9.3 2 Full, pitching outside off. Perry gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Voll gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run through point.

9.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Perry gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

8.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Voll gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Perry goes back and drives for 1 run.

8.4 1 Full, on line. Voll gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Perry moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

8.2 1 Good length from Rabeya Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Voll creates room and punches a drive for one run.

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Perry moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through point.

7.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Perry steps back and drives for a run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Ritu Moni pitches one up, outside off. Voll pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Ritu Moni pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Perry gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

7.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Voll gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

7.1 4 Full, pitching outside off. Voll pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

6.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Voll gets forward and drives for one run.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Perry pushes forward and edges behind square on the on side for one run.

6.4 1 Marufa Akter pitches one up, outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run. Good fielding by Mostary results in a boundary being saved.

6.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Voll pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

6.2 1 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Mostary.

6.1 4 FOUR! Marufa Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets forward and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

5.6 4 And another! Full ball, on a good line. Voll shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for four runs down the ground.

5.5 4 FOUR! Nahida Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Voll advances and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

5.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Perry rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

5.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Voll shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Nahida Akter now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Voll gets on the front foot and plays a scoop for 4 runs back behind square.

5.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Voll pushes forward and defends

4.6 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Perry gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Perry moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side.

4.4 4 FOUR! Marufa Akter pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Perry gets forward and punches a drive for four runs back behind point.

4.3 . Marufa Akter now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Perry gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Voll pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

3.3 4 And another! Full ball, outside off stump. Voll shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side field for four runs.

3.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Voll goes back and drives on the off side.

3.1 . Good length from Sultana Khatun, outside off. Voll rocks back and drives on the off side.

2.6 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Mooney pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Voll gets forward and lifts a sweep for one run behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Voll rocks back and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

2.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Voll pushes forward and drives past the bowler for 6 runs.

2.2 . Good length from Marufa Akter, outside off stump again. Voll goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

2.1 . Marufa Akter pitches one up, outside off stump. Voll moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

1.6 . Full, on line. Mooney goes back and drives

1.5 . Sultana Khatun pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mooney goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Mooney moves down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Voll goes back and pulls for 1 run.

1.2 1 Sultana Khatun pitches one up, on a good line. Mooney gets forward and flicks for one run.

0.6 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Voll moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs. Fantastic fielding by Mostary prevents a certain boundary.

0.5 1 Good line and length. Mooney gets on the back foot and drives behind point on the off side for a single run.

0.4 1 Marufa Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for one run.

0.3 . On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Voll moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Voll goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. BANGLADESH appeal, but Voll is given not out.

0.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Voll gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 . CHANCE! Sutherland pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Sultana Khatun gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a ramp. A run out chance but BANGLADESH survive the attempt from Mooney's throw.

19.5 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Sutherland. Rabeya Khan gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull. Umpire la Borde gives Rabeya Khan out LBW, however Rabeya Khan signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Rabeya Khan is given out.

19.4 . Good length from Sutherland, pitching on leg and angled across. Rabeya Khan gets forward and defends. The throw by Sutherland is terrific. AUSTRALIA appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

19.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rabeya Khan goes back and outside edges for a pair of runs.

19.2 1 On a good line and length from Sutherland. Nahida Akter goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

19.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Rabeya Khan pushes forward and lofts a paddle behind square for a run.

18.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Rabeya Khan pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

18.5 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angling across. Rabeya Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

18.4 W OUT! LBW. Molineux pitches one up, on a good line. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a sweep. Umpire TPLND Perera gives Nigar Sultana out LBW, but Nigar Sultana signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Nigar Sultana has to go.

18.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana advances and skies a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

18.2 . On a good line and length. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep back behind square.

18.1 . Good length from Molineux, outside off. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

17.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Nigar Sultana rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana advances and lifts a drive for four runs.

17.4 . Back of a length, on line once more. Nigar Sultana ducks out of the way

17.3 1 Full, on a good line. Nahida Akter gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

17.2 1 Good length, outside off again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through point on the off side.

17.1 . On a good length, outside off. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and defends behind point on the off side.

16.6 . Good line and length once more. Nahida Akter pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke back through point.

16.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Nahida Akter gets forward and drives

16.4 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Nahida Akter pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Ritu Moni pushes forward and sweeps, but is caught by Voll

16.2 2 Good line and length from Wareham. Ritu Moni pushes forward and defends for a run through the off side field. Sloppy fielding by Harris allows Ritu Moni and Nigar Sultana to run through for 1 overthrow.

16.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Ritu Moni moves onto the front foot and drives

15.6 2 Length ball, outside off once again. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs behind square. Good work in the field by Carey saves a certain boundary.

15.5 . Good length from Perry, pitching outside off once again. Nigar Sultana advances down the pitch and drives

15.4 . On a good length, outside off. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 1 Good line and length from Perry. Ritu Moni pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Perry pitches one up, outside off. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

14.6 . Good length from King, outside off once more. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot and drives behind point on the off side.

14.5 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. Ritu Moni moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive behind square on the on side.

14.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot and plays a sweep

14.3 1 Full toss, on line. Nigar Sultana advances and drives down the ground for a run.

14.2 2 King pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Nigar Sultana gets forward and drives for a couple of runs.

14.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Ritu Moni pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

13.6 . On a good line and length from Molineux. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and defends

13.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.

13.4 . Full, outside off stump. Ritu Moni moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ritu Moni rocks back and drives down the ground.

13.2 1 Full, on a good line. Nigar Sultana advances and skies a drive for one run down the ground.

13.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and edges onto the body while trying a sweep

12.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ritu Moni gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

12.5 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Nigar Sultana gets forward and skies a drive for a run.

12.4 . Length ball, outside off. Nigar Sultana rocks back and punches a drive through the off side.

12.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

12.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Ritu Moni gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

12.1 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Ritu Moni. She goes back and defends through the off side.

11.6 . Good line and length. Nigar Sultana moves onto the back foot and defends through the on side field.

11.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot but decides to allow the ball to travel through to Mooney

11.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

11.3 1 On a good line and length from Sutherland. Ritu Moni rocks back and defends for one run.

11.2 1 Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana goes back and drives for one run behind point.

11.2 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Nigar Sultana gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

11.1 1lb Good line and length from Sutherland. Ritu Moni moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

10.6 . Length ball, outside off. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and defends on the off side.

10.5 . Good line and length. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and defends

10.4 1 Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump again. Ritu Moni moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

10.3 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Nigar Sultana goes back and plays a cut for a single run back behind point.

10.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Ritu Moni gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 1 run.

10.1 1 Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump again. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and punches a drive through point for 1 run.

9.6 1 Perry pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and drives for one run through point.

9.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ritu Moni moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Ritu Moni pushes forward and punches a drive

9.3 . On a good line and length. Ritu Moni gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ritu Moni moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side.

9.1 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and outside edges for 1 run behind point.

8.6 . Good length from Sutherland, outside off stump. Ritu Moni pushes forward and defends

8.5 . Good length, outside off. Ritu Moni gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Nigar Sultana goes back and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

8.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana ducks

8.2 . Good line and length again. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 . Good line and length from Sutherland. Nigar Sultana rocks back and defends

7.6 2 Good length from Perry, outside off once again. Ritu Moni gets forward and outside edges behind point for two runs. Tidy fielding by Harris results in a boundary being saved.

7.5 W OUT! LBW. Length ball, outside off. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. The umpire gives Shorna Akter out LBW, however Shorna Akter signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Shorna Akter is out.

7.5 1w Wide. On leg stump and angled far across Shorna Akter. She gets on the back foot but misses while trying a flick

7.4 . Good length from Perry, pitching outside off stump. Shorna Akter goes back and defends

7.3 . Full ball, on line. Shorna Akter pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke. AUSTRALIA appeal, but Shorna Akter is given not out.

7.2 W OUT! Perry breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mostary gets forward and plays a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Molineux on the off side.

7.1 . Good line and length. Mostary pushes forward and defends

6.6 . Good line and length from Molineux once again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and defends

6.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and defends

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Molineux, outside off stump. Nigar Sultana goes back and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

6.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square.

6.2 . Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off once again. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and flicks

6.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and defends

5.6 . Garth pitches one up, outside off. Mostary gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

5.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Garth. Mostary moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

5.4 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Mostary goes back and defends

5.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Nigar Sultana moves onto the front foot and defends on the leg side for 1 run.

5.2 . Good length, outside off. Nigar Sultana rocks back and defends

5.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nigar Sultana gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mostary pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

4.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Mostary gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 W OUT! LBW. Molineux pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick. AUSTRALIA appeal, the umpire agrees, and Sharmin Akter has to depart

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field.

4.2 . Full ball, on line once again. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching on leg. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

4.1 . Molineux pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Sharmin Akter rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. Umpire Perera gives Sharmin Akter out LBW, however Sharmin Akter signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

3.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Nigar Sultana gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

3.6 1w Wide. On line but angled wildly across the batter. Nigar Sultana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

3.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

3.4 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. Nigar Sultana pushes forward and defends on the off side.

3.3 W OUT! Garth gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Garth once again. Ferdous pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. la Borde raises the finger, there's no review, and Ferdous is on her way

3.2 1 CHANCE! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field. There's an attempt at a run out from Sutherland's throw.

3.1 . Good line and length from Garth. Sharmin Akter gets forward and drives through the off side field.

2.6 4 And another! Back of a length from Schutt, pitching outside off stump once again. Ferdous gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

2.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter gets forward and flicks behind square for one run.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square.

2.3 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a unknown

2.2 1w Wide. On line but angled wildly across Sharmin Akter and down the leg side. She pushes forward but misses while trying a flick

2.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 1w Wide. On line but angling loosely across the batter and down the leg side. Sharmin Akter goes back but makes no contact while trying a flick

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Ferdous pushes forward and drives down the ground.

1.5 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Sharmin Akter gets on the back foot and defends behind point on the off side for a single run.

1.4 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and drives for 2 runs.

1.3 W OUT! Garth breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Dilara Akter Dola has to go

1.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ferdous gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Sutherland.

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ferdous moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot

0.4 1 Good line and length from Schutt. Ferdous rocks back and flicks back behind square for a single run.

0.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Ferdous gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.2 2 Good length from Schutt, outside off stump. Ferdous rocks back and drives for two runs.