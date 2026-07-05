Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Preview | Pakistan Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game
The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four enters a key stage as Pakistan face Bangladesh in Match 5.
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|34
|36
|113
|104
|Innings
|28
|34
|54
|111
|103
|Overs
|213.5
|116.5
|701.5
|875.0
|363.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|122
|54
|3
|Runs
|1279
|1009
|2355
|4544
|2868
|Wickets
|41
|34
|62
|176
|130
|Avg
|31.19
|29.67
|37.98
|25.81
|22.06
|SR
|31.29
|20.61
|67.91
|29.82
|16.76
|Eco
|5.98
|8.63
|3.35
|5.19
|7.89
|BB
|4
|4
|7
|5
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|34
|36
|113
|104
|Innings
|19
|20
|51
|75
|56
|Not outs
|9
|9
|13
|31
|21
|Runs
|362
|200
|1297
|1510
|497
|Balls Faced
|422
|176
|2816
|1751
|440
|Avg
|36.2
|18.18
|34.13
|34.31
|14.2
|SR
|85.78
|113.63
|46.05
|86.23
|112.95
|Fours
|29
|16
|150
|98
|38
|Fifties
|2
|0
|9
|8
|0
|Sixies
|6
|7
|13
|42
|18
|Highest
|51
|39
|100
|68
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
If you are ready to start learning all about cricketer Mohammad Saifuddin, then we have collected the latest news about him for you: incidents on the field of play, past match results and personal records.
The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four enters a key stage as Pakistan face Bangladesh in Match 5.