Ryan Ponsonby Burl

Ryan Ponsonby Burl

all rounder

Full name:Ryan Ponsonby Burl
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Lahore Qalandars

Mid West Rhinos

Zimbabwe

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches347583010599
Innings43143336666
Overs38.0116.2114.0266.1328.3175.4
Balls------
Maidens32122112
Runs10771183398518601273
Wickets41939434652
Avg26.7537.4221.3522.940.4324.48
SR5736.7317.5337.1342.8420.26
Eco2.816.117.33.75.667.24
BB353853
4w010310
5w010010
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches347583010599
Innings54053529389
Not outs061941229
Runs24860882167922931719
Balls Faced701032749329430121308
Avg4.825.2925.9434.9728.328.65
SR34.2883.33117.7550.9776.12131.42
Fours36956196190115
Fifties06211156
Sixies02238154885
Highest16835715110577
Hundreds000310

Ryan Ponsonby Burl Schedule & Results

Ryan Burl News

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For those who want to get to know cricketer Ryan Burl better, all the latest information about him is presented here: from the results of past matches to his participation in tournaments.

Zimbabwe Recreate 2007 Magic to Deliver First Shock of T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe Recreate 2007 Magic to Deliver First Shock of T20 World Cup 2026

Finally, after a week of the T20 World Cup 2026, we have got the first upset of the tournament. And who expected that it would be Australia losing the game against an associate nation. Losing their game against Zimbabwe, this is the second time Australia has given an upset to the fans like this.

Ryan Burl06:36 PM, 20 July, 2025

ZIM vs SA | Twitter in shock as Nadre Burger’s 140Ks bullet breaks Ryan Burl’s bat

Ryan Burl03:11 PM, 06 November, 2022

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as flying Ryan Burl dismisses ‘idol’ Rishabh Pant by taking sensational ‘crocodile’ catch

Ryan Burl01:57 PM, 03 September, 2022

WATCH | Zimbabwe script history, defeat Australia for the first time Down Under

Ryan Burl10:41 AM, 03 September, 2022

WATCH | Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl greeted by his teammates after dazzling fifer against Australia

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