Taskin Ahmed News View all If you want to learn more about cricket player Taskin Ahmed, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he will be playing in and against which teams in the near future, what records he has already set, and what he plans to set. AI Simulation, BAN vs PAK | Rizwan anchors steady chase as Pakistan level ODI series in Dhaka Pakistan is predicted to successfully chase down the target set by Bangladesh and level the series. The team first restricts Bangladesh to a moderate total with its bowling supremacy, as Pakistan chase down the target easily with Rizwan playing a key role. Taskin Ahmed BAN vs WI Preview | Bangladesh and West Indies to lock horns in second T20I of three-match series Taskin Ahmed AI Simulation, BAN vs WI | Bangladesh beat West Indies by four runs in second T20I of three-match series Taskin Ahmed PAK vs BAN | Twitter in spilits Taskin Ahmed makes a cheeky gesture towards Mohammad Nawaz after dismissing him Taskin Ahmed Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Preview | Pakistan Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game

International career

Taskin Ahmed Tazim is a Bangladeshi cricketer known for his impressive bowling skills. He has made great progress in his international career, starting with a sudden rise in 2014 and becoming an important player for his team.

2014-2015

T20I Debut: Taskin debuted in T20I cricket on April 1, 2014, against Australia, where he took the wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

ODI Debut: On June 17, 2014, Taskin became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to take five wickets on his ODI debut against India.

2015 Cricket World Cup: Taskin was part of Bangladesh's squad for the 2015 World Cup. He played an important role in the group stages, taking key wickets in matches against Afghanistan, Scotland, and England. Bangladesh reached the quarter-finals, and Taskin was the top wicket-taker for the team during the World Cup.

2015-2016

Pakistan Series: Taskin helped Bangladesh achieve a 3-0 victory over Pakistan in April 2015.

India Series: Taskin played an important role in Bangladesh’s victory over India in June 2015.

2016-2017

ICC World Twenty20: Taskin was selected for the 2016 World T20 squad. However, he was suspended from bowling in international cricket for an illegal action during the tournament.

Test Debut: Taskin made his Test debut for Bangladesh on January 12, 2017, against New Zealand. He took his first Test wicket by dismissing Kane Williamson.

2017-2018

Growth in Formats: Taskin continued to perform well in both ODI and Test formats, establishing himself as one of Bangladesh's top bowlers.

2021-2022

Zimbabwe Tour: In June 2021, Taskin was part of Bangladesh's squad for the tour to Zimbabwe. He scored 75 runs in a Test match, setting a record for the highest score by a Bangladeshi batsman at number 10 in an away Test.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Taskin was again named to the squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2022: Taskin became the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup, taking 8 wickets in 5 matches.

2023-2024

Career-Best Performance: In March 2023, Taskin achieved his best-ever T20I figures of 4-16 in a series against Ireland.

2023 Cricket World Cup: Taskin was included in Bangladesh's squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

2024-2025

Vice-Captaincy: In May 2024, Taskin was named vice-captain of Bangladesh's squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Missed Match: During the Super 8 stage of the World Cup, Taskin missed a match against India. He overslept and missed the bus to the stadium. Taskin later apologized for the mistake.

2025 ICC Champions Trophy: Taskin was named in Bangladesh’s squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Leagues Participation

Taskin Ahmed has played in several cricket leagues, both in Bangladesh and internationally. While he missed some chances, he continues to perform strongly in leagues like the Bangladesh Premier League and Lanka Premier League.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Taskin Ahmed was unable to participate in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) because the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) did not grant him permission. He stated that he does not regret missing this opportunity but hopes to play in the IPL in the future.

Year Team Notes 2024 Not Participating BCB denied permission to participate

Lanka Premier League

In November 2021, Taskin Ahmed was selected to play for the Colombo Stars in the Lanka Premier League after being chosen in the player draft for the 2021 season.

