200
PZA
199
For those who want to get to know cricketer Ryan Burl better, all the latest information about him is presented here: from the results of past matches to his participation in tournaments.
Finally, after a week of the T20 World Cup 2026, we have got the first upset of the tournament. And who expected that it would be Australia losing the game against an associate nation. Losing their game against Zimbabwe, this is the second time Australia has given an upset to the fans like this.