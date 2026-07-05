Mohammad Saifuddin

Mohammad Saifuddin

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Saifuddin
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Bangladesh

Dhaka Dominators

Rangpur Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches293436113104
Innings283454111103
Overs213.5116.5701.5875.0363.2
Balls-----
Maidens70122543
Runs12791009235545442868
Wickets413462176130
Avg31.1929.6737.9825.8122.06
SR31.2920.6167.9129.8216.76
Eco5.988.633.355.197.89
BB44754
4w11246
5w00130
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches293436113104
Innings1920517556
Not outs99133121
Runs36220012971510497
Balls Faced42217628161751440
Avg36.218.1834.1334.3114.2
SR85.78113.6346.0586.23112.95
Fours29161509838
Fifties20980
Sixies67134218
Highest51391006840
Hundreds00100

Mohammad Saifuddin News

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If you are ready to start learning all about cricketer Mohammad Saifuddin, then we have collected the latest news about him for you: incidents on the field of play, past match results and personal records.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Preview | Pakistan Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Preview | Pakistan Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four enters a key stage as Pakistan face Bangladesh in Match 5.

Mohammad Saifuddin04:51 PM, 22 September, 2025

India vs Bangladesh, Preview | Super Four Match 4 will look to dominate after big group wins

Mohammad Saifuddin05:43 PM, 19 September, 2025

Team Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview | Match Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game

Mohammad Saifuddin03:14 PM, 09 January, 2025

BPL | Twitter in splits as Saifuddin turns super villain to tease hapless Ashraf in cruel run-out

Mohammad Saifuddin03:24 PM, 27 October, 2021

T20 World Cup | Rubel Hossain replaces injured Mohammad Saifuddin in Bangladesh squad

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