Year Team Notes 2021 Colombo Stars Selected for the 2021 Lanka Premier League season

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Taskin Ahmed started his BPL career in 2013 with the Chittagong Kings, where he played 4 matches and took 8 wickets, with a best of 4/31 in a semi-final match. After recovering from knee surgery, he joined Sylhet Sixers in 2018 and became the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches. On 2 January 2025, he took 7 wickets for 19 runs, setting a new record. On 26 January 2025, Taskin also broke the record for most wickets in a BPL season by taking 24 wickets.

Year Team Notes 2013 Chittagong Kings 4 matches, 8 wickets, best 4/31 2018-2019 Sylhet Sixers Leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches 2025 Sylhet Sixers Record 7 wickets for 19 runs and 24 wickets in season

Domestic career

Taskin Ahmed started his cricket career at Abahani playground on 10 January 2007. He played at the under-15 and under-17 levels before joining the Bangladesh national under-19 team. Taskin debuted in first-class cricket for Dhaka Metropolis in October 2011 against Barisal Division.

In the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup, Taskin was the top wicket-taker for Bangladesh, taking 11 wickets. He also made an impact in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) during its second season. Playing for Chittagong Kings, he took 4 wickets for 31 runs against Duronto Rajshahi in the semi-final and earned the man of the match award. He finished the tournament with 8 wickets from 4 matches, which marked a key moment in his career.

In the third season of the BPL, Taskin played for Chittagong Vikings. Later, in October 2018, he joined Sylhet Sixers for the 2018–19 BPL season, where he was the team’s leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches. Taskin also played for Rangpur Rangers in the 2019–20 BPL.

In the 2025 BPL, Taskin achieved his best-ever performance, taking 7 wickets for 19 runs against Dhaka Capitals. This spell ranked as the third-best in T20 history. On 20 January 2025, he was appointed the captain of Durbar Rajshahi for that season.

Records and achievements

Taskin Ahmed has achieved several notable records throughout his career. Here are some of his key accomplishments:

2025 (BPL): Taskin took 7 wickets for 19 runs in a match between Durbar Rajshahi and Dhaka Capitals, ranking as the third-best T20 bowling performance ever.

2022 T20 Cricket World Cup: He claimed 8 wickets in 5 matches, making him Bangladesh’s top wicket-taker.

March 2023 (T20 against Ireland): Taskin recorded his best T20 performance, taking 4 wickets for 16 runs.

2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup: Taskin was the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh, with 11 wickets in the tournament.

1 April 2014: On his debut against Australia, Taskin took a wicket and was nominated for Best Performance of 2014 at the Cricinfo Awards.

2022 T20 Cricket World Cup: Again, Taskin was Bangladesh's best bowler, with 8 wickets from 5 matches.

27 January 2025 (BPL): Taskin set a new BPL record with 7 wickets for 19 runs. He also became the second bowler to reach 100 wickets in the BPL after Shakib Al Hasan.

Personal life

Taskin is the son of businessman Abdur Rashid and Sabina Yasmin. He completed his SSC at King Khaled Institute and HSC at Stamford College. He later studied at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

In November 2017, Taskin married his childhood friend, Sayeda Rabeya Nayeem. They have a child, born on 30 September 2018.

Finance

As of 2025, Taskin Ahmed's net worth is around $5 million.

Scandals

In 2024, Taskin became part of a scandal after being late for a T20 World Cup match against India. He missed the bus because he did not wake up on time. However, he arrived at the stadium 30-40 minutes before the match began. Taskin apologized to the team for being late.

In 2016, Taskin was involved in a controversy when a doctored image of him holding the severed head of MS Dhoni circulated online before a match between India and Bangladesh at the Asia Cup.

Fans

Fans praised Taskin in 2022 for his impressive performance in the T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe, where he took three key wickets and gave away only 19 runs in four overs.

In May 2024, some fans criticized the results of the T20I series against Zimbabwe. They believed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) arranged matches with lower-ranked teams when the national team struggled. Taskin knew about these opinions but said the players did not focus on them. Taskin has 2 million followers on Instagram